Vegetable Noodles With Shrimp

Vegetable Noodles With Shrimp

7 Comments
Vegetable Noodles with Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

This dish of “vegetable noodles” with shrimp involves three different kinds of noodles: zucchini noodles, carrot noodles, and broad bean noodles, which are a kind of wide glass noodle. Both broad bean noodles and mung bean noodles fall into the glass noodle category but there are definitely differences. Mung bean vermicelli which are much thinner and have a softer texture.

These broad bean noodles are more elastic and chewy which is quite nice as well. To read more about different varieties of noodles, peruse our Noodles and Wrappers page often as we are constantly updating and adding more information.

Here’s a photo of the broad bean noodles used in this dish:

broad-bean-noodles

They need to be soaked for 30 minutes in warm water before cooking.

Vegetable Noodles with Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

If you have trouble finding these broad bean noodles locally, you can definitely substitute mung bean vermicelli noodles, which are more common (we recently used them in our ants climbing a tree recipe). You’d just have to soak them for less time (10 minutes, rather than 30), and then add them to the dish in the last 2 minutes of cooking.

For the zucchini and carrot vegetable noodles, I used a julienne peeler, which is an awesome to if you’re into making noodles out of vegetables. You can use a spiralizer or a mandolin slicer but I think the julienne peeler is a fine vegetable noodle maker! I can happily report that using this nifty peeler, it just took a few minutes to break down a huge zucchini and a large carrot into two neat piles of vegetable noodles.

Ultimately, what I really like about this vegetable noodle dish is that it’s both light and very flavorful. The strong, salty flavor of the dried shrimp (they’re optional, if you can’t find them) is great with the more delicate flavor and texture of the fresh shrimp and the veggies. The noodles are basically flavorless, but when they’re cooked in chicken stock, they soak up all that great flavor.

Vegetable Noodles with Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Prep all of your ingredients and have them ready before you start cooking. Heat a wok over medium high heat and add the oil, onion, garlic, and dried shrimp.

Vegetable Noodles with Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry until the onion is translucent. Add the Shaoxing wine and stir-fry for another 30 seconds. Add the chicken stock, salt, sugar and soaked broad bean noodles. Turn down heat to low and let everything simmer for about 10 minutes.

Vegetable Noodles with Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Noodles with Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the zucchini and carrot “noodles,” along with the soy sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper.

Vegetable Noodles with Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Noodles with Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn the heat up to medium and cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, reducing almost all of the liquid. If you like your noodles a bit more soupy, you can add more chicken stock.

Stir in the shrimp and scallions, and cook for another 2 minutes, or until the shrimp is just cooked through.

Vegetable Noodles with Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Garnish with cilantro, and serve these deliciously soupy vegetable noodles with shrimp dish hot out of the wok!

Vegetable Noodles with Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Noodles with Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Noodles With Shrimp

This easy dish of vegetable noodles with shrimp is a light, delicious meal of zucchini noodles, carrot noodles, and glass noodles simmered in chicken stock.
by: Bill
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Glass noodles with shrimp
serves: 4
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 55 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Prep all of your ingredients and have them ready before you start cooking. Heat a wok over medium high heat and add the oil, onion, garlic, and dried shrimp. Stir-fry until the onion is translucent. Add the shaoxing wine and stir-fry for another 30 seconds. Add the chicken stock, salt, sugar and broad bean noodles. Turn down heat to low and let everything simmer for about 10 minutes.
  • Add the zucchini and carrot “noodles," along with the soy sauce, sesame oil and white pepper. Turn the heat up to medium and cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, reducing almost all of the liquid. If you like your noodles a bit more soupy, you can add more chicken stock.
  • Stir in the shrimp and scallions and cook for another 2 minutes, or until the shrimp is just cooked through. Garnish with cilantro and serve!

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

7 Comments

  1. Bill says

    5 stars
    I made this with the help of my wife last night; turned out great with wonderful flavor. It did not look as nice as your photos (first time with mandolin and also using on Opo squash)and we ended up eating it all in one sitting! To add, I am an American citizen living in Hong Kong with my HK born wife . I have been using your website and recipes for some time and have made probably 7-8 recipes; all turned out great. We have been going to the Central HK organic farmers market on Sundays and always end up with interesting vegetables, then turn to your recipes; Loufa squash, Long Beans, etc plus pan fried whole fish. Everything turns out excellent with great flavor. This last Sunday we went to the farmers market, then to Shim Chai Kee for their Michelin Starred Wonton Noodles, then to a local market squeezed into a left over space between buildings. We found a Japanese version of the Broad Bean Threads but they were quite wide (we soaked and threw a fews of these anyway),and ended using Mung Bean Vermicelli. We found dried shrimp at the same vendor (quite big and fresh). We did not soak them but just tossed them in; added a ton of flavor.

    Bottom line, I just want to thank you for your incredible website resource. The recipes are very detailed with great photos plus easy to follow…your website sets a standard for all others to follow. You have spoiled me! Thanks

    Reply

  2. Sandra says

    Hello,

    I just found your blog and I’m completely blown away!

    I’ve been living in China for 1.5 years now and am struggling with the English (and Chinese, to be honest) names for various types of food I see in supermarkets, at street vendors stalls, small fruit and vegetable places…So far I’ve been getting by 请来这个/ 那个, but dammit, I want to know what exactly am I eating.

    My Chinese friends went out of their way to help me with names, but with the variety of food here it’s hard to
    remember all of it!

    Your posts are so precious, I’ve checked the Chinese ingredients guide and it’s exactly what I’ve been looking for!
    And don’t get me started on the recipes….

    Thank you so much1

    Reply

  3. Brian Taylor says

    I am going to try this tomorrow night. I could not get the broad bean or mung bean noodles. I am going to use rice flour vermicelli. I will follow the package direction and fit them into the recipe as instructed. I thought I would substitute the dried shrimp with one teaspoon of fish sauce. I will let you know how it works out. It looks so good.

    Reply

