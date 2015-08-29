The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Bread & Pizza » Youtiao Recipe (Chinese Fried Dough)

Youtiao Recipe (Chinese Fried Dough)

Published: Last Updated:
By 159 Comments

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

Youtiao (油条), also known as Chinese fried dough or Chinese crullers, is a breakfast favorite in China. The Cantonese dialect has an even better name: yàuhjagwái (油炸鬼), which literally translates to “oil-fried-devil” (or ghost). I am sure there is an elaborate old folktale behind this crazy name, but ultimately, youtiao don’t really need much introduction. Very few people can resist their allure.

For those of you seeing these for the first time, youtiao are usually served alongside porridge, soy milk, scallion pancakes, shao bing and/or steamed sticky rice (糍饭). I have also seen youtiao used as an ingredient in many recipes, from a plain youtiao soy sauce soup (my grandmother’s go-to last-minute meal) to stir-fried youtiao with beef. (We had it in a Zhejiang-style restaurant, and it was so decadent!)

While making this recipe, I unearthed some funny childhood memories that I’d completely forgotten about. When I was little, my grandmother would send me to buy youtiao for breakfast. Mind you, there were no plastic bags to carry them from the vendor back home (not like today, when the Chinese use plastic bags to carry everything from soy milk to noodle soup to beer). So, the Chinese solution? Bring your own chopstick to the youtiao vendor.

I’d walk up to the bubbling pot of oil, ask for 5 crullers, and the man would skewer five youtiao onto the chopstick. I’d then walk home, past the other customers with their own chopsticks in hand, careful to not let any of them drop.

I’ve made this recipe so many times now (this wasn’t an easy one to perfect!), and I can’t believe that it was able to bring back that little memory. I know there is so much nostalgia associated with this wonderful food, and I am hoping that, with this recipe, your memories will re-surface and make you smile too.

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

These Chinese crullers are really good alone when made fresh with some dipping sauce made with some soy sauce, hot chili oil and a splash of vinegar. If you want to go further, try our Savory Soy Milk Soup (Dou Jiang) or our zha leung dim sum in the Cheung Fun Homemade Rice Noodles, Two Ways, both pictured below. Enjoy this classic one!

you-tiao-recipes

You’ll need:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • 2 tablespoons softened (NOT MELTED) butter
  • about 1/3 cup water (the exact amount changes based on the humidity in your kitchen; the dough should be very soft, but not sticking to the mixing bowl)

Notes:

1) The frying temperature must be kept at or slightly above 400 degrees.

2) If the two halves come apart while frying, there are two possible culprits: you might be over-frying it, or you did not press the two parts tightly together enough.

3) Before assembling the youtiao, the dough must be completely back to room temperature and very soft to the touch.

4) If you have leftovers after frying, freeze the cooked youtiao in a ziplock bag. Reheat them in the toaster over or oven until just warmed through.

5) Don’t twist the dough into any new shapes as it will strain their “growth” during the frying process.

6) Making this is a labor of love. But it’s worth it.

Okay, here’s how you make it:

Using your electric mixer with the dough hook attachment, first mix the flour, egg, salt, baking powder, milk, and softened butter together on the lowest setting. Keeping the speed at “stir,” slowly add the water in a few separate batches. Knead the dough for 15 minutes. The dough should feel very soft, but should not stick to the bowl. Cover the dough, and let rest for 10 minutes. By the way, all of this can be done by hand if you don’t have a mixer. Just knead the dough for 5-10 minutes longer.

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

On a clean, lightly floured surface, form the dough into a long flat loaf shape, about 1/4-inch thick and 4 inches wide. Take the time to make it truly uniform. Place it in the center of a large piece of plastic wrap on a baking sheet or long, flat plate, and wrap the dough, tucking the two ends of the plastic under the loaf, and ensuring that the dough is completely covered. Refrigerate overnight.

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

In the morning, take out the dough and let it sit on the counter (wrapped) for 1 – 2 hours until the dough is back to room temperature and VERY, VERY soft to the touch. This step is critical. If you don’t let the dough come back to room temperature, it won’t fry up properly.

Now prepare the oil for frying using your wok. You can also use a large pan with some depth for added safety. The goal is to have a large vessel, so that you can produce authentically long crullers. Use medium heat to slowly bring the oil up to 400 degrees.

While the oil is heating up, you can unwrap the dough. Gently flip the dough onto a lightly floured surface, peeling off the plastic wrap. Very lightly flour the top side of the dough also. Next, cut the dough into 1-inch wide strips (try to cut an even number of strips).

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

Then stack them two by two…

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

And press the center, lengthwise, with a chopstick.

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

Hold the two ends of each piece, and gently stretch the dough to a 9-inch long rope.

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

Check out this video to see the youtiao motion in action. (We left the sound out of the video…we figured we’d spare you the crazy Cantonese music we were playing in the kitchen at that moment).

Once the oil reaches 400 degrees, carefully lower the stretched dough into the oil. If the oil temperature is right, the dough should surface right away. Now take a long cooking tool (we used chopsticks, but you could also use tongs), and quickly roll the dough in a continuous motion for about a minute.

You can fry one to two at a time. Just be sure to take the time to continuously roll the dough in the oil. The youtiao is done once they turn light golden brown. Try not to over-fry them as they become unpleasantly crunchy rather than chewy and delicious.

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

Now, repeat those steps with the remaining you tiao dough. You might want two people manning the process—one to form and place the dough into the fryer and one to roll the dough around once it’s in the oil.

Enjoy these!

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

Youtiao (Chinese Fried Dough), by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.75 from 12 votes

Youtiao Recipe (Chinese Fried Dough)

Youtiao (油条), also known as Chinese fried dough or Chinese crullers, is a breakfast favorite in China. Our you tiao recipe is easy to make and hard to beat.
Prep Time12 hrs
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time12 hrs 20 mins
Course: Bread and Pizza
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 10
Calories: 178kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • 2 tablespoons butter (softened, NOT MELTED)
  • about 1/3 cup water (the exact amount changes based on the humidity in your kitchen; the dough should be very soft, but not sticking to the mixing bowl)
  • oil (for frying)

Instructions

  • Using your electric mixer with the dough hook attachment, first mix the flour, egg, salt, baking powder, milk, and softened butter together on the lowest setting. Keeping the speed at “stir,” slowly add the water in a few separate batches. Knead the dough for 15 minutes. The dough should feel very soft, but should not stick to the bowl. Cover the dough, and let rest for 10 minutes. By the way, all of this can be done by hand if you don’t have a mixer. Just knead the dough for 5-10 minutes longer.
  • On a clean, lightly floured surface, form the dough into a long flat loaf shape, about 1/4-inch thick and 4 inches wide. Take the time to make it truly uniform. Place it in the center of a large piece of plastic wrap on a baking sheet or long, flat plate, and wrap the dough, tucking the two ends of the plastic under the loaf, and ensuring that the dough is completely covered. Refrigerate overnight.
  • In the morning, take out the dough and let it sit on the counter (wrapped) for 1 – 2 hours until the dough is back to room temperature and VERY, VERY soft to the touch. This step is critical. If you don't let the dough come back to room temperature, it won't fry up properly.
  • Now prepare the oil for frying using your wok. You can also use a large pan with some depth for added safety. The goal is to have a large vessel, so that you can produce authentically long crullers. Use medium heat to slowly bring the oil up to 400 degrees.
  • While the oil is heating up, you can unwrap the dough. Gently flip the dough onto a lightly floured surface, peeling off the plastic wrap. Very lightly flour the top side of the dough also. Next, cut the dough into 1-inch wide strips (try to cut an even number of strips). Then stack them two by two, and press the center, lengthwise, with a chopstick. Hold the two ends of each piece, and gently stretch the dough to a 9-inch long rope.
  • Once the oil reaches 400 degrees, carefully lower the stretched dough into the oil. If the oil temperature is right, the dough should surface right away. Now take a long cooking tool (we used chopsticks, but you could also use tongs), and quickly roll the dough in a continuous motion for about a minute.
  • You can fry one to two at a time. Just be sure to take the time to continuously roll the dough in the oil. The youtiao is done once they turn light golden brown. Try not to over-fry them as they become unpleasantly crunchy rather than chewy and delicious.
  • Now, repeat those steps with the remaining dough. You might want two people manning the process—one to form and place the dough into the fryer and one to roll the dough around once it’s in the oil.

Notes

Makes 8-10 pieces.

Nutrition

Calories: 178kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 23mg | Sodium: 144mg | Potassium: 93mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 1.9% | Calcium: 3.4% | Iron: 7.1%

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Spicy Cold Tofu (Liangban Dofu) - A 5 Minute Recipe
Chicken Tikka Masala - Easy Recipe
Peach Pancakes with Maple Cream Syrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

159 Comments

  2. Antonia says

    Hi! Can’t wait to try this recipe! I am wondering if you have ever tried making ox tongue doughnut? It’s something I grow up eating but haven’t had it since I moved to North America. I have tried a recipe before using traditional Chinese dough starter, but it didn’t taste quite right. It also seems to have a bit too much ammonia. If you have a good recipe, please do share! Thank you so much !!

    Reply

  3. Joanna Tan says


    I woke up one day and found myself craving these before realizing that the closest place to get some would be almost an hour away! Even then, it wasn’t a convenient time for me to be heading out so far on a weekday so needless to say, these hit the spot!

    I noticed a few comments mention that their youtiao turned out very dense even though it seemed like they followed the recipe exactly. So far, I’ve made this two times and the first time, my dough didn’t fry properly even though I swear I had my dough at the right temperature, the oil at the right temperature, and that the dough had the right texture. However, the second time around, the youtiao came out -perfectly-. For me, the difference seemed to be that the dough was overworked the first time around and that less handling of the dough (between the kneading and frying processes) helped them puff up properly while frying. The dough texture was much softer to the touch the second time around. Maybe this might help someone else!

    Reply

  5. Roy says


    Hi Judy,

    Could i use bread flour instead of all purpose flour?
    And would there be any different in texture of the Yau Char Kway if bread flour is used?

    Reply

  6. melia says

    Hi Judy

    Thanks for posting this recipe.

    I’m making it now- the dough is resting on the table top at the moment.

    hopefully it’ll work! if not I’ll give it another try.

    why do you only use 1 tbsp of milk? what difference does it make?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Melia, I found this recipe on a Chinese cooking show––not sure what the milk does for the recipe. Someone with a food science background might be able to help answer your questions.

      Reply

  7. Mynutia says


    Made these today and they turned out like your pictures! Yay! For those who said theirs turned out too dense or didn’t puff up, it may be that they over packed their cups instead of sprinkling flour into their cups which is how it’s supposed to be done. Otherwise you get more flour than intended. Love all your recipes (they’ve been on point for every recipe!). Perhaps adding weight measurement to your recipes is a better way to go for the future, especially for baked or flour based recipes like this.

    Reply

  8. Maria says


    I made this last night to go with congee and what a treat for the family! Super happy my ‘youtiao’ turned out light/doughy inside & crispy on the outside, just like the ones I had in Singapore! I’ve taken into account your tips (VERY soft dough at room temperature & hot oil!) & the feedback from others. Thanks for sharing the recipe! I may attempt the cheung fun version next time ;)

    Reply

  9. Ryan says


    This recipe is okay. You say flatten the dough to 1/4 inch but your picture looks more like 1/2 or 3/4 inch. 1/4 turned out way too thin, so I folded my dough in half. Also, everyone is saying it’s too dense, and they’re right. My dough was room temperature, my oil was over 400°, and my baking powder wasn’t expired. Some parts puffed up okay, but for the most part it was far too dense. I wouldn’t recommend this recipe.

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables