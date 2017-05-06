Walnut shrimp is one of those dishes that goes a long way back for me. It’s a must-have dish appearing at most Chinese banquets, whether it’s for a wedding, birthday, Chinese New Year, or newborn baby. For those of you lucky enough to have attended one of these banquets, you definitely know what I mean.

Walnut shrimp is usually served as the 3rd or 4th course of a banquet meal––just when you are getting warmed up. By the time the Cantonese lobster and whole steamed fish comes around, you’ve probably slowed way down. And when the banquet fried rice and long life noodles are served, you appreciate the tiny bowls they give you along with the take-out boxes to fill. The walnut shrimp, however, is one of the early dishes, and it disappears quickly!

Walnut Shrimp is sometimes called “Milk Oil” Shrimp, or nai yóu xiā 奶油虾, because of the creamy sauce used. While there are many versions of this dish out there at Chinese buffets and chains like Panda Express, I am going to be sharing the banquet version. It’s the real deal and the only walnut shrimp recipe you’ll ever make at home again.

One disclaimer I must make, is that while this walnut shrimp recipe may look long, it’s actually quite simple. I just went all out to give you as much detail as possible, including the right sequence of steps and tips for this landmark walnut shrimp recipe––so you can make it like a pro!

Here’s the test. Go to your local Chinatown and find a good banquet restaurant and order their finest Walnut Shrimp dish. Then, on the way home, stop by the fish and vegetable market, pick up the ingredients, follow this recipe at home, and wham! I think you’ll find the one you make to be comparable––if not better––than the restaurant version.

Enjoy this one folks. I know you will!

For the candied walnuts:

30 walnut halves (I like a lot of walnuts, and they usually disappear quickly)

3 to 4 cups canola oil, for frying (use the same oil for shrimp)

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoon granulated sugar

Pinch of salt

For the shrimp:

¼ cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk

¼ teaspoon rice vinegar

Pinch of salt

2 teaspoons honey (optional)

1 pound shrimp (16/20 size shrimp) peeled and deveined

1/3 cup cornstarch

For the broccoli:

8 ounces broccoli crowns, cut into 2 inch florets

1 teaspoon oil

1 teaspoon salt

Heat enough canola oil in a small pot, so that it’s deep enough to submerge a whole shrimp. This is why the recipe calls for a range of 3 to 4 cups. When the oil reaches 325 degrees F, fry the walnuts for about 4 minutes.

They are ready when they start to turn a golden brown color. Some people like their walnuts more or less toasted, so you can experiment to your own taste. The difference is really in the last 30 to 60 seconds, so make that decision quickly!

While the oil is heating, pour 2 tablespoons of water, granulated sugar and a pinch of salt into a small saucepan over low heat to make your simple syrup. Stir occasionally to reduce, 3 to 5 minutes. Once the walnuts are done, scoop them out quickly with a slotted spoon, draining as much oil off as possible. Transfer them to the saucepan with your simple syrup.

Continue stirring the walnuts in the simple syrup over medium low heat until there is no remaining liquid in the saucepan, and the syrup is completely coating the walnuts without dripping off. This step is important, because you want a thin and hard candy coating on your walnuts. If you take them out too early, they will be chewy rather than crunchy.

When they are ready, transfer them to a parchment lined sheet pan, spreading them out so they are not touching each other.

When Sarah shot the photos for this recipe, you can see some drips of sugar on the parchment-lined sheet pan, an indication that I took some of them out too early and the sugar did not harden up like it should have in this batch! One last comment on the quantity of walnuts for the recipe is that 30 walnut halves may sound like a lot, but I think I ate 10 of them while cooking this dish! Use your own judgment on how many you want to make, but you may even want to double the batch and save some for later, because they are that good.

Next, combine the mayonnaise, condensed milk, rice vinegar, salt and honey (if using) in a small bowl, and stir until smooth. Set aside. You want this sauce to be at room temperature.

Prepare the cleaned shrimp by first making the cuts on the back of the shrimp deeper, so they get a nice coating and will open up into a nice shape when fried.

The recipe calls for peeled shrimp, but as you can see in the pictures, I left the tails on (because I like the taste of a fried crunchy shrimp tail, and the way they look in the finished dish). That said, some people prefer the tails removed, and I have to admit that there is something to be said about biting into a completely crunchy shell-free shrimp. You make the call on this one!

Dredge the shrimp in cornstarch lightly and set aside. Keep the remaining cornstarch handy, because you will probably have to lightly dredge again just before frying.

Bring a wok or pot of water to a boil for your broccoli, and add 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon oil to the pot. Blanch the broccoli florets for 30 seconds, and immediately scoop them out. Transfer to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. After 10 to 15 seconds in the water, drain into a colander. The broccoli should still be very warm, but the shock of the cold water will keep them green. Next, arrange them around the perimeter of a serving plate. Cook the broccoli just before you fry the shrimp, as the broccoli should be warm when served.

Next, bring your frying oil (the same oil you used for the walnuts) up to 350 degrees F and dredge the shrimp for a second time in the remaining cornstarch, since the shrimp may have absorbed some of the cornstarch from the first dredging.

Drop the shrimp one at a time into the oil carefully, but quickly in succession. You will have to do this in several batches, depending on the size of your pot. Keep in mind, you don’t want the shrimp to stick together, and you want to move quickly to drop in each batch of shrimp at around the same time so that they cook evenly and are done at the same time.

Fry the shrimp in batches until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Gently roll them around in the oil so they fry evenly, but take care so none of the oil splashes out of the pot.

Transfer the fried shrimp to a large stainless steel mixing bowl.

When all the shrimp have been fried, pour the creamy sauce mixture on top of the shrimp, and gently toss the shrimp in the sauce until coated. This process should be quick!

Pour the shrimp onto the plate lined with broccoli, and sprinkle with the candied walnuts.

Follow our authentic walnut shrimp recipe, and this is what you get! I promise that it tastes just like the walnut shrimp you get at any Cantonese banquet restaurant, and much better than any fast food walnut shrimp dish you’ll ever order!