Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea and Coffee)

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee)

Yuanyang tea is a popular drink in Hong Kong that combines the flavor of both coffee and tea into one deliciously powerful energy-giving drink!

Hong Kong-ers are notoriously fast-paced and hardworking people, so figures that they would combine strong black coffee with equally strong black milk tea. Also the name directly translates to “Lovebirds Tea,” so in other words:

Coffee + Tea 4 eva.

The technical ratio is three parts coffee to seven parts black milk tea, but we decided to use a half-and-half distribution to make things easier. Plus, we’re a family of coffee addicts here, so the more of that luscious black gold, the better!

Even if you don’t need this Yuanyang tea for your miscellaneous all-nighters, late nights, early wake-up calls, or all hours binge-sessions of Game of Thrones or [insert your show of choice here], this tea is really delicious and satisfying. Perfect for a mid-afternoon break with a couple of shortbread cookies! You can also try it with our Walnut Cookies, Sweet Sesame Crisps, or if you wanna be really crazy, our Hong Kong Egg Tarts.

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Plus, you can always sub in decaf coffee and tea for all that delicious goodness without the electrifying kick in the pants!

You’ll need:

  • 1/4 cup black tea leaves to make 4 1/2 cups black tea
  • 4 1/2 cups brewed coffee
  • 5-8 tablespoons sugar (depends on your preference for sweetness)
  • 3/4 cup half and half

First brew your black tea leaves in 4 1/2 cups of water. While the tea is steeping, brew your coffee with your preferred method. Make sure both the tea and coffee are fairly strong!

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

When the coffee and tea are ready, combine them in a large bowl or carafe.

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir the sugar into the coffee/tea mixture…

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

…and add the half and half.

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir your yuanyang tea thoroughly and serve!

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee), by thewoksoflife.com

This makes 8-10 servings depending on mug size. You can also serve this tea chilled or with ice! It’s seriously like the best iced coffee you’ve ever tasted, with that hint of fragrant, floral tea flavor infused throughout. If you’re into this, also check out our recipe for bubble tea, made with chewy tapioca pearls!

Yuanyang Tea (Hong Kong Style Tea Brewed with Coffee)

Yuanyang tea is a popular drink in Hong Kong that combines sweet black milk tea with brewed coffee. Served hot or cold, Yuanyang tea the perfect morning pick-me-up or enjoyed as an afternoon tea time pleasure.
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Beverages
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: yuanyang tea
Servings: 10
Calories: 49kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup black tea leaves to make 4 1/2 cups (about 1 L) black tea
  • 4 1/2 cups brewed coffee (about 1 L)
  • 5-8 tablespoons sugar (depends on your preference for sweetness)
  • 3/4 cup half and half (180 ml)

Instructions

  • First brew your black tea leaves in 4 1/2 cups of water. While the tea is steeping, brew your coffee with your preferred method. Make sure both the tea and coffee are fairly strong!
  • When the coffee and tea are ready, combine them in a large bowl or carafe. Stir the sugar into the coffee/tea mixture and add the half and half. Stir thoroughly and serve!
  • This makes 8-10 servings depending on mug size. You can also serve this tea chilled or with ice!

Nutrition

Calories: 49kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 7mg | Sodium: 13mg | Potassium: 115mg | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 1.3% | Vitamin C: 0.2% | Calcium: 2.1% | Iron: 0.1%

 

37 Comments

  1. Wally Awaludin says

    I have began to drink black coffee (liberica) + green tea of late supposedly for health and energy. Is it safe?

    Reply

  2. Nadine Trujillo says

    Thank you most kindly for sharing recipes and twice the thanks for your commentaries. Is I do not have dark say sauce si I sub with regular soy sauce?

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Thank you Nadine! Dark soy is less salty than regular soy sauce and darker in color, so keep in mind that if you are using regular soy sauce, it will taste saltier.

      Reply

  3. Kathy says

    Thank you so much for sharing this! I’ve tried this recipe a few times and am still trying to figure out an exact combination of tea and coffee that I prefer, but I enjoy the process and appreciate the guide. Out of curiosity, what specific variety of tea do you prefer to use? I know in earlier comments you’ve mentioned high-quality Chinese black tea, but do you mean something like Lapsang Souchong, Keemun, or something else entirely? Chinese black tea is something I know little about, so I would appreciate any insight. Thank you for reading!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hey Kathy, you might want to check out our Hong Kong Milk Tea recipe — we used earl gray, orange pekoe and lipton black tea actually! In terms of specific Chinese black tea varieties, we’re not experts, but ceylon is good (which is orange pekoe). Good luck!

      Reply

  4. Tiffany says

    Do you have a recommended black tea brand we should buy for HK milk tea? I can’t seem to find anything that’s close to what we get at restaurants. Thanks in advance!

    Reply

  5. Amy says

    Hi can you tell me what brand of tea leaves you use or where you can purchase it from? I have purchased 3 different red tea leaves so far and have not yet found one that tastes like the teas in HK cafes and bakeries.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Amy, the red tea we used is from China. We bought it during our travels. Just know that the tea must be very strong in order to balance out the coffee, so depending on the quality of the tea, you might need a larger quantity of tea leaves in order to produce a strong tea. Hope you will give it another try!

      Reply

  6. Heather says

    Yum! I never would have thought of combining coffee and tea but it tastes great; really interesting too! I halved the recipe and used Stevia instead of sugar (about 3/4 tsp). I usually don’t use any sweetener in my coffee or tea and also thought it tasted good without any sweetener. I guess that’s all about your personal preference as to how much sweetener/cream you normally like! Thanks for the great post, Kaitlin :) I love this site!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hey Heather, awesome! This recipe is all about personal preference. I personally go between having black coffee and coffee + milk so I can see how it would be good either way, with or without sugar. Thanks for commenting and reading :)

      Reply

  7. Anna says

    I made your recipe today! I just used what I had on hand:

    decaf coffee from Trader Joe’s,
    and Irish Breakfast Tea.

    Its pretty good but not what I remember from Hong Kong! So I’ll have to get the right tea next time, and probably use the sweetened condensed milk.

    Thanks!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Anna, yeah a lot of people have been improvising with whatever they have on hand! I think that it’s all personal preference. But if you did want to try out a different tea, I would say it’s definitely worth it to try out some Chinese black tea! Should be relatively easy to find at a Teavana or maybe a Trader Joe’s. Good luck and let us know how any new experiments turn out :)

      Reply

  8. maryanne says

    What type of black tea did you use? I tried making this with regular british black tea and the results were … not so great! Any ideas?

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi MaryAnne, I would say that maybe your tea wasn’t strongly brewed enough. We used a very very high quality Chinese loose-leaf black tea, so you may want to up your amount of leaves or packets that you’re using! The tea should be very very concentrated to stand up to the flavor of the coffee! Hope that helps as this is a really warm and comforting drink!

      Reply

  9. Maureen says

    This is the best combo of tea and coffee ever..Better than a Latta. I also add a splash of vanilla and used palm sugar instead of regular sugar.. I am so glad I tried this…Ty

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      So glad to hear that you enjoyed Maureen! Some people are really purists about their coffee and tea, but I think that the combined flavors go awesome together. The dash of vanilla is inspired!

      Reply

