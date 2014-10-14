The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Dessert & Sweets Clementine Cakes

Clementine Cakes

Sarah
by:
19 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Clementine Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Hello citrus season! Adorably tiny clementines are back in grocery stores again, and it’s time to celebrate with adorably tiny desserts! To make these, I basically took a pound cake batter, added orange liqueur, citrus zest, and clementine juice, and made a citrus glaze to go on top. If that isn’t winning at life, I don’t know what is.

You don’t necessarily need any special bakeware to make these little clementine cakes. I used ramekins, but you could also use a muffin tin. As long as they’re tiny and adorable, you’re good.

These are super easy to put together, and really pretty. Get your fanciest tea cup, fill it with some piping hot Earl Grey, and have a bit of cake. It’s the perfect fall afternoon pick-me-up!

Clementine Cakes: Recipe Instructions

Clementine Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Thoroughly grease and flour 10 ramekins or mini cake pans.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another small bowl, combine the buttermilk, clementine juice, vanilla, and orange liqueur. Set both of these mixtures aside.

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar together for 3-5 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, followed by the clementine zest. Add the flour and buttermilk mixtures alternately to the batter, starting and ending with the flour. Divide the batter evenly among the ramekins, smooth the tops, and bake for about 22 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Clementine Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Allow the cakes to cool completely.

Clementine Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Clementine Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Make the glaze by combining powdered sugar, 2 teaspoons orange liqueur, 1 teaspoon water, and a drop of vanilla. Glaze the tops of the cakes and top with the clementine segments and lemon zest, if using.

Clementine Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Clementine Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Clementine Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Clementine Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Clementine Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Clementine Cakes

These adorable mini clementine cakes are made with pound cake batter, orange liqueur, zest, and juice, for a delightfully orange-y flavor.
by: Sarah
Course:Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:American
serves: 10
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 1 hour 25 minutes

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 7 tablespoons buttermilk
  • 6 tablespoons clementine juice
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon orange liqueur
  • 1 stick butter (4 ounces) (at room temperature)
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 large eggs (at room temperature)
  • 3 tablespoons grated clementine zest

For the topping:

  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons orange liqueur
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • a drop of vanilla
  • 1 clementine (segmented)
  • lemon zest (optional)

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Thoroughly grease and flour 10 ramekins or mini cake pans.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another small bowl, combine the buttermilk, clementine juice, vanilla, and orange liqueur. Set both of these mixtures aside.
  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar together for 3-5 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, followed by the clementine zest. Add the flour and buttermilk mixtures alternately to the batter, starting and ending with the flour. Divide the batter evenly among the ramekins, smooth the tops, and bake for about 22 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow the cakes to cool completely.
  • Make the glaze by combining powdered sugar, 2 teaspoons orange liqueur, 1 teaspoon water, and a drop of vanilla. Glaze the tops of the cakes and top with the clementine segments and lemon zest, if using.

Tips & Notes:

Makes 10 small cakes.

nutrition facts

Calories: 266kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 39g (13%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 58mg (19%) Sodium: 249mg (10%) Potassium: 95mg (3%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 24g (27%) Vitamin A: 370IU (7%) Vitamin C: 6mg (7%) Calcium: 35mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

19 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments