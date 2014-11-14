The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Noodles & Pasta Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Rice Noodles

Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Rice Noodles

by:
43 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Noodles - Xiamen mei fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Xiamen Chow mei fun (厦门炒米粉is a tasty rice noodle dish served at many Chinese restaurants and often served at weekend dim sum brunches.

Although it’s probably not as well known as the curry-spiced Singapore Noodles dish, it’s just as delicious. As far as Chinese noodles go, these rice noodles are among the top of my favorites list.

The dish originates from a city in the Fujian province of southern China, where spicy foods are not as common. At this point, I have to admit that I have exhausted my knowledge about the city of Xiamen. 

What’s also weird is that “Xiamen” is the Mandarin pronunciation of the city’s name, while “mei fun”, sometimes spelled “mai fun”, is a Cantonese word for rice noodles.

Ok, have I lost my credibility yet?

Hopefully you charitably answered ‘no’ to that question, because I do know my chow mei fun or rice noodle recipes, and this one is especially great.

For those of you who like a little heat in the dish, break out the chili oil! What could be better?

Xiamen Mei Fun: Recipe Instructions

Be sure to start soaking the noodles about an hour before you’re ready to start preparing the rest of the dish.

Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Noodles - Xiamen mei fun, by thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to cook, start by heating a tablespoon of oil in your wok. Scramble the eggs and set aside.

Add a little more oil, turn the heat up to high, and sear the shrimp just until they’re cooked through and a little crisp on the outside.

Heat another 2 tablespoons oil in your wok until it just starts to smoke. Add the Chinese roast pork and stir-fry for about 20 seconds.

Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Noodles - Xiamen mei fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the onion, garlic, and pepper, and stir-fry for another minute. The heat should still be high, and you should be stirring constantly.

You want enough sizzle to produce that “wok hay” (literally translated to: ‘breath of the wok’) flavor.

Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Noodles - Xiamen mei fun, by thewoksoflife.com
Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Noodles - Xiamen mei fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the ham and stir-fry for another 30 seconds.

Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Noodles - Xiamen mei fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the soaked rice noodles and give everything a good stir.

Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Noodles - Xiamen mei fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss in the eggs and shrimp and stir-fry until the noodles are heated through (about 3-5 minutes).

Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Noodles - Xiamen mei fun, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the Shaoxing wine, sugar, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Mix well. If your noodles begin to stick, the wok is probably not hot enough.

Just use your metal wok spatula and make sure to scrape anything off the bottom of the wok so it doesn’t burn!

Finish with the scallions and continue to mix until the scallions are cooked to your liking. I like them barely heated for this dish myself. Serve with your favorite hot sauce or chili oil!

Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Noodles - Xiamen mei fun, by thewoksoflife.com
Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com
Xiamen Chow Mei Fun Noodles - Xiamen mei fun, by thewoksoflife.com
4.67 from 6 votes

Xiamen Mei Fun Rice Noodles

Xiamen mei fun (厦门炒米) is a tasty rice noodle dish served at many Chinese restaurants and dim sum brunches.
by: Bill
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
Xiamen Mei Fun with chili oil
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 6-8 medium shrimp
  • 4 oz. Chinese roast pork (110g, sliced thin)
  • 1 medium onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 1 small green or red bell pepper (julienned)
  • 4 oz. Virginia or boiled ham (110g, sliced thin)
  • 10 oz. rice noodles soaked in warm water for 30 minutes to an hour (use kitchen shears to cut the noodles to about a 10-inch length so they don’t bunch up when stir-frying)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1/8 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 scallion (cut into 2 inch pieces)

Instructions

  • Start by heating a tablespoon of oil in your wok. Scramble the eggs and set aside. Add a little more oil, turn the heat up to high, and sear the shrimp just until they’re cooked through and a little crisp on the outside.
  • Heat another 2 tablespoons oil in your wok until it just starts to smoke. Add the roast pork and stir-fry for about 20 seconds. Add the onion, garlic, and pepper, and stir-fry for another minute. The heat should still be high, and you should be stirring constantly. You want enough sizzle to produce that “wok hay” (literally translated to: ‘breath of the wok’) flavor.
  • Add the ham and stir-fry for another 30 seconds. Add the soaked noodles and give everything a good stir. Toss in the eggs and shrimp and stir-fry until the noodles are heated through–about 3-5 minutes.
  • Add the shaoxing wine, sugar, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Mix well. If your noodles begin to stick, the wok is probably not hot enough. Just use your metal wok spatula and make sure to scrape anything off the bottom of the wok so it doesn’t burn!
  • Finish with the scallions and continue to mix until the scallions are cooked to your liking. I like them barely heated for this dish myself. Serve with your favorite hot sauce!

nutrition facts

Calories: 536kcal (27%) Carbohydrates: 65g (22%) Protein: 22g (44%) Fat: 19g (29%) Saturated Fat: 5g (25%) Cholesterol: 151mg (50%) Sodium: 809mg (34%) Potassium: 334mg (10%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 1080IU (22%) Vitamin C: 41.3mg (50%) Calcium: 52mg (5%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

43 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.