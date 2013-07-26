So this Chinese Broccoli (Gai Lan) with oyster sauce is one of our “Grandma Series” dishes (as in, we photographed this recipe while she was here cooking), but grandma can’t really get credit for this one because it’s so easy and ubiquitous.

Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce is a common dish that you’ll find in a lot of Chinese homes or restaurants. If you’ve ever been to a dim sum place, this is often one of the only the green vegetable dishes that comes around on the carts. It makes for a really easy, healthy side dish.

You can find regular Chinese broccoli, as well as the more tender baby Chinese broccoli. Either is fine, but with the larger variety, you’re going to want to cut off and peel the ends, because they can be tough (similar to asparagus).

Look for vegetables that are deep green without yellow leaves or flowers, as this is an indication that they’re a bit old or have been sitting out on the supermarket floor too long. Soak the veg in cold water a couple times to get rid of the sand and grit that might be in between the leaves.

The main flavor agent here is the oyster sauce, which…doesn’t taste like oysters. But it’s a really great topping for the veg.

You’ll need:

1 bunch fresh Chinese leafy broccoli, trimmed and washed

1 tablespoon vegetable, olive, or canola oil

oyster sauce

Boil 2 quarts of water in your wok or a large pot and add the oil directly to the water.

When the water reaches a good raging boil, place the stalks in the water carefully so as not to splash. Depending on how much you have, you may want to work in two batches.

Use tongs or a pair of chopsticks to submerge the “Gai Lan” veggies completely and cook for a couple minutes, until tender but still a bit crunchy. If you like the veggies soft, leave them in a bit longer.

Use a pair of tongs or chopsticks to take the veggies out of the water. Carefully shake off excess liquid and arrange the Chinese broccoli on a plate. Once they are all on the plate, you can drain any excess water that may have pooled on the plate.

Drizzle a couple tablespoons oyster sauce evenly over the Gai ZLan veggies and serve!