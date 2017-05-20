The Woks of Life

When I was living in China, I got a few changes to travel around the country––to places like the Yellow Mountain in Anhui, the Terra Cotta Warriors complex in Xi’An, the enormous bustling city of Shanghai, and the Yungang Grottoes in Shanxi Province.

But in the two years that I was living in that part of the world, with its fast food hot pot and air-conditioned subway systems, I never made it to Southeast Asia. I’ve always wanted to take a trip to places like Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia, but I have yet to make the trip. One of the biggest draws (let’s be real––the BIGGEST draw), of course, is the food.

Vietnam in particular calls with flavorful broths and noodle soups, fresh, crunchy herbs and garnishes, and lots of fish sauce and lime. I seek out those flavors often, whether they’re in a quick shortcut bowl of Pho Ga (Chicken Pho), a more complex bowl of pho made with a homemade beef broth, or these Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp.

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

I was first introduced to these summer rolls by my aunt, who’s a big fan of them. She even told us recently that she uses them as a way to use up leftovers, like pork chops or leftover shrimp cocktail (which, incidentally are often one of the main ingredients in summer rolls. Er…the boiled boiled or poached shrimp. Not the cocktail sauce).

Above all though, these are perfect hot weather food. It’s all in the name, really––summer rolls. Fresh, crunchy herbs, carrots, bean sprouts, and flavorful shrimp are all wrapped up into gossamer thin sheets of rice paper, and then dipped in a spicy peanut sauce. Ideal for sharing and for outdoor summer gatherings. Luckily, this recipe makes 16 of these babies, so you’re sure to have enough for friends.

Here’s how to make them!

For the peanut sauce:

For the rolls:

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Start by making the peanut dipping sauce. Combine the peanut butter and hot water until smooth. Then stir in the rest of the sauce ingredients. Set aside.

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss the shrimp with salt and pepper to taste. Heat a cast iron skillet over high heat until smoking. Sear the shrimp, tossing once or twice, until they are pink and just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Set aside.

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Whisk together the garlic, sugar, fish sauce, and lime juice in a large bowl. Toss in the bean sprouts, carrot, and scallions, and set aside.

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil the rice noodles according to the package instructions. Drain thoroughly and rinse under cold water. Set aside.

Now you are ready to assemble. Fill a pie plate halfway with tepid water. Immerse a wrapper into the water, and hold it there for about 5 seconds. It will still be quite stiff, but will soften very quickly as you assemble the rolls.

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

After 5 seconds has elapsed, immediately pull the wrapper out of the water and lay it on a clean work surface. Start by laying down a few pieces of shrimp horizontally across the middle of the wrapper.

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Add some of your rice noodles…

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

And then the marinated vegetables and a few leaves of each of the three herbs (basil, cilantro, and mint). You can actually see the spring roll wrapper softening in this series of photos. The amount of time elapsed here is only about 10 seconds or so. 

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Fold the sides of the wrapper over the filling. By now, it will be soft and pliable. 

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Then roll from bottom to top into a cigar.

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Place on a serving plate.

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue until all the summer rolls are assembled.

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve with peanut sauce!

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Seared Shrimp

These Vietnamese summer rolls are perfect for warm weather gatherings, featuring juicy seared shrimp, rice noodles, marinated vegetables, and fresh herbs.
Prep Time50 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Keyword: summer rolls
Servings: 16
Calories: 139kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the peanut sauce:

  • 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  • 1/3 cup hot water
  • 2 teaspoons chili oil (or chili garlic sauce)
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 1 teaspoon sugar

For the rolls:

Instructions

  • Start by making the peanut dipping sauce. Combine the peanut butter and hot water until smooth. Then stir in the rest of the sauce ingredients. Set aside.
  • Toss the shrimp with salt and pepper to taste. Heat a cast iron skillet over high heat until smoking. Sear the shrimp, tossing once or twice, until they are pink and just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Set aside.
  • Whisk together the garlic, sugar, fish sauce, and lime juice in a large bowl. Toss in the bean sprouts, carrot, and scallions, and set aside.
  • Boil the rice noodles according to the package instructions. Drain thoroughly and rinse under cold water. Set aside.
  • Now you are ready to assemble. Fill a pie plate halfway with tepid water. Immerse a wrapper into the water, and hold it there for about 5 seconds. It will still be quite stiff, but will soften very quickly as you assemble the rolls.
  • After 5 seconds has elapsed, immediately pull the wrapper out of the water and lay it on a clean work surface. Start by laying down a few pieces of shrimp horizontally across the middle of the wrapper. Add some of your rice noodles, the marinated vegetables, and a few leaves of each of the three herbs (basil, cilantro, and mint)
  • Fold the sides of the wrapper over the filling, and then roll from bottom to top into a cigar. Place on a serving plate. Continue until all the rolls are assembled. Serve with peanut sauce!

Nutrition

Calories: 139kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 73mg | Sodium: 511mg | Potassium: 88mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 14.3% | Vitamin C: 3.5% | Calcium: 5.6% | Iron: 8.2%

 

20 Comments

  1. Dianecampion says


    Frankly have not tried this recipe but ingredients and cooking style were on point. Love how you cook and researched

    Reply

  2. Bea says


    I just made these as an appetizer for a Memorial Day get-together and everyone loved them! It was my first time making it and the rice paper is a little tricky. It helps to have a bowl of ice cold water to dip your hands to ensure your fingers don’t stick because the paper rips easily.

    Thanks so much for the recipe!

    Reply

  5. Barbie says

    I have tried to make summer rolls in the past. However, my rice paper wrappers kept falling apart. In the end I gave up. I put all of the filling in in a bowl and mixed everything with the peanut sauce. I named it the deconstructed spring roll!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Barbie––the wrappers are very delicate, but it probably just means you put them in the water for too long. It’s weird, but you only dunk them in for a few seconds (5 seconds max), and even though they still feel stiff and plasticky, they do soften as you put them together. By the time they’re ready to roll up (only a few more seconds), they’re soft enough to roll. Hope you give it another try––though your deconstructed spring roll idea doesn’t sound bad either.

      Reply

  6. Pamela says

    I have seen “Nama Harumaki” around but never made them. They are called “raw…uncooked” or “fresh” spring rolls here in Japan hence the use of the word “Nama”. I can get the wrappers at my local store, amazingly enough. I will try these. They look really yummy and easy. The sauce looks great.

    Can I use tahini seasame butter instead of peanut butter in the sauce?? I can only get the heavily processsed kind of peanut butter, sadly. Or should I just go with the peanut butter?? Or maybe try grinding my own from peanuts…..??

    Reply

    • Martin Rowland Hill says

      Pamela
      You can make peanut butter in a blender or a food processor – takes about 5 minutes of blending in the machine. Do a search on home made peanut butter for recipes.

      Sarah
      The inner spell checker in me says, edit your first sentence – ‘changes’ to ‘chances’ –

      Reply

  8. Caden O'Brien says

    These look yummy! Never made them before with fried shrimps, always with just the pre-cooked steamed or boiled shrimp.

    One thing I’d like to suggest: please don’t use the heavily processed Jif or Skippy peanut butters for this. They are filled with nasty additives, salt, & sugar that are TOTALLY not good for authentic tasting spring rolls! Nowadays practically every supermarket offers just plain ground peanuts (no other ingredients, except for maybe salt). I can get Smuckers brand ground peanuts at my local Kroger store.

    Reply

  10. jo says

    I will have to try this soon. I don’t know why I never thought to make my own summer rolls!

    Thank you for all of the amazing recipes.

    Reply

