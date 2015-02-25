The Woks of Life

Chinese Swiss Roll

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

You may have seen these light-as-air Chinese swiss rolls in a Chinese bakery near you. Not to be mistaken with traditional Swiss rolls, we wanted to make the lighter, Asian-style Chinese Swiss roll recipe. It’s composed of a very light and fluffy sponge cake that’s only slightly sweet, and a thin layer of sweetened whipped cream. Bakeries in Chinatown charge almost $2.00 for a slice of this cake, and I figured it was about time we made our own.

I’m not big on sweets (I always go for the salty, savory side of things), but I love this Chinese swiss roll. As I developed the recipe for this post, I made it several times, and I’m ashamed to admit that I must have consumed at least half of each one. A middle-aged woman stuffing her face with cake in an empty kitchen? Not a pretty sight. Let us dim that image for my sake and focus on the recipe at hand.

We decided to make the very basic version for this post: plain sponge cake with cream. However, you can make whatever variations you like. You can make a chocolate whipped cream, add fresh fruit, or just use jam for the filling. On another note, I used a 10×10-inch square pan, which is what’s photographed. The cake came out a little too thick to roll easily, however, so we recommend using a 9×13 inch pan.

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • 1/2 cup cake flour
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 eggs, separated
  • 5 tablespoons sugar, divided, plus 1 teaspoon
  • 2 ½ tablespoons vegetable or canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1/3 cup cold heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar (optional)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Sift together the cake flour, cornstarch, and baking powder. Sift them twice. Sounds kind of fussy, but it’s a necessary step to making this cake light and airy.

In a large bowl, whisk together the 3 egg yolks and 2 ½ tablespoons sugar. Whisk in the oil and the milk until it’s light yellow and fully emulsified.

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Thoroughly fold in the sifted dry ingredients until there are no lumps. Set aside.

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Using an electric mixer with the whisk attachment, whip the egg whites until you get soft peaks. Add another 2 ½ tablespoons of sugar to the egg whites and whip until you get stiff peaks.

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Taking 1/3 of the egg white mixture at a time, fold it into the egg yolk mixture create a light and airy batter.

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Make sure everything is thoroughly combined.

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Line your baking pan with parchment paper. You can cut the four corners of the paper and overlap it to create smooth corners. Pour the mixture in the pan and smooth it out so it’s completely even. It’s crucial that the batter be evenly distributed in the pan. Knock the bottom of the pan on a tabletop a few times (you can cover the table’s surface with a kitchen towel to make sure you don’t break anything) to get rid of any large air bubbles.

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Place the pan onto a rimmed baking sheet and pour a cup of water into the baking sheet, so your pan is sitting in a shallow water bath. Place your whole apparatus on the middle rack of your oven and bake for 15 minutes.

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove from the oven and let it cool for 15 minutes. Flip the pan out onto another piece of parchment paper. Carefully peel off the parchment paper that the cake baked with.

In a mixer, whip the cream along with a teaspoon of sugar until you get stiff peaks. When the cake is still warm enough to be pliable but not warm enough to melt your cream, spread the whipped cream evenly onto the cake. Grab a rolling pin, preferably one that doesn’t have handles.

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

To roll the cake up, taking out a rolling pin and place it underneath the parchment paper your cake is sitting on.

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Slowly roll the parchment paper onto the rolling pin one side as you roll up the cake on the other. Essentially, you’re using the rolling pin to push the cake forward as you roll. At the same time, you’re using the pin to roll up the loose parchment paper.

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Once rolled, dust with powdered sugar if you like, slice, and serve. It goes great with fruit!

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Swiss Roll, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Swiss Roll

Chinese swiss rolls are the lighter, Asian-style variation on a more traditional swiss roll. This easy swiss roll recipe is our take on this Chinese bakery classic.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time1 hr 15 mins
Course: desserts
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: swiss roll
Servings: 8
Calories: 167kcal
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup cake flour
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 eggs (separated)
  • 5 tablespoons sugar (divided, plus 1 teaspoon)
  • 2 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil (or canola oil)
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1/3 cup cold heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar (optional)

