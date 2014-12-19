The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

The Woks of Life Christmas Wishlist

Kaitlin
5 Comments

Can you believe it took us about 12 years of disastrous experimentation with cheap cheese graters before we finally splurged on a Microplane? (One of our top kitchen purchases of all time, by the way.)

It’s this and other follies that result in us seriously jonesin’ for kitchen gadgets this time of year–both practical and [delightfully] not-so-practical. Here’s our Christmas wish list for this year! Hopefully one way or another some of this cookware finds its way into our kitchen. Likewise, if you haven’t scooped up your holiday gifts yet, here are a few ideas for your foodiest of friends. Of course, you can also give into the glory that is the self-gift and snag something nice for yourself!

whale_tea_infusermortar_and_pestlela_rochere_water_glassmonkey_tea_infuser

le_creuset_dunedrop_food_scale

 

From left to right, top to bottom:

1. Whale tea infuser (Amazon, $9.95)

Because who doesn’t want a delightful little cartoon whale swimming around in a mug of tea? Maybe it’s just me…

2. Molcajete Mortar & Pestle (Williams-Sonoma, $49.95)

This would take guacamole to a whole new level, but we’d also use it for spices!  

3. Set of 6 La Rochére Perigord Clear Water Goblets (Amazon, $69.15)

We drool over these glasses in episodes of Barefoot Contessa and every Hamptons-esque Nancy Meyer movie ever made. 

4. Monkey tea infuser (Amazon, $9.59)

See #1. Replace “whale” with “monkey.”

5. Le Creuset 5 1/2 qt. Signature French (Dutch) Oven in Dune (Amazon, $279.95)

What better way to feel like a provencal French goddess than pulling your creme-colored Le Creuset out of the oven, filled to the brim with beouf bourguignon? Perfection. 

6. Drop, iPad connected scale (Food52, $100)

We can’t tell you how many headaches we’ve had using an old digital scale for our measurements. This would make baking and pesky metric measurements go so much more smoothly! 

 

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

5 Comments

  1. AvatarCharles says

    The grater may be on my list. I refuse to let my wife grate anything, she has a tendency to remove finger tips. I just gently take the grater out of her hand!

    Merry Christmas! Now reading your Wok guide because I need a new one. Next year, we’re re-doing the kitchen, going to a nice 36″ gas range, and getting a *real* vent hood. Cannot wait to fire up that stove with my wok.

  2. AvatarPhilip says

    At first glance I thought you were holding a carrot, honest to goodness! Then when I read your first sentence, “…experimentation with cheap cheese graters…” it immediately confirmed my first notion that it had to be a carrot because of grating. With my interest piqued, I scrolled down to your holiday gifts recommendation. Upon seeing no grater I uttered a “huh.” Scrolled back to your “carrot” and had a closer look. Aha, that could be your index finger! Still having my doubt though. Am I the only one? Anyway, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year…2015, Yeah!

    • KaitlinKaitlin says

      Hahahahah wow yes–you are right, my index finger (as that is indeed what it is) does look like a carrot! Why I would be standing in front of a Christmas tree holding a carrot with so much glee, I’m not sure. (I guess you could say it’s for Santa’s reindeer…). Anyways, I’m always open to interpretation! Hope you weren’t too disappointed by the omission of cheese grater exploration! Happy holidays to you as well!!

  3. AvatarMarlene says

    If it took forever to get a microplane grater, your next upstep must be the microplane box grater. I simply detach the fine microplane side for easier grating with the other razor sharp edges. A variety of cuts microplane quality! A must for every kitchen. We have food processors too, but sometimes I only want to grate a little bit. This box grater comes in sooooo handy. And of course, I still have stick microplanes too. Indispensable! http://us.microplane.com/microplane4-sidedboxgrater.aspx

