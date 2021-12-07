Did You See Us on Food Network Today?

We’re beside ourselves with some exciting news!

We have a 3-episode digital Food Network series releasing this month. It’s a show called Family Meal, about family food businesses. Ours was the first family to be featured! The three episodes document how we started The Woks of Life and how we continue to work on it together as a family.

WATCH THE EPISODE HERE

Food Network! As in home of all the cooking shows we grew up watching (Sarah and Kaitlin, anyway). The home of Iron Chef (the Japanese original, then Iron Chef America), Emeril, Everyday Italian with Giada, and Barefoot Contessa with Ina.

WHAT!?

So, real talk—we’ve been super busy lately. Apologies if you have noticed! We’re elbows deep in edits for our cookbook, in addition to everything we normally do, like working on new recipes for the blog, plus some exciting other projects like this one! We’re so glad to finally be able to share it with you.

The first 10-minute episode, “Behind the Blog,” is available to watch now, and the other two will release later this month.

We had to do things like record voiceovers and track what outfits we were wearing for continuity, and give reality-show-style interviews, and make sure that we weren’t subconsciously making weird faces while we were on camera. It was crazy! And a super fun few days with the crew, but more on that in a minute.

About OUR 3 EPISODES OF Family Meal

We woke up this morning, and saw this page at FoodNetwork.com:

Ahhhh, it’s our faces!

It’s been hard keeping this under wraps, because it was so cool and so much fun, but back in mid-September, we filmed the three (~10 minute) episodes over the course of three whirlwind days—at our house and in Manhattan (more on that later, too).

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of The Woks of Life, whether or not our kitchen looks like a tornado when we blog (we’ll let you be the judge), how we plan which recipes to post, what it’s like when your coworkers are also your family, and whose idea the blog was anyway, you’ll finally get some of those questions answered!

All in all, it’s a look behind the curtain at our family, and our blog. See below for a breakdown of the series!

THE EPISODES! Here’s how the episodes break down—and when you can watch them! You can find them at the Food Network website. Episode 1: “Behind the Blog,” (available now!) follows a typical blogging day (you can see how we blogged recipes that are currently live!), and we reflect on how The Woks of Life got its start, our different personalities, and what it’s like to work with your family. Episode 2: (releasing December 14, 2021) This one focuses on how we’re all still constantly learning more about Chinese cooking. We won’t spoil it before the episode comes out, but hint: we head to a NYC institution for a lesson in dough. Episode 3: (releasing December 21, 2021) This is a celebration! We pull together as a family to put on a big meal that’s all about preserving traditions. Watch Family Meal Here!

It was so exciting to get to tell our story in a new way with the help of Food Network and the amazing crew we worked with, and we hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it!

We will announce the new episodes as they premiere, and offer some behind the scenes photos from each episode here on the blog, and on Instagram.

Behind the Scenes of EPISODE 1

Getting ready to film one of the cooking scenes!

We had one of those clappy thingies! (I think the technical term is “slate,” but I like “clappy thingie.”) Kylie, the director, also legit said “Action!” sometimes, which made us giggle. – Sarah

To Barley, it was just another blogging day.

The house was filled with filming equipment for a few days.

Kaitlin fanning the two camera operators (with a light reflector we use for food photography), Megan and Mimi. It was a hot day in the kitchen, and those cameras are HEAVY.

In this photo, you can see what we have to do to get the chandelier over our photography space (i.e. the window with perfect side lighting next to the kitchen table) out of the way! (We’ve all hit our heads on that thing more times than we can count.)

Tornado? Or organized chaos?

Here, we’re looking over our photos for the cookbook!

Some Behind the Scenes Clips!

Recipes from the Episode!

Let’s not forget the food. For each episode, we created some new favorites and cooked up some old ones too!

But for episode 1, we were each responsible for creating a new blog recipe! (Okay, so Kaitlin still hasn’t nailed that Hua Juan recipe, but it’s coming soon. We weren’t kidding when you said you were getting a behind-the-scenes look! :P)

Enjoy the episode, and stay tuned for our next recipe. :)