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Sift together the cake flour, cornstarch, and baking powder. Sift them twice. Sounds kind of fussy, but it’s a necessary step to making this cake light and airy.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the 3 egg yolks and 2 ½ tablespoons sugar. Whisk in the oil and the milk until it’s light yellow and fully emulsified. Thoroughly fold in the sifted dry ingredients until there are no lumps. Set aside.
  • Using an electric mixer with the whisk attachment, whip the egg whites until you get soft peaks. Add another 2 ½ tablespoons of sugar to the egg whites and whip until you get stiff peaks.
  • Taking 1/3 of the egg white mixture at a time, fold it into the egg yolk mixture create a light and airy batter. Make sure everything is thoroughly combined. Line your baking pan with parchment paper. You can cut the four corners of the paper and overlap it to create smooth corners.
  • Pour the mixture in the pan and smooth it out so it’s completely even. It’s crucial that the batter be evenly distributed in the pan. Knock the bottom of the pan on a tabletop a few times (you can cover the table’s surface with a kitchen towel to make sure you don’t break anything) to get rid of any large air bubbles.
  • Place the pan onto a rimmed baking sheet and pour a cup of water into the baking sheet, so your pan is sitting in a shallow water bath. Place your whole apparatus on the middle rack of your oven and bake for 15 minutes.
  • Remove from the oven and let it cool for 15 minutes. Flip the pan out onto another piece of parchment paper. Carefully peel off the parchment paper that the cake baked with.
  • In a mixer, whip the cream along with a teaspoon of sugar until you get stiff peaks. When the cake is still warm enough to be pliable but not warm enough to melt your cream, spread the whipped cream evenly onto the cake.
  • To roll the cake up, taking out a rolling pin and place it underneath the parchment paper your cake is sitting on. Slowly roll the parchment paper onto the rolling pin one side as you roll up the cake on the other. Essentially, you’re using the rolling pin to push the cake forward as you roll. At the same time, you’re using the pin to roll up the loose parchment paper. Once rolled, dust with powdered sugar if you like, slice, and serve. It goes great with fruit!

Nutrition

Calories: 167kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 75mg | Sodium: 29mg | Potassium: 56mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 235IU | Calcium: 25mg | Iron: 0.4mg

 

 

110 Comments

  1. Eòghann says

    4 stars
    Hello, bloggers! Thank you for this recipe.

    As a ‘Westerner’ who has visited many a Chinatown in a many a ‘Western’ city, I am always interested to pass by the windows of a Chinese bakery in a Chinatown and to see what’s on offer. One of the things that fascinates me are the East-meets-West cakes such as this. Apart from the Swiss rolls such as these (your illustrations are lovely, by the way), another perennial ‘Western’ favourite in Chinese bakeries are the sponge cakes.

    What fascinates me about the ‘Western’ sponge cakes in Chinese bakeries is that they are often decorated in highly elaborate ways, in fact in a way that just isn’t fashionable in the ‘West’ anymore (mountains of cream and fruit are ‘standard’, for example). And so I’m always left wondering: is this a Chinese ‘take’ on an item of ‘Western’ food (just as Chinese dishes are being endlessly adapted to non-Chinese tastes in the ‘West’, but in reverse), or does this type of cake genuinely appeal to a Chinese point of view? And, for the Chinese consumer, is it more about the taste of the cake or its presentation?

    I don’t have the answers to these, but I would be interested to know when the Chinese public first got its taste for Western-style baked goods (I am guessing that it would have been in Shanghai or Hong Kong, in the late 19th or early 20th centuries), and when did they become so elaborate (ditto).

    Keep up the good work with your blog – you are one of my ‘go-to’ blogs whenever I want to try a Chinese recipe at home.

    Reply

  2. Sylvia says

    Hi! Just wanted to tell you that I just made this and it turned out amazingly.. best Swiss roll recipe I’ve tried.. and I’ve tried quite a few ?

    Reply

  3. Sophie says

    5 stars
    I love Swiss Rolls and I usually get them from Chinese bakeries but I wanted to make them for a change and I’m so glad I did! My parents loved it too :) Although I think I did something wrong because the cake was breaking while I rolled it. Amazing recipe though! My go-to.

    Reply

  4. Evonne says

    5 stars
    Hi Judy,
    I am attempting the Swiss roll recipe today and I would like to check how much gram is half a cup? I’m getting different answers on Google! Hope it’s not a silly qn. Many thanks!

    Evonne

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Evonne, I am traveling in China so I can measure it for you. I am so sorry. Just know that less is better than more because it’s a very light cake.

      Reply

  6. chloe says

    4 stars
    Would have been better, but unfortunately mine needed more than 15 minutes. It was so soft and the toothpick came out clean…but it was super raw! It ended up breaking when I tried to transfer it onto another sheet. Other than that, I think the recipe is good

    Reply

      • chloe says

        5 stars
        Tried baking this roll again. I had more success using a new, fresher Baking Powder. In addition, it needed more than 15 minutes bake time. It took closer to 30. Haha BUT IT WAS YUMMY

        Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Chloe, I wonder if you used the same sized pan as mine. The thickness of the batter affects the baking time. I should make this recipe again soon to verify the recipe myself. :-)

      Reply

