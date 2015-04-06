This dish of “vegetable noodles” with shrimp involves three different kinds of noodles: zucchini noodles, carrot noodles, and broad bean noodles, which are a kind of wide glass noodle. Both broad bean noodles and mung bean noodles fall into the glass noodle category but there are definitely differences. Mung bean vermicelli which are much thinner and have a softer texture.

These broad bean noodles are more elastic and chewy which is quite nice as well. To read more about different varieties of noodles, peruse our Noodles and Wrappers page often as we are constantly updating and adding more information.

Here’s a photo of the broad bean noodles used in this dish:

They need to be soaked for 30 minutes in warm water before cooking.

If you have trouble finding these broad bean noodles locally, you can definitely substitute mung bean vermicelli noodles, which are more common (we recently used them in our ants climbing a tree recipe). You’d just have to soak them for less time (10 minutes, rather than 30), and then add them to the dish in the last 2 minutes of cooking.

For the zucchini and carrot vegetable noodles, I used a julienne peeler, which is an awesome to if you’re into making noodles out of vegetables. You can use a spiralizer or a mandolin slicer but I think the julienne peeler is a fine vegetable noodle maker! I can happily report that using this nifty peeler, it just took a few minutes to break down a huge zucchini and a large carrot into two neat piles of vegetable noodles.

Ultimately, what I really like about this vegetable noodle dish is that it’s both light and very flavorful. The strong, salty flavor of the dried shrimp (they’re optional, if you can’t find them) is great with the more delicate flavor and texture of the fresh shrimp and the veggies. The noodles are basically flavorless, but when they’re cooked in chicken stock, they soak up all that great flavor.

Recipe Instructions

Prep all of your ingredients and have them ready before you start cooking. Heat a wok over medium high heat and add the oil, onion, garlic, and dried shrimp.

Stir-fry until the onion is translucent. Add the Shaoxing wine and stir-fry for another 30 seconds. Add the chicken stock, salt, sugar and soaked broad bean noodles. Turn down heat to low and let everything simmer for about 10 minutes.

Add the zucchini and carrot “noodles,” along with the soy sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper.

Turn the heat up to medium and cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, reducing almost all of the liquid. If you like your noodles a bit more soupy, you can add more chicken stock.

Stir in the shrimp and scallions, and cook for another 2 minutes, or until the shrimp is just cooked through.

Garnish with cilantro, and serve these deliciously soupy vegetable noodles with shrimp dish hot out of the wok!