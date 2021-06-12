The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Rice XO Sauce Fried Rice with Chicken

XO Sauce Fried Rice with Chicken

Kaitlin
1 Comments
Jump to Recipe
XO Sauce Fried Rice with Chicken

Once you make a batch of salty, savory, seafood-packed XO sauce, the possibilities are limitless! It’s a simple everyday luxury that’s at your fingertips to liven up noodles, rice, and vegetables. Chicken is an excellent blank canvas for XO sauce, and this XO Sauce Fried Rice combines both for a delicious new spin on familiar chicken fried rice. 

The Perfect Mix of Textures 

One of the reasons we love this fried rice is the mix of textures. Tender, juicy seared chicken, caramelized bits of XO sauce, silky egg, and ever so slightly crunchy onion and bean sprouts. There are strong flavors all around, and yet it works beautifully! 

The onion note may seem minor. But my mom and I noticed that often, you put onion into fried rice and it just disappears into the background—too cooked to be very distinguishable from the rice. 

This is a shame of course, so keeping the onions cut into bigger chunks and cooking them less gives you the sweetness of onion, and a crunchy texture.

A spoonful of XO Sauce Chicken Fried Rice

The Egg Debate

Every time I make fried rice, I have an internal debate with myself. To pre-scramble or to pour over? I’m talking, of course, about the eggs. 

Let’s discuss. 

My dad is a fan of the pre-scramble method (scrambling the eggs separately first, and then adding it to the fried rice later). This definitely has its merits—big chunks of fluffy egg interspersed throughout your rice. 

I usually prefer the pour over method, where you spread your rice out in a thin layer and pour the beaten egg over the top. You end up with small egg tendrils and bits that I think make for a more delicate fried rice. 

Of course no method is wrong. It all depends on the taste you’re going for, and we use both methods across our recipes with solid results. 

But this time around, neither method felt 100% right. I realized that the key is to pre-scramble, but to leave the eggs suuuper runny. So when you add them back into the fried rice later to finish them off, you end up with a great disbursement of perfectly cooked egg with both silkiness and fluffiness to it. I’m not looking back from here! 

I think I’ve rambled long enough about fried rice minutiae. All in all, this is definitely one of my new favorites! Let’s get to cooking. 

Ginger, garlic, eggs, scalions, mung bean sprouts, and onions

XO Sauce Fried Rice: Recipe Instructions 

Combine the sliced chicken breast, water, cornstarch, oil, and oyster sauce. Mix well, until the chicken has absorbed all the liquid marinade ingredients. Set aside.

Take your cooked/leftover rice. If using leftover rice, break up clumps with a spoon or the flat side of a measuring cup. If using freshly cooked rice, fluff it with a fork to let some steam off and let it cool slightly.  

Heat your wok over medium high heat, and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the eggs, and scramble until 70% cooked. There should still be some parts that are viscous and uncooked. Immediately transfer back to the bowl you beat them in and set aside. 

Removing cooked egg from wok to a bowl

Heat the wok until just smoking. Spread another tablespoon of oil around your wok. Sear the marinated chicken in one layer for 20 seconds. Cook the chicken until about 80% done (it will be cooked again). Remove from the wok, and set aside. 

Searing sliced chicken in wok

With the wok over medium high, add the final tablespoon of oil. Add the ginger, and cook for 30 seconds.

Cooking ginger in oil in wok

Then add the garlic, and cook for an additional 30 seconds (neither should turn dark).

Adding garlic to oil and ginger

Add the onions.

Adding onions to ginger and garlic

Cook for 30 seconds, and add the rice. The onions should still be crunchy and mostly raw at this point. You want them to have a fresh taste in the final fried rice. 

Adding rice to wok

Use your metal spatula to flatten out and break up any large clumps. If the rice is cold from the refrigerator, continue stir-frying until the rice is warmed through (steam will begin to rise from it), about 5 minutes. Fresh rice cooks faster. If it is sticking to the wok, add another tablespoon of oil.

Spread the rice in a single layer, and let it fry until hot.

Spreading rice out in a single layer in wok

Add the light soy sauce, white pepper, sugar, and salt. Mix with a scooping motion until the rice is evenly coated with sauce, and repeat the step of spreading the rice out in a single layer to let the rice fry. 

Stir in the XO sauce.

Adding XO Sauce to rice in wok

Then add the cooked chicken, along with any juices from the bowl. Stir-fry for 1 minute. 

Adding cooked chicken to rice in wok

Add the eggs, and stir to distribute. 

Adding eggs to cooked rice

Add the bean sprouts and scallions, and continue stir-frying for another 30 seconds.

Bean sprouts added to rice
Scallions added to rice

Then gather all the rice to the middle of the wok to let the sides of the wok heat up. 

After about 20 seconds, spread the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok and stir-fry the rice together for another 20 seconds. This step gives you a little of that extra “wok hei.” Serve!

XO Sauce Fried Rice with chicken
XO Sauce Chicken Fried Rice
XO Sauce Chicken Fried Rice

XO Sauce Fried Rice with Chicken

This XO Sauce Fried Rice recipe combines umami-filled, luxurious XO sauce with chicken for a tasty new spin on familiar chicken fried rice.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Chinese
XO Sauce Fried Rice with Chicken
serves: 6
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 35 minutes

Ingredients

For the chicken marinade:

  • 8 ounces chicken breast (thinly sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 1 teaspoon oyster sauce

For the rest of the fried rice:

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Combine the sliced chicken breast, water, cornstarch, oil, and oyster sauce. Mix well, until the chicken has absorbed all the liquid marinade ingredients. Set aside.
  • Take your cooked/leftover rice. If using leftover rice, break up clumps with a spoon or the flat side of a measuring cup. If using freshly cooked rice, fluff it with a fork to let some steam off and let it cool slightly.
  • Heat your wok over medium high heat, and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the eggs, and scramble until 70% cooked. There should still be some parts that are viscous and uncooked. Immediately transfer back to the bowl you beat them in and set aside.
  • Heat the wok until just smoking. Spread another tablespoon of oil around your wok. Sear the marinated chicken in one layer for 20 seconds. Cook the chicken until about 80% done (it will be cooked again). Remove from the wok, and set aside.
  • With the wok over medium high, add the final tablespoon of oil. Add the ginger, and cook for 30 seconds. Add the garlic, and cook for an additional 30 seconds (neither should turn dark). Add the onions. Cook for 30 seconds, and add the rice. The onions should still be crunchy and mostly raw at this point. You want them to have a fresh taste in the final fried rice.
  • Use your metal spatula to flatten out and break up any large clumps. If the rice is cold from the refrigerator, continue stir-frying until the rice is warmed through (steam will begin to rise from it), about 5 minutes. Fresh rice cooks faster. If it is sticking to the wok, add another tablespoon of oil.
  • When the rice is warmed, spread it in a single layer, and let it fry until hot. Add the light soy sauce, white pepper, sugar, and salt. Mix with a scooping motion until the rice is evenly coated with sauce, and repeat the step of spreading the rice out in a single layer to let the rice fry.
  • Stir in the XO sauce. Then add the cooked chicken, along with any juices from the bowl. Stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the eggs, and stir to distribute.
  • Add the bean sprouts and scallions, and continue stir-frying for another 30 seconds. Then gather all the rice to the middle of the wok to let the sides of the wok heat up.
  • After about 20 seconds, spread the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok and stir-fry the rice together for another 20 seconds. This step gives you a little of that extra "wok hei" that you taste when you get fried rice from a good Chinese restaurant. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 394kcal (20%) Carbohydrates: 43g (14%) Protein: 15g (30%) Fat: 18g (28%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 79mg (26%) Sodium: 529mg (22%) Potassium: 316mg (9%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 138IU (3%) Vitamin C: 7mg (8%) Calcium: 38mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

1 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarRoberta L says

    Some days just call for fried rice aka comfort food for my soul! Something quick and easy, I load my fried rice with tons of ginger, garlic, XO and a big handful of green onion…
    Love your recipes and have made several quite successfully, thank you!

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook