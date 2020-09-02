The Woks of Life

Home » Recipes » Appetizers & Snacks » Wok Fried Peanuts

Wok Fried Peanuts

Wok Fried Peanuts, thewoksoflife.com

These wok fried peanuts are an ideal snack to keep around. You’ll see them most often in Cantonese restaurants, served in small dishes around a lazy susan along with pots of tea. They’re the perfect little appetizer while you wait for your meal to arrive. 

They’re also great to have around for many other dishes, like our Dan Dan Noodles and Lao Gan Ma Noodles. You can also add them to salads and cold dishes, like Koushui Chicken.

In China, snacking on these little fried peanuts along with a cold beer is an after work past-time. For the price of 3 US dollars, a couple of buddies can enjoy a plate of these peanuts and wash them down with a couple of Yanjing or Qingdao beers. Ahhh….very nice!

Note: This post was originally published on August 20, 2013. We have since updated it with improved, clearer instructions, new photos, and nutrition information. Enjoy! 

Growing Up In China: Peanut Memories

When I was growing up in China, these peanuts would show up around Chinese New Year. Some form of peanut was common in many families’ Chinese New Year feasts.

I guess “feast” is a relative term. Basically, the New Year meal was always better than our everyday meals, so to a kid like myself at the time, what was really a modest meal definitely looked like a feast. These roasted peanuts were always there, and they never disappointed me.

When I was little and living with my grandmother in Shanghai, there was an old man who lived next door to us. During the summer months, he would eat his dinners outside on a bench, at a small wooden table set for one person.

There were usually at least four small plates of yummy dishes (小菜) prepared by his wife, and these roasted peanuts were on the table everyday. This is how I knew that they had some money, because peanuts were expensive then, and we couldn’t really afford them.

Chinese fried peanuts served with tea, thewoksoflife.com

He would be out there every day at the same time. Drinking his beer, enjoying his wife’s cooking, talking to neighbors, and slowly eating those peanuts one by one. I would steal looks at them, trying hard not to reach out and grab one! 

Important Considerations When Frying Peanuts

Bowl of peanuts with skin still on, thewoksoflife.com

There are some important things to remember before diving into this recipe: 

  • Peanuts come in different sizes. The cooking time should vary accordingly. The peanuts pictured in this post are pretty small, and I cooked them for about 6 minutes. The frying time can range from 6-9 minutes, depending on the size of your peanuts. 
  • I also prefer slightly undercooked peanuts. (It’s kind of weird, but I think it comes from my childhood days of picking raw peanuts in the fields after each year’s peanut harvest in the village where we lived.) If you prefer toastier peanuts, you can cook them longer. 
  • This recipe is for a relatively small batch, but you can double or triple the recipe. Just know that the cooking time does not change much when you do a larger batch. 
  • Roasted and fried nuts only become crunchy after they are completely cooled, so bear this in mind. Do not over-fry them because they are still a little soft when hot. 
  • I’ve read that mixing a few drops of white vinegar into the hot peanuts can keep fried peanuts from getting stale. It works pretty well, but you will be able to taste a faint vinegar-y flavor. Alternatively, you can just keep the peanuts in an airtight container. We find they don’t usually last long enough to go stale anyway! 
  • Nuts don’t do well in humid conditions, and can go rancid quicker, so bear that in mind when deciding how big a batch to make. 

All that said, these fried peanuts are very easy to make. Sarah can eat them continuously until they’re all gone. I have only a little bit more self-control than her—I can eat a lot in one sitting too.

They’re very addictive, so consider yourself warned!   

Wok Fried Peanuts: Recipe Instructions 

Place the peanuts in a strainer or colander, and rinse under water.

Rinsing peanuts under running water, thewoksoflife.com

Spread them out in a single layer to air-dry for at least 30 minutes. 

Peanuts in strainer, thewoksoflife.com

In a clean wok, add in the air-dried peanuts and enough oil to just cover the peanuts. Then turn on the heat to medium low. Gently and slowly push the peanuts around to heat them evenly and prevent burning. 

Peanuts in wok with oil, thewoksoflife.com

You’ll first see small bubbles forming in the oil, and then some steam as the moisture in the peanuts cooks off. Then you’ll begin to hear small popping noises coming from the peanuts. They should be done once that popping sound stops and the pink skins on the peanuts turn a mahogany brown.

Wok Frying peanuts, thewoksoflife.com

Because the peanuts can burn easily, it’s a good idea to turn off the heat for the last 1-2 minutes of cooking. This allows the peanuts to continue to cook in the hot oil without the risk of burning. 

Turn off the heat, strain the peanuts out, and spread them out on a baking sheet to cool completely. Sprinkle with salt, and serve. 

Sprinkling fried peanuts with salt, thewoksoflife.com

Store any leftovers in an airtight container. Be sure to strain the oil and save it. It will have a light peanut flavor and is great for cooking. 

Wok Fried Peanuts, thewoksoflife.com

Wok Fried Peanuts, thewoksoflife.com
5 from 2 votes

Wok Fried Peanuts

These wok fried peanuts are an ideal snack to keep around. They're tasty, addictive, and can be used as an ingredient in many other Chinese dishes.
Prep Time35 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: fried peanuts
Servings: 6
Calories: 193kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces shelled raw red-skin peanuts
  • neutral flavored oil (enough to cover the peanuts)
  • sea salt (to taste; optional)
Instructions

  • Place the peanuts in a strainer or colander, and rinse under water. Spread them out in a single layer to air-dry for at least 30 minutes.
  • In a clean wok, add in the air-dried peanuts and enough oil to just cover the peanuts. Then turn on the heat to medium low. Gently and slowly push the peanuts around to heat them evenly and prevent burning.
  • You’ll first see small bubbles forming in the oil, and then some steam as the moisture in the peanuts cooks off. Then you’ll begin to hear small popping noises coming from the peanuts. They should be done once that popping sound stops and the pink skins on the peanuts turn a mahogany brown. Because the peanuts can burn easily, it’s a good idea to turn off the heat for the last 1-2 minutes of cooking. This allows the peanuts to continue to cook in the hot oil without the risk of burning.
  • Turn off the heat, strain the peanuts out, and spread them out on a baking sheet to cool completely. Sprinkle with salt, and serve.

Notes

Store any leftovers in an airtight container. Be sure to strain the oil and save it. It will have a light peanut flavor and is great for cooking.

Nutrition

Calories: 193kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 84mg | Potassium: 211mg | Fiber: 3g | Calcium: 30mg | Iron: 1mg

 

40 Comments

  4. George Gale says

    In Wuhan, my best friend’s wife, Xiaozeng had a secret recipe for spicy peanuts: they had both a bit of chili heat and some 5-spice flavour to them. No matter how much I pleaded with her over the years, she never revealed the secret recipe to me. Do you have any idea how she might have made them?? I would love to have some now!!

    Reply

  6. Vanessa says

    OMG…we love this stuff. We always have to ask for 2nd’s and 3rd’s because we eat them so fast!!! I want to make this. It’s soooo simple. Where can I find raw peanuts?

    Reply

  8. Fred Rickson says

    Since beginning to cook and eat “Asian” maybe 40 years ago, I also learned that chopsticks make a bowl of nuts, and the joy of eating them, last so much longer.

    Best

    Reply

  9. Hitesh says

    They turned beautiful, i did sprinkle red chilli powder, to give it a little kick, best accompanied with chilled beer. Excellent recipe

    Reply

