Today, we’re going to talk about how to make lotus seed paste for mooncakes, steamed buns, and other Chinese pastries.

With the Mid-Autumn Festival (mooncake season) coming up, I thought I’d post a recipe for this delicious filling, so you can craft your own Chinese pastries at home! My favorite application? Lotus mooncakes!

What Are Lotus Seeds?

Lotus seeds are, as the name suggests, the seeds of the lotus plant. It is an aquatic plant harvested for its leaves, roots, seeds, stems, flowers, and even stems. In other words, every part of it is edible!

This plant has many uses in Chinese cuisine (and Traditional Chinese Medicine), and has been used for thousands of years.

Recently, dried lotus seeds have become popular as a “superfood” because of all the health benefits associated with eating them. They’re high in B vitamins, manganese, and phosphorus.

It really is an incredible plant. Sarah told me that scientists have been able to germinate lotus seeds that were hundreds of years old! Some scientists believe they hold the secret to longevity.

Lotus Seed Paste: A Sweet Treat

You’ll find lotus seed paste in many Chinese pastries, particularly mooncakes, fried sesame balls, and steamed longevity peach buns.

Since lotus seeds are very expensive, however, some Chinese manufacturers add white beans to their paste mixtures to reduce costs. There’s nothing necessarily wrong with adding white beans, but it IS wrong that they still charge an arm and a leg for a box of mooncakes!

If you make this lotus seed paste yourself to craft these sweet treats at home, you’ll save some money AND have pure lotus seed paste to boot. Plus, you’ll know exactly what went into it.

Preparing Lotus Seeds

The green center of the lotus seed—the germ—is very bitter. It is usually removed by cracking the seeds in half or by hand with a hollow needle. It’s best to buy lotus seed halves (if you can find them) to save yourself this very tedious step!

Lotus seeds must also be soaked overnight before using. Ten, they can be added to soups, congees, or made into this paste. Generally, it’s also ideal to use lotus seed paste when it has fully cooled in the refrigerator, so this recipe does require a bit of advanced planning.

Ok, let’s move on to the recipe!

How to Make Lotus Seed Paste: Instructions

Using a butter knife, gently split the lotus seeds in half through the top opening. Remove and discard the green center, as it is very bitter.

(You can also buy lotus seed halves and skip this step. If you can find them, it will make this entire recipe much easier!)

Rinse them well under running water. Place them in a bowl, cover with fresh water, and soak them overnight.

The next day, drain the lotus seeds and rinse them again. In a pot, add the soaked seeds along with 4 cups (950 ml) of water. The water level should be above the lotus seeds, so make sure you’re not using a pot that is too shallow or wide.

Turn on the heat, and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat down to low. Simmer the seeds for 30 minutes.

The seeds are done once they’re soft, but still maintain their shape. Cool completely, and drain.

In a food processor, purée the cooked lotus seeds until smooth. It’s best to do this in two batches.

Transfer the purée to a non-stick pan, cast-iron pan, or thick-bottomed Dutch oven (to avoid sticking/burning).

Place over medium low heat, and constantly stir the purée using a rubber spatula, for 30 minutes (nice to have the TV or an audiobook on as you’re doing this).

While stirring, add the powdered sugar and oil in 3 alternating batches spaced 5-10 minutes apart, starting with the sugar. With each batch, make sure the sugar and oil is well incorporated before adding more.

The lotus paste is done once it can hold its shape. It will be slightly firm, but also soft.

Let the paste cool completely before storing in the refrigerator in an airtight container. You can make this one day in advance. I’ve found that it’s easier to work with after it has chilled.

Use it to make Chinese pastries like lotus mooncakes and steamed buns!