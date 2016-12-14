The Woks of Life

Mediterranean Chicken Thighs

by:
105 Comments
You guys love easy chicken recipes. I fully realized this fact when I posted this one-pan roasted lemon chicken recipe a while back and The Woks of Life readership went crazy for it. Since then, I’ve been dreaming up new ways to cook entire meals using just one pan, and this Mediterranean Chicken Thighs recipe may just be the best idea yet. It’s perhaps even (dare I say it?) better than the roasted lemon chicken recipe.

1 Pan, 10 Ingredients

It uses the same basic concept as that recipe. You roast chicken and potatoes in one pan for a complete meal (maybe with a salad on the side). But instead of lemon as the primary flavor, this recipe includes roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and capers.

You only need about 10 ingredients for this recipe, many of which you probably already have in your pantry. You just sear the chicken thighs quickly in your roasting pan, placed right on your stove. Then you dump in a few potatoes, a jar of sliced roasted red peppers, a bottle of capers, a pint of grape tomatoes, a few garlic cloves, and some oregano.

It all gets tossed together with olive oil, salt and pepper, and then you can throw it into the oven for an hour and get on with all the other things you have to do on a busy weeknight or weekend afternoon.

When you take that roaster out of the oven, it is a complete, delicious meal that tastes good enough for a fancy dinner.

Before we move on, I will say that you need a pretty big roasting pan to execute this recipe. I recently bought this Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Roaster to cook an extra Thanksgiving turkey (we had 50 people over this year, and one turkey wasn’t going to cut it), and I’m really happy with it!

Ok, let’s get this mediterranean chicken thigh recipe started.

Mediterranean Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Rinse the chicken and pat dry with paper towels. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

Heat a roasting pan over high medium high heat and add a few tablespoons of olive oil. Sear the chicken skin-side down until lightly golden.

Flip the chicken over and turn off the heat.

Stir in the potatoes, tomatoes, red peppers, capers, garlic, and oregano. Season everything with a bit more salt and pepper to taste, and drizzle with a few more tablespoons of olive oil.

Throw into the oven for 45-55 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley if desired.

Serve this deliciously colorful roasted mediterranean chicken thigh dish hot out of the oven!

4.93 from 53 votes

Mediterranean Chicken Thighs

Mediterranean chicken thighs roasted with potatoes in one pan with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and capers makes an easy yet delicious and hearty meal.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Mediterranean
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 1 hour
Total: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 chicken thighs
  • salt and pepper
  • olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds potatoes (680g, scrubbed and cut into small chunks)
  • 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes (about 275-300g)
  • 10 ounces roasted red peppers (280g, drained and sliced)
  • 1/4 cup capers (drained)
  • 8 cloves garlic (peeled and crushed)
  • 5 sprigs fresh oregano (or 1 teaspoon dried oregano)
  • 3 tablespoons parsley (finely chopped, optional)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
  • Rinse the chicken and pat dry with paper towels. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a roasting pan over high medium high heat and add a few tablespoons of olive oil.
  • Sear the chicken skin-side down until lightly golden. Flip the chicken over and turn off the heat.
  • Stir in the potatoes, tomatoes, red peppers, capers, garlic, and oregano. Season everything with a bit more salt and pepper to taste, and drizzle with a few more tablespoons of olive oil. Throw into the oven for 45-55 minutes.
  • Sprinkle with parsley if desired and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 647kcal (32%) Carbohydrates: 34g (11%) Protein: 44g (88%) Fat: 38g (58%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Cholesterol: 221mg (74%) Sodium: 1480mg (62%) Potassium: 1599mg (46%) Fiber: 8g (32%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 1435IU (29%) Vitamin C: 85.6mg (104%) Calcium: 170mg (17%) Iron: 9.8mg (54%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

