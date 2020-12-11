The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home The Complete Wok Guide

The Complete Wok Guide

A wok is the most important tool in any Chinese kitchen. In our complete wok guide below, you'll find all of our articles on buying, seasoning, and caring for your wok, as well as our top tips for wok cooking! Browse the wok guide articles below, and let us know in the comments of any article if you have further questions about wok cooking or care.

Carbon steel wok on stove

How to Buy a Wok: What We Recommend

If you’re new to Chinese cooking, you’ve probably asked yourself: what kind of wok should I buy? Stainless steel? Cast iron? Non-stick? Don’t worry! We’re here to help you with a comprehensive guide to buying the right wok (it’s what we use!) so you can cook our recipes and get the best possible results.

Drying a wet wok over heat

How to Season a Wok & Daily Wok Care

We’ll walk you through the detailed first-time seasoning process you should apply to your new wok. For ongoing care, we’ll show you how to maintain it for years to come. We’ll also go over some key misconceptions about wok care. Follow this advice, and your carbon steel wok will form a beautiful seasoned patina that any Chinese cook would be proud of.

Stir-frying singapore mei fun, thewoksoflife.com

How to Prevent Food from Sticking to a Wok!

We’ve all dealt with terrible messes from food sticking to a wok. A pan-fried fish ending up skinless, a crusty coating of rice or noodles impossible to scrub off, or bits of meat that just won’t come loose. Frustrating. In this post, we’ll share the ONLY technique you need to keep food from sticking without special equipment or ingredients!

Spicy King Oyster Mushroom Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

How to Make Stir-fry: The Right Way

Though cooking a stir-fry dish takes minutes, there’s more to stir-fry technique than meets the eye. In this post, we’re sharing our need-to-know tips on how to make Asian stir-fry dishes in your wok the right way, no matter what ingredients you’re using.

Reader Interactions

25 Comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Anthony says

    Hi, hoping you can help. Not realising that carbon steel needed to be seasoned, we started using our new carbon steel d.line wok right away like a usual non stick wok. After a couple of stir frys, I have found this site and realised that the wok we have requires seasoning. The colour of the wok has darkened, it almost looks burnt. Is it too late for this wok? Can I start the seasoning process and save this wok? Thanks in advance, Anthony

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook