Easy Chinese Yu Choy Sum Recipe

Published: Last Updated:
By 46 Comments

Chinese yu choy is one of the sweetest-tasting Chinese leafy green vegetables available, especially when they are picked when young and tender. You may have seen this vegetable lightly blanched and served with oyster sauce at dim sum houses, though it’s less common than the Chinese Broccoli with oyster sauce that we find more often.

Yu choy (sometimes called choy sum in Cantonese, or you cai in Mandarin) has a fresher, sweeter taste than Chinese broccoli, or gai lan. For more explanation, visit our Chinese Leafy Green vegetables page, where you can read more about this vegetable and others!

For us, after eating and seeing all the dim sum noodles, meats, buns, and dumplings on the restaurant floor, the cart with plates of neatly cut and stacked greens drizzled with oyster sauce is always a welcome sight. Not only is it palate-cleansing, but the knowledge that you ate something healthy helps to clear your conscience when leaving the restaurant with a full belly!

All that said, this dish is ridiculously easy to make and enjoy at home for any meal. Often, we’ll have a protein planned for dinner, and instead of the usual broccoli or peas, we’ll wash up some yu choy, boil some water, and, in minutes, have a healthy, delicious green vegetable side dish. Perfect timing for everyone’s New Year’s resolutions!

You’ll need:

First, wash your yu choy. We recommend that yu choy and all leafy green vegetables be washed three times to rid the leaves and stems of hidden dirt and sand. See our Chinese leafy green vegetables page for more detailed steps.

Once the veggies are cleaned and draining in a colander, bring a large pot of water to a boil.

While that’s happening, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a small saucepan over low heat for 30 seconds. Stir in the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer, then immediately turn off the heat and set aside.

Once the water is boiled, add 1 tablespoon of oil to the boiling water.

Add in the yu choy and stir gently. The yu choy sum will turn dark green in color. The blanching process takes only 30 seconds, but if your yu choy has thick stems, or if you like your vegetables to be more tender, you may want to cook them a little longer—up to a minute or so. Feel free to fish out a piece to taste (like you’d do when cooking pasta) if you’re unsure.

Once they are ready, use a pair of tongs or chopsticks to remove them from the pot and arrange on a dish lengthwise. After you have plated the hot vegetables, some water may have drained off onto your platter. Be sure to carefully pour this off, or your sauce may be watery.

If the veggies are long, feel free to take kitchen scissors and cut them in half. But you can also leave them as is. Pour the warm sauce over the veggies and serve!

Print Recipe
4.72 from 7 votes

Easy Chinese Yu Choy Sum Recipe

This easy yu choy recipe is a healthy, tasty side dish that's been in our family's weekly rotation for years. It's the perfect accompaniment to any meal!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: choy sum, yu choy
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 98kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First, wash your yu choy. We recommend that yu choy and all leafy green vegetables be washed three times to rid the leaves and stems of hidden dirt and sand. Once the veggies are cleaned and draining in a colander, bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  • While that’s happening, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a small saucepan over low heat for 30 seconds. Stir in the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer, then immediately turn off the heat and set aside.
  • Once the water is boiled, add 1 tablespoon of oil to the boiling water. Add in the yu choy and stir gently. The yu choy will turn dark green in color. The blanching process takes only 30 seconds, but if your yu choy has thick stems, or if you like your vegetables to be more tender, you may want to cook them a little longer—up to a minute or so. Feel free to fish out a piece to taste (like you'd do when cooking pasta) if you're unsure.
  • Once they are ready, use a pair of tongs or chopsticks to remove them from the pot and arrange on a dish lengthwise. After you have plated the hot vegetables, some water may have drained off onto your platter. Be sure to carefully pour this off, or your sauce may be watery.
  • If the veggies are long, feel free to take kitchen scissors and cut them in half. But you can also leave them as is. Pour the warm sauce over the veggies and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 98kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 401mg | Potassium: 10mg | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 11340IU | Vitamin C: 144mg | Calcium: 267mg | Iron: 2mg

 

46 Comments

  2. Miroslav says

    3 stars
    What is meant by the part “once the water is boiled?
    What water? How much? Just a bit in the pan?
    Thank you.

    Reply

  4. Elyssa Dole says

    Hi Woks for Life Family! My husband and I are making this recipe for the 7th time! We love it—and your other vegetarian recipes too. We were new to Chinese cuisine at home, but have learned everything from you— how to shop and how to cook. My husband lost weight cooking these recipes! They are not processed and so nutritious. Thank you all so much.

    Reply

  5. Lance says

    5 stars
    I use this sauce, more or less, with yu choy and bok choy. But skip
    the pan. Just mix up the sauce ingredients in a small rice bowl, microwave for 15 seconds, stir, give it another ten seconds or less. Comes out just as good, Makes the dish even simpler.

    Reply

  6. Jen says

    5 stars
    Delicious recipe, but you should check your website security as I can’t pin anything – it’s being reported as spam.

    Reply

  7. Alice says

    5 stars
    I loved this easy & delicious recipe. As far as I know, I’ve never had yu choy before and it’s now one of my favorite vegetables. Thanks for introducing me to it! I’m looking forward to cooking with it in noodle dishes, too.

    Reply

  8. bstarr says

    5 stars
    Chinese greens are one of my favorite foods, and this recipe delivers the restaurant style I have long been searching for. I’ve made it with several different Asian greens, all came out perfectly!

    Reply

