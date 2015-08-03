The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Beverages » Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea and Coffee)

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea and Coffee)

Published: Last Updated:
By 40 Comments

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Yuanyang tea is a popular drink in Hong Kong that combines the flavor of both coffee and tea into one deliciously powerful energy-giving drink!

Hong Kong-ers are notoriously fast-paced and hardworking people, so figures that they would combine strong black coffee with equally strong black milk tea. Also the name directly translates to “Lovebirds Tea,” so in other words:

Coffee + Tea 4 eva.

The technical ratio is three parts coffee to seven parts black milk tea, but we decided to use a half-and-half distribution to make things easier. Plus, we’re a family of coffee addicts here, so the more of that luscious black gold, the better!

Even if you don’t need this Yuanyang tea for your miscellaneous all-nighters, late nights, early wake-up calls, or all hours binge-sessions of Game of Thrones or [insert your show of choice here], this tea is really delicious and satisfying. Perfect for a mid-afternoon break with a couple of shortbread cookies! You can also try it with our Walnut Cookies, Sweet Sesame Crisps, or if you wanna be really crazy, our Hong Kong Egg Tarts.

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Plus, you can always sub in decaf coffee and tea for all that delicious goodness without the electrifying kick in the pants!

You’ll need:

  • 1/4 cup black tea leaves to make 4 1/2 cups black tea
  • 4 1/2 cups brewed coffee
  • 5-8 tablespoons sugar (depends on your preference for sweetness)
  • 3/4 cup half and half

First brew your black tea leaves in 4 1/2 cups of water. While the tea is steeping, brew your coffee with your preferred method. Make sure both the tea and coffee are fairly strong!

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

When the coffee and tea are ready, combine them in a large bowl or carafe.

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir the sugar into the coffee/tea mixture…

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

…and add the half and half.

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir your yuanyang tea thoroughly and serve!

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

This makes 8-10 servings depending on mug size. You can also serve this tea chilled or with ice! It’s seriously like the best iced coffee you’ve ever tasted, with that hint of fragrant, floral tea flavor infused throughout. If you’re into this, also check out our recipe for bubble tea, made with chewy tapioca pearls!

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee)

Yuanyang tea is a popular drink in Hong Kong that combines sweet black milk tea with brewed coffee. Served hot or cold, Yuanyang tea the perfect morning pick-me-up or enjoyed as an afternoon tea time pleasure.
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Beverages
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: yuanyang tea
Servings: 10
Calories: 49kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup black tea leaves to make 4 1/2 cups (about 1 L) black tea
  • 4 1/2 cups brewed coffee (about 1 L)
  • 5-8 tablespoons sugar (depends on your preference for sweetness)
  • 3/4 cup half and half (180 ml)

Instructions

  • First brew your black tea leaves in 4 1/2 cups of water. While the tea is steeping, brew your coffee with your preferred method. Make sure both the tea and coffee are fairly strong!
  • When the coffee and tea are ready, combine them in a large bowl or carafe. Stir the sugar into the coffee/tea mixture and add the half and half. Stir thoroughly and serve!
  • This makes 8-10 servings depending on mug size. You can also serve this tea chilled or with ice!

Nutrition

Calories: 49kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 7mg | Sodium: 13mg | Potassium: 115mg | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 65IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 21mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Honey Banana Cake
Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce
A Cheung Fun Recipe (Homemade Rice Noodles), Two Ways

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables