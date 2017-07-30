Pork with Garlic Sauce – Authentic Yu Xiang Rou Si

The first time Bill and I had authentic Pork with Garlic Sauce or “Yu Xiang Rou Si,” (鱼香肉丝) was in Chengdu, China. I can say it was authentic, because we were in Sichuan, the birthplace of this dish. “Yu Xiang,” (鱼香), literally means “fish fragrance” or “fish flavor,” although there’s actually no fish involved in the dish. Surprising, I know, that something as generic-sounding as “pork with garlic sauce” does indeed have authentic Chinese origins!

As dedicated food bloggers with food always on the mind (it’s a hard job, but someone has to do it), we had lots of fun trying many of the traditional Sichuan dishes in Chengdu–taking plenty of notes, of course!

An authentic version of Pork with Garlic Sauce involves just three main ingredients: pork, wood ear mushrooms, and celtuce ( 莴笋, wōsǔn). All three ingredients are julienned, so the stir-fry comes together quickly! If you’re sitting there asking, “what the heck is celtuce?”––I should mention that this is our first recipe that uses it, but it’s one of our favorite vegetables!

Also known as stem lettuce, celery lettuce, asparagus lettuce, or Chinese lettuce, it’s cultivated mostly for its stem. Like lettuce, celtuce can be consumed raw, and it cooks quickly when stir-fried. Celtuce is summer produce, and it’s just become more widely available in our east coast Asian grocery stores. If you can’t find it, replace it with some julienned bamboo shoots or carrots.

One last tip before we get to the main event is the importance of adding water to the pork marinade. It sounds unconventional, but it makes all the sense! When it comes to dumpling and bun fillings, I’m used to adding water or liquid to make sure the dumplings are loaded with juice once they are cooked. Now I know that adding a little bit of water to the pork marinade has a similar effect–helping keep the pork juicy and tender, especially when cornstarch is present. You can apply this tip to meat preparations for any of our stir-fry dishes!

Pork with Garlic Sauce is a much-loved classic. When the pork and vegetables are coated in the deliciously spicy and garlicky sauce (thanks to the addition of spicy bean paste, 豆瓣酱), the flavors and textures make for a wonderfully saucy, traditional Yu Xiang Rou Si Sichuan homestyle dish. So put on a pot of rice, and start cooking!

For the pork & marinade:

For the sauce:

For the rest of the dish:

First, combine the pork with the marinade ingredients, and set aside for 20 minutes while you prepare the ingredients for the rest of the dish–namely, the celtuce, wood ears, ginger, garlic, etc.

Next, prepare the sauce–mix all of the sauce ingredients together and set aside.

Now we can start cooking! To prevent sticking, preheat a clean wok until it starts to smoke lightly (this step is very important). Now turn up the heat to high, and add one tablespoon of oil to the wok. Cook the marinated pork just until it turns opaque. Turn off the heat, transfer the pork to a dish, and set aside.

At this stage, your wok should still be pretty clean, as the technique used to cook the pork is fairly low impact. But if it’s not, it’s a good idea to wash the wok and wipe it dry before starting the next phase of cooking.

Turn the heat on to medium. Add two tablespoons of oil and the spicy bean sauce. Stir lightly, and cook for about a minute until the oil turns red, adjusting the heat to avoid burning if needed.

Now add the ginger, garlic, and dried chili peppers. Stir for about 15 seconds.

Add the wood ears, turn up the heat, and stir fry for 30 seconds (you can add a few drops of water if it’s too dry), making sure everything is well-combined.

Once the liquid in the wok starts to bubble, give your sauce mixture a good stir, and add it along with the celtuce, scallion and cooked pork.

Stir fry quickly to combine everything and serve your pork with garlic sauce!

This Yu Xiang Rou Si is a truly authentic version of the Americanized pork with garlic sauce!