Youtiao Recipe (Chinese Fried Dough)

Youtiao (油条), also known as Chinese fried dough or Chinese crullers, is a breakfast favorite in China. The Cantonese dialect has an even better name: yàuhjagwái (油炸鬼), which literally translates to “oil-fried-devil” (or ghost). I am sure there is an elaborate old folktale behind this crazy name, but ultimately, youtiao don’t really need much introduction. Very few people can resist their allure.

For those of you seeing these for the first time, youtiao are usually served alongside porridge, soy milk, scallion pancakes, shao bing and/or steamed sticky rice (糍饭). I have also seen youtiao used as an ingredient in many recipes, from a plain youtiao soy sauce soup (my grandmother’s go-to last-minute meal) to stir-fried youtiao with beef. (We had it in a Zhejiang-style restaurant, and it was so decadent!)

While making this recipe, I unearthed some funny childhood memories that I’d completely forgotten about. When I was little, my grandmother would send me to buy youtiao for breakfast. Mind you, there were no plastic bags to carry them from the vendor back home (not like today, when the Chinese use plastic bags to carry everything from soy milk to noodle soup to beer). So, the Chinese solution? Bring your own chopstick to the youtiao vendor.

I’d walk up to the bubbling pot of oil, ask for 5 crullers, and the man would skewer five youtiao onto the chopstick. I’d then walk home, past the other customers with their own chopsticks in hand, careful to not let any of them drop.

I’ve made this recipe so many times now (this wasn’t an easy one to perfect!), and I can’t believe that it was able to bring back that little memory. I know there is so much nostalgia associated with this wonderful food, and I am hoping that, with this recipe, your memories will re-surface and make you smile too.

These Chinese crullers are really good alone when made fresh with some dipping sauce made with some soy sauce, hot chili oil and a splash of vinegar. If you want to go further, try our Savory Soy Milk Soup (Dou Jiang) or our zha leung dim sum in the Cheung Fun Homemade Rice Noodles, Two Ways, both pictured below. Enjoy this classic one!

You’ll need:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1½ teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon milk

2 tablespoons softened (NOT MELTED) unsalted butter

about 1/3 cup water (the exact amount changes based on the humidity in your kitchen; the dough should be very soft, but not sticking to the mixing bowl)

Notes:

1) The frying temperature must be kept at or slightly above 400 degrees.

2) If the two halves come apart while frying, there are two possible culprits: you might be over-frying it, or you did not press the two parts tightly together enough.

3) Before assembling the youtiao, the dough must be completely back to room temperature and very soft to the touch.

4) If you have leftovers after frying, freeze the cooked youtiao in a ziplock bag. Reheat them in the toaster over or oven until just warmed through.

5) Don’t twist the dough into any new shapes as it will strain their “growth” during the frying process.

6) Making this is a labor of love. But it’s worth it.

Okay, here’s how you make it:

Using your electric mixer with the dough hook attachment, first mix the flour, egg, salt, baking powder, milk, and softened butter together on the lowest setting. Keeping the speed at “stir,” slowly add the water in a few separate batches. Knead the dough for 15 minutes. The dough should feel very soft, but should not stick to the bowl. Cover the dough, and let rest for 10 minutes. By the way, all of this can be done by hand if you don’t have a mixer. Just knead the dough for 5-10 minutes longer.

On a clean, lightly floured surface, form the dough into a long flat loaf shape, about 1/4-inch thick and 4 inches wide. Take the time to make it truly uniform. Place it in the center of a large piece of plastic wrap on a baking sheet or long, flat plate, and wrap the dough, tucking the two ends of the plastic under the loaf, and ensuring that the dough is completely covered. Refrigerate overnight.

In the morning, take out the dough and let it sit on the counter (wrapped) for 1 – 2 hours until the dough is back to room temperature and VERY, VERY soft to the touch. This step is critical. If you don’t let the dough come back to room temperature, it won’t fry up properly.

Now prepare the oil for frying using your wok. You can also use a large pan with some depth for added safety. The goal is to have a large vessel, so that you can produce authentically long crullers. Use medium heat to slowly bring the oil up to 400 degrees.

While the oil is heating up, you can unwrap the dough. Gently flip the dough onto a lightly floured surface, peeling off the plastic wrap. Very lightly flour the top side of the dough also. Next, cut the dough into 1-inch wide strips (try to cut an even number of strips).

Then stack them two by two…

And press the center, lengthwise, with a chopstick.

Hold the two ends of each piece, and gently stretch the dough to a 9-inch long rope.

Check out this video to see the youtiao motion in action. (We left the sound out of the video…we figured we’d spare you the crazy Cantonese music we were playing in the kitchen at that moment).

Once the oil reaches 400 degrees, carefully lower the stretched dough into the oil. If the oil temperature is right, the dough should surface right away. Now take a long cooking tool (we used chopsticks, but you could also use tongs), and quickly roll the dough in a continuous motion for about a minute.

You can fry one to two at a time. Just be sure to take the time to continuously roll the dough in the oil. The youtiao is done once they turn light golden brown. Try not to over-fry them as they become unpleasantly crunchy rather than chewy and delicious.

Now, repeat those steps with the remaining you tiao dough. You might want two people manning the process—one to form and place the dough into the fryer and one to roll the dough around once it’s in the oil.

Enjoy these!