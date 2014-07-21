Easy Chicken Chorizo Paella Recipe

Paella is a fickle food–a food that inspires questions. Lots of questions. Such as:

What kind of rice do I use? How do I achieve that perfectly crisp, but not burned rice bottom? Do I adjust the cooking time based on what I’m putting in it? Do clams release more moisture than mussels? Seafood or meat? Or both? In what order should everything go into the pan? What if I’m a broke recent graduate with a non-profit job that’s good for humanity but crap for my bank account, and I can’t afford an ounce of saffron? What if I don’t have a paella pan? Is there other intelligent life in the universe, and if so, do they know how to make paella?

Rest easy, my friends. We have an answer to all these questions that also renders them kind of obsolete: this easy, largely fool-proof paella.

This simple chicken chorizo paella may not be the way a purist in Spain might do it, and we’re no strangers to making it the traditional way, in the special paella pan we schlepped over from Spain–lots of stirring, saffron, and anxiety-ridden hovering. If you really want to go the authentic route, you can also order a fine carbon steel Paella Pan from Amazon. But this is the weeknight in-a-pinch version that has only 10 ingredients and won’t cause any stress-induced migraines. Also, it’s pretty legit awesome.

For easy this paella dish, you’ll need:

8 chicken drumettes and/or wingettes

salt and pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

3 links chorizo

1 medium tomato, chopped

2 cups yellow rice (we use Vigo brand)

½ cup large butter beans (canned)

1 3/4 cups chicken broth

½ cup peas, fresh or frozen

Ok. Get ready for the easiest paella ever. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. In a medium cast iron skillet or other wide, flat skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high heat and brown the chicken. We’re using a cast iron skillet, which makes it easier to distribute heat evenly across your entire paella. We highly recommend cast iron pans. They’re pancake griddles, chemical-less non-stick pans, and panini presses, all rolled into one. Win!

Remove from the pan, add the onion, and cook over medium heat until caramelized.

Add the chorizo and crisp it up.

Add the tomato and cook for a minute.

Then add the rice and toast it for a couple minutes.

Add the butter beans, broth, and the browned chicken, and season to taste. Shake the pan so all the ingredients are distributed evenly. Bring the mixture to a boil.

Once boiling, lower the heat to the lowest setting and cover the pan tightly with a lid or with foil. Cook, covered, for about 25 minutes (you can peek in towards the end to see if you need to add in a little more liquid). In the last five minutes of cooking, sprinkle the peas over the top, cover, and finish cooking until the rice is tender and the peas are warmed through.

And that’s it! Done. We were originally going to call this an “Easy Chicken Chorizo Paella for 2.” But that would only be true if the two of you haven’t eaten in 2 days and are particularly ravenous. It’s more like 4 human-sized portions.

Wait…brainstorm! Would it be a bad idea to throw all the ingredients (rice, browned chicken, crisped chorizo, beans, peas, etc.) into a rice cooker and press ‘ON’? Methinks a bunch of Spaniards are probably rolling over in their graves, but it also sounds pretty painless and awesome. It could work…

If any of you decide to experiment with that, we want to hear your findings! Best idea ever…or complete no no?

Hypothesis: best idea ever.

In any case, if you’re not into all that scientific method malarky, this chicken chorizo paella is still more than easy enough for anyone. Enjoy it, and feel free to leave us a message in the comments!