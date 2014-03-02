The Woks of Life

All-Purpose Chinese Steamed Bun Dough (Man Tou)

All-Purpose Chinese Steamed Bun Dough (Man Tou), by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed buns, or “man tou,” are a staple in the Beijinger’s diet. I see people buy them by the dozen, dainty Chinese girls eating huge, fluffy ones with their stir-fry for lunch at the local food courts, and plates of them served with various dishes in restaurants. Man tou delivery guys, with bags and bags of man tou hanging off their electric mopeds and bicycle carts, can be see criss-crossing the streets of the city to deliver these warm buns to restaurants and markets. In their many shapes and varieties, people eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

In general, people from southern China often prefer rice as their primary starch, but people from Northern China often prefer noodles and man tou.  This mon tou recipe is your basic, plain, and all-purpose steamed bun recipe, but it’s the gateway to so many varieties of tasty filled buns and snacks. We also now have a ‘Part 2’ recipe for scallion twists, or “hua juan” that is a delightful treat that uses this basic man tou dough.

For this basic dough, you’ll need:

  • 4 cups all purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons instant yeast
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 1/4 cup lukewarm water

Mix all the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Add the water, and knead until it forms a smooth dough.  

All-Purpose Chinese Steamed Bun Dough (Man Tou), by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the dough with a cloth and let it rise for about 2 hours. Roll the dough ball into a log (the size depends on how large or small you want your man tou), and cut it into however many equal pieces you’d like.

All-Purpose Chinese Steamed Bun Dough (Man Tou), by thewoksoflife.com

Arrange them in a metal steamer lined with cheese cloth (a bamboo steamer works also), about 2 inches apart. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Cover the steamer and let the buns rise for another 15 minutes. Turn on the heat to medium high and steam the buns for 20 minutes.

All-Purpose Chinese Steamed Bun Dough (Man Tou), by thewoksoflife.com

Serve! To re-heat, just steam them again for about 5 minutes. Don’t be tempted to use the microwave, because they’ll dry out!

All-Purpose Chinese Steamed Bun Dough (Man Tou), by thewoksoflife.com

That’s it! We’ll be referencing this recipe in the future, for other variations!

All-Purpose Chinese Steamed Bun Dough (Man Tou), by thewoksoflife.com

38 Comments

  1. Jerry Hegwood says

    I made myself almost from eating so many of these. This has to be the best bread recipe I’ve tried so far.

    Reply

  2. Pierre says

    5 stars
    Thanks so much for this recipe . I tired it the for the first time this weekend and it was great. Now onto the filled ones….

    Special shout out to Bill. The electric steamer worked great with this.

    Reply

  4. Chris says

    I lived in the Shangdong Province for about 5 months and the academy that I lived in served Man Tou at every meal. I fell in love with it. Once I got home I searched for a Man Tou recipe all over the internet. I finally found one that I played with and have since then practiced making Man Tou weekly. We eat it throughout the week and it usually is the highlight of all our meals. This is a great recipe, but I have a question about flours. Is there any difference between steam bun flour and regular all-purpose flour?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Chris, I am pretty sure these two flours are different. I believe the steamed bun flour makes fluffier buns. Steamed Buns are 包子 in Chinese, and they are usually fluffier than Man-tou, 馒头 which is what this recipe is for.

      Reply

      • Chris says

        5 stars
        I love your recipe! I originally had been rolling out my dough into a rectangle and re-rolling it back into a log and completing its final rise. Though, this give the dough a cool pinwheel look, the extra work on the dough often made if difficult to rise. One thing I saw the cooks at the school do when they were making Man Tou, was to take the large dough mass and lift it above their heads and slam it into their floured surface and then continue to knead the dough. This process was often repeated many times in the kneading stage of the dough making. I do this every time I knead dough. The results tend to be much larger rise volumes and a more tender/soft texture. It fixed my problem with the pinwheel and allowed it to rise to its normal size. I tried your recipe two ways, one using just your method and the other with the pinwheel look. Both rose nicely and had great texture! I will be making an, Okinawan purple sweet potato version of your recipe soon and will send some pics of the work your way. Thanks again for the great recipe.

        Reply

  5. MrPoo says

    I tried your recipe and cut it in half, but am not able to get the mixture to come together. Always seems to be too try–am I doing something wrong? I looked up other mantou recipes and they usually call for 1 cup water to 2 cups flour, but yours is almost a 1-to-4 ratio. Would like to know if I am doing something wrong.

    Reply

      • MrPoo says

        Thank you, I will give it another try. So, just for my own understanding, the water/flour ratio is what controls how dense or fluffy the mantou turns out? I checked out your dough recipe for the ginger carrot pork buns (another one I have to try making one day) and the water difference is not much.

        Thanks again for posting these recipes!

        Reply

  6. Anonymous says

    From the pictures posted the surface of the buns look lumpy and not white with yellowish stains. The ones sold by vendors are usually smooth and white and have a rather soft, dissolving quality when chewed.; maybe the vendors use a special wheat flour that is not available to the ordinary consumers. I’ve tried a recipe similar to this one before and ended with similar results as pictured, and the crumb tends to form into clumps and sticks to the teeth when chewed.

    The recipe needs some improvement. Have you tried replacing some of the flour with a lower protein flour such as cake flour or even pastry flour (in the U.S. look for a brand called White Lily; even though labeled as all-purposed it behaves more like pastry flour due to its lower protein content)? Both of these flours mentioned tend to be whiter in color as well. In my experience it is the use of higher protein that compromise the look and texture of steamed buns. Thank you for sharing this recipe.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Anonymous person (ha). All of your comments have been duly noted! Personally, I prefer these more “rustic” man tou to the snowy white kind you find at the asian grocery store––they’re the way my mom makes them, and I think they have more flavor. But thanks for the tips. We can certainly come up with a more “refined” version of the recipe at some point.

      Reply

