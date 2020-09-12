The Woks of Life

Zha Cai Rousi Mian (Shredded Pork with Zha Cai Noodle Soup)

by:
Zhacai Rousi Mian, thewoksoflife.com

This bowl of Zha Cai Rousi Mian is as tasty as it is easy. It’s one of my favorite quick meals, and also my kryptonite at any restaurant that serves it. If I see it on a menu, I have to order it! 

What Is Zha Cai?

Zha cai is a type of Chinese pickle originating in Sichuan, China. It is made from the fist-sized green stem of a certain type of mustard plant. 

You may find it labeled, “Sichuan pickled vegetable” or “Chinese pickled vegetable,” though these English translations can also apply to other ingredients. It’s also sometimes translated to “salted spicy radish,” as it is on the packages in our photos, which is a bit misleading. To know for sure, look for these Chinese characters on the package: 榨菜. 

Vacuum sealed packages of zha cai, thewoksoflife.com

It has a crunchy texture, and salty, tangy flavor. You’ll find it in small vacuum sealed pouches. It is usually pre-chopped for convenience, and can be added to noodle soups, congee, doujiang, or eaten on its own. You may also see it in Shanghainese rice rolls, though they are a relatively uncommon sight outside of China.

When it comes to the dish we’re talking about today, zhà cài ròusī miàn (榨菜肉丝面) translates to “noodle soup with shredded pork and pickled mustard stems.” 

Why Is Zha Cai Rousi Mian So Popular?

While this might be your first time hearing of this noodle soup, it is extremely popular in China. This tasty soup commonly shows up both on home tables and in restaurants. 

The combination of the savory pork and the tangy, slightly spicy, salty pickle contrasts perfectly with the pure flavor of the broth and noodles. 

Zha Cai Shredded Pork Noodle Soup, thewoksoflife.com

It is also extremely quick and easy to make, which is why it’s the ideal speedy meal, whether people are in their home kitchens or out and about. 

I love it, and have been eating it since I was a kid and my mom would whip it up when we needed something fast and tasty to eat. 

Let’s talk about how to make it. 

Zha Cai Rousi Mian: Recipe Instructions

In a small bowl, combine the pork, cornstarch, oil, Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce, and salt. Set aside to marinate while preparing the other ingredients.

Marinating shredded pork, thewoksoflife.com

Bring a pot of water to a boil for the noodles, and cook according to package instructions.

Cooking thin Chinese wheat noodles in pot of boiling water, thewoksoflife.com

Drain and distribute between two bowls. 

Thin Chinese noodles in soup bowl, thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, in another pot, bring the chicken stock (homemade greatly preferred but not 100% necessary if you’re short on time) to a boil and keep warm on the stove. Taste for seasoning and season with salt to taste if desired. 

Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add a tablespoon of oil, and stir-fry the pork until browned.

Stir-frying shredded pork in wok, thewoksoflife.com

Add the zhacai and sugar, and stir-fry for 2 minutes. 

Adding zha cai to pork in wok, thewoksoflife.com

Ladle hot broth over the noodles, and top with the pork and zhacai mixture. Garnish with a drizzle of sesame oil and chopped scallions. Serve.

Zha Cai Rousi Mian, thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Zha Cai Noodle Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Zhacai Rousi Mian, thewoksoflife.com

Zha Cai Rousi Mian

This bowl of Chinese Zha Cai Rousi Mian is as tasty as it is easy. The savory pork and Chinese pickle contrasts perfectly with the pure broth and noodles. 
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles
Cuisine:Chinese
Zhacai Rousi Mian, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 2
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the pork:

For the rest of the soup:

US Customary - Metric

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, combine the pork, cornstarch, oil, wine, oyster sauce, and salt. Set aside to marinate while preparing the other ingredients.
  • Bring a pot of water to a boil for the noodles, and cook according to package instructions. Drain and distribute between two bowls.
  • Meanwhile, in another pot, bring the chicken stock to a boil and keep warm on the stove. Taste for seasoning and season with salt to taste if desired.
  • Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add a tablespoon of oil, and stir-fry the pork until browned. Add the Zha Cai and sugar, and stir-fry for 2 minutes.
  • Ladle hot broth over the noodles, and top with the pork and Zha Cai mixture. Garnish with a drizzle of sesame oil and scallions. Serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 451kcal (23%) Carbohydrates: 52g (17%) Protein: 26g (52%) Fat: 17g (26%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 23mg (8%) Sodium: 952mg (40%) Potassium: 1370mg (39%) Fiber: 6g (24%) Sugar: 8g (9%) Vitamin A: 247IU (5%) Vitamin C: 2mg (2%) Calcium: 67mg (7%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

  1. sarahspectacular says

    I’ve been wanting to make this recipe since it was posted! Looks so simple and yummy! Unfortunately, zha cai has been absent from Asian markets here for some time. I’ve even asked my Chinese in-laws to look for me and they can’t find it either. I guess Covid supply chain issues are denying us in the Seattle area this staple ingredient. I did, however, find seeds for the vegetable on the Kitazawa seed company website. I am considering buying some and growing it in my garden, but I have no idea how to then turn it into the finished product. Any chance you guys have experience with this?

    Reply

Follow us on Facebook