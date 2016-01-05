The Woks of Life

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage

Sometimes, I’ll build an entire recipe around a single ingredient, deliberating idea after idea for how to showcase that one ingredient in its best light. This time around, it was a $6 bag of “farfalloni,” which a quick Google search has just told me are just a slightly bigger version of your regular everyday bow tie pasta.

I blame TJ Maxx.

There isn’t a store on earth that can ensnare me quite so easily as a TJ Maxx (or its brethren, Marshalls and Homegoods). Where else can you buy a designer sweater, a jar of your favorite marinara sauce, and bottle of fancy dog shampoo––all in the same store? I swear I’m not being paid to say these things. I just have an unhealthy obsession with off-price retail, apparently.

Weeks ago, I found myself in said establishment, and I was snaking my way through the kitchen supplies area when I happened upon a section of imported pastas from Italy. I grabbed this bag of especially fancy bow ties, justifying the purchase with the idea that I’d create a recipe for the blog.

It took a while, but I’ve come up with a winner. I wanted to create a pasta recipe that’s perfect for cold weather days and features the two herbs that are still chugging on in our garden––thyme and sage. With sausage meatballs, toasted walnuts, caramelized mushrooms, shaved parmesan, and a touch of cream, this is THE perfect winter pasta recipe to take you through the next few months.

Here’s how to make it!

You'll need:

  8 oz. sweet Italian sausage
  extra virgin olive oil
  8 oz. dried short cut pasta, such as farfalle or rigatoni
  1/4 cup fresh sage leaves
  2 tablespoons butter
  1 lb mushrooms, such as cremini, shiitake, oyster, or chanterelles
  1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  3 cloves garlic, chopped
  salt and pepper
  1/2 cup half and half or heavy cream
  ½ cup toasted walnuts
  2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  shaved Parmesan or Romano cheese

Remove the sausage from the casings, and form into small meatballs. In a skillet, add a tablespoon of olive oil and fry the meatballs until browned, crisp, and cooked through. Remove the meatballs with a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta and cook according to package instructions, undercooking the pasta by 1-2 minutes. Drain, reserving about a cup of the cooking liquid.

Meanwhile, add another tablespoon olive oil to the skillet and add the sage. Once the sage is crisp, remove from the pan and set aside on a plate.

Add 2 tablespoons butter to the skillet and cook the mushrooms until caramelized, along with the fresh thyme.

Add the garlic and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 3 minutes.

Add the half and half, along with the pasta, meatballs, and parsley.

Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the crispy sage, walnuts, and cheese. Serve!

If the sauce needs to be loosened up a bit, add a bit of the reserved pasta water until you reach the desired consistency.

Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the crispy sage, walnuts, and cheese. Serve!

This is the perfect winter pasta recipe to take you through those cold weather months. Grab a big bowl and curl up in front of the fireplace or TV to enjoy this winter pasta with sausage.
Ingredients

  • 8 oz. sweet Italian sausage (225g)
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • 8 oz. dried short cut pasta (225g, such as farfalle or rigatoni)
  • 1/4 cup fresh sage leaves
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 lb mushrooms (450g, such as cremini, shiitake, oyster, or chanterelles)
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 3 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • salt and pepper
  • 1/2 cup half and half or heavy cream (120 ml)
  • ½ cup toasted walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley (chopped)
  • shaved parmesan or romano cheese

Instructions

  • Remove the sausage from the casings, and form into small meatballs. In a skillet, add a tablespoon of olive oil and fry the meatballs until browned, crisp, and cooked through. Remove the meatballs with a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate.
  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta and cook according to package instructions, undercooking the pasta by 1-2 minutes. Drain, reserving about a cup of the cooking liquid.
  • Meanwhile, add another tablespoon olive oil to the skillet and add the sage. Once the sage is crisp, remove from the pan and set aside on a plate. Add 2 tablespoons butter to the skillet and cook the mushrooms until caramelized, along with the fresh thyme. Add the garlic and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 3 minutes.
  • Add the half and half, along with the pasta, meatballs, and parsley. If the sauce needs to be loosened up a bit, add a bit of the reserved pasta water until you reach the desired consistency. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the crispy sage, walnuts, and cheese. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 673kcal | Carbohydrates: 51g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 43g | Saturated Fat: 15g | Cholesterol: 73mg | Sodium: 568mg | Potassium: 754mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 490IU | Vitamin C: 7.6mg | Calcium: 143mg | Iron: 2.6mg

 

  2. Jackie says

    5 stars
    OMG do I love this recipe! So I’ve made it a couple of times but I reallllllllly wanted that cute little bow tie pasta. Could not find it. So I’m cruising through TJ Maxx one day….in their food section…..when what to my wondering eyes should appear? That cute little pasta that I held so dear!!! Bout lost my mind! So now I’m off to make this WITH that cute little bow tie pasta and slip off into gastronomic heaven! I’m not complicated. It’s the little things that bring me total joy LOL!! Thanks for an amazing recipe! And for introducing me to the cutest little bow tie pasta in the world!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hahahah I LOVE this story, Jackie. There are definitely random things that one can find in a TJ Maxx or Homegoods and seemingly nowhere else haha. So glad you’re enjoying the recipe. :)

      Reply

  5. okiegirl says

    OMG, this was delicious!!! Going in my regular winter rotation.

    I have to admit, I was hesitant about whole sage leaves and how overwhelming that might be; had thoughts of crumbling it. BUT, the crispy sage is pure genius!!! Not at all overwhelming. Actually, I might like a bit more of it.

    Thank you for another outstanding recipe!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables