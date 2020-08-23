The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Life » Vegetable Garden Tour!

Vegetable Garden Tour!

Published: Last Updated:
By 115 Comments

Judy in The Woks of Life family garden, thewoksoflife.com

Every year, when the spring weather starts to peek through, we plant our vegetables and hope for the best! 

Many readers have asked to see our garden, but I’ll admit we are a little self-conscious about sharing. Like any home gardener, we’re at the whim of the weather and the small creatures that pass through our yard—despite our best efforts to secure our fences! 

That said, this year the stakes were high!!! Being cooped up at home meant that we felt like we had no choice but to really make the garden bloom (pun intended!) and that we had more time than ever to tend to our humble crops. 

So we decided to take advantage of this year’s lucky windfall and show you all around. 

Barley the goldendoodle in the backyard, thewoksoflife.com

A Humble Garden of Raised Beds

To city dwellers, our garden may look big. But for readers who live out in more open spaces, it’s really just a handful of flower beds and a summertime hobby! 

The Woks of Life Garden Tour, thewoksoflife.com

However, having even a small amount of space for a vegetable garden can easily yield plenty of produce for a family during the growing season—and then some. I also try to incorporate not only produce, but also perennials in the flowerbeds and flower pots. 

Echinacea and black eyed susans, thewoksoflife.com

Hydrangea plants, thewoksoflife.com

Lily flower, thewoksoflife.com

Pink lilies, thewoksoflife.com

Flowering hostas, thewoksoflife.com

Pink hibiscus flower, thewoksoflife.com

Large or small, gardening is a summer pastime we’ve really come to enjoy and cherish over the years! 

Our Ongoing Battle with Our Resident Groundhog

Of course, planting a vegetable garden can also be costly and frustrating. We enjoy the process of preparing the garden, watching the seedlings grow, and the joyful moments of harvesting, but like anything else, the road to success can be trying. In fact, Bill’s attentiveness to the garden can sometimes become a little obsessive…

Mainly, I am talking about our many battles with garden predators. Bill has been chasing after a very smart groundhog for a few seasons now. 

The kidney-shaped flower bed we mainly used to plant herbs and zucchini? The low fenced, brick-paved garden that Bill and I built together? They are now like tightly guarded no-trespass zones. 

Green tomatoes, thewoksoflife.com

Tall metal posts and metal wire nettings have been set up to keep the deer, the rabbits, and our resident groundhog away.

This groundhog has been living under our tool shed for many years now. We’ve tried luring him into a trap with broccoli and peanut butter, in the hopes that we’d be able to drive him to a faraway park to set him free. We’ve even gotten Barley to chase him off a few times when we see him approaching our beds. 

Barley in The Woks of Life garden, thewoksoflife.com

But years later, he is just getting more daring on a steady flow of zucchini. He is even brave enough to wander the garden during the day now! 

Last year, he dug a tunnel under the garden and ate all our bean and zucchini plants. This year, Bill loaded the perimeter of the garden with boulder size stones to discourage this garden sabotage. Hopefully he gets the hint! 

Winter melon flower, thewoksoflife.com

A Tour of Our Produce

We’ve had some promising results this year. All of our work definitely paid off, and we’re harvesting a steady stream of produce almost daily! Let me show you what we’ve got so far. 

Our earliest harvest was kale, which showed up in countless meals at our house.

Kale harvest, thewoksoflife.com

We had so much that I made Chinese preserved greens. After the kale was done, we just rotated the same beds for peas and amaranth greens.

Harvesting Kale from backyard garden, thewoksoflife.com

We’re also waiting for the last push of zucchini and yellow squash before removing them to make way for spinach, just in time for the colder weather coming our way.

Garden Zucchini, thewoksoflife.com

Yellow Squash plant, thewoksoflife.com

We have quite the collection of herbs, including mint…(we’ve been making Vietnamese noodle salads).

Mint plant, thewoksoflife.com

Italian Basil…(try our basil berry cake!)

Italian Basil, thewoksoflife.com

Two kinds of Thai basil/holy basil…(we love making Thai basil chicken, Thai basil beef, and Thai basil pork belly).

Thai basil plant, thewoksoflife.com

Holy basil plant, thewoksoflife.com

Plus parsley, sage, thyme, oregano…

Sage, thewoksoflife.com

Oregano and thyme, thewoksoflife.com

Our cucumbers are growing off the deck, which we’ve been using to make Chinese cucumber salad and traditional Moo Shu Pork

Cucumber plant, thewoksoflife.com

Recently, our Japanese eggplants have really been flourishing, perfect for Eggplant with Garlic Sauce, Chinese Stuffed Eggplant, or a summery dish of Steamed Eggplant, Hunan Style

Japanese eggplant plant, thewoksoflife.com

I also go out and pick our green beans every few days. I gave a bunch to Sarah and Justin a week ago, and Justin made my Green Beans with Olive Vegetable. Another favorite is my Green Beans with Pork

Green bean plants, thewoksoflife.com

Another top performer is our pepper plants! We have plenty of jalapenos, long hot green peppers, shishito peppers (Blistered Shishito Peppers with Sea Salt is one of Bill’s favorites), and mild yellow banana peppers for stir-fries! We’ve been making a lot of my tofu sheet stir-fry with pork and peppers. 

Long Hot Peppers, thewoksoflife.com

Jalapeno plants, thewoksoflife.com

Now that it’s late summer, the tomatoes are really beginning to shine. Our cherry and grape tomatoes are ripening, and beefsteak tomatoes are growing in. We can’t wait to cook more late summer tomato pastas like Slow-Roasted Tomato Pasta and Tuna Tomato Pasta.

Cherry tomato plant, thewoksoflife.com

Tomato harvest, thewoksoflife.com

These vine ripe summer tomatoes from the garden are just perfect for our beef with tomato stir fry over a nice plate of white rice!

Tomato harvest, thewoksoflife.com

By now you might have spotted our scallions. Like everyone stuck at home, we took advantage of our scallion trimmings to grow new plants, and I highly recommend this trick if you have a place outside to plant them. Scallions show up in countless recipes, so we love having them always around. 

Scallion plants, thewoksoflife.com

Growing scallions from seeds is next to impossible, I’ve found, as they never get past a delicate grassy state. Simply cut the store bought scallions 1 inch above the roots, then plant it in a pot or in your garden. It’s the easiest and quickest method for growing scallions. You can see our robust lineup of scallions here. No more growing scallions from seeds for me!

We also have Chinese garlic chives growing in our beds by our driveway. These are so easy to grow, and grow like grass! Just trim them down to the dirt, and they’ll grow right back. I’ve been making our Garlic Chives and Tofu Recipe practically every week.

Chinese garlic chives growing in garden bed, thewoksoflife.com

In addition to those, we are trying winter melons! As you can see, the winter melon plant had humble beginnings, climbing up the side of our garden.

Winter melon plant, thewoksoflife.com

Since then, it has made itself at home and is overflowing into both sides of the garden, happily climbing the metal fence. 

Winter melon plant, thewoksoflife.com

It’s getting tangled with the beans and is starting to block off sun to the rest of the garden, but so far, we have seven or eight winter melons on the vine! The biggest one is the size of a honeydew! This is a special variety of round winter melon, that looks a bit different from the variety you can buy in stores. Our favorite winter melon recipe? This tasty winter melon soup with meatballs

We’re also patiently waiting for our bitter melons to mature, so we can make one of our family favorites, Beef with Bitter Melon.

Bitter melon plant, thewoksoflife.com

Lastly, we are so happy with our two experimental okra plants. I remember seeing them in Austin along the sidewalks as ornamental flowers. The okra plant grows upright, with attractive leaves and extremely pretty flowers. The flowers last about a day or two, and then the okra follows. 

Okra plant in pots, thewoksoflife.com

Home garden okra harvest, thewoksoflife.com

An okra plant can produce many okra, but pretty much just a couple at a time. That said, our minds have been made up. We’re planting a whole bunch of okra next year for the ornamental flowers and to harvest enough for one stir-fry a week throughout the whole growing season. 

We weren’t without a few duds this year, of course. We picked up these red cabbage seedlings at a local farm who was giving them away for free! We planted them hoping for the best, but alas, they never really came to fruition.

Red cabbage plants, thewoksoflife.com

Another dud was our purple cauliflower. It never got past the size in the photo below.

Purple cauliflower plant, thewoksoflife.com

Ah well. There’s always next year!

I hope you enjoyed this tour of our garden. Tell us about your experience growing and harvesting vegetables at home in the comments! 

Black eyed susans, thewoksoflife.com

Cherry Tomatoes, thewoksoflife.com

Bean vines, thewoksoflife.com

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

A Tale of Woe, Misfortune & Blackberries
A Bi-Continental Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe
Delirious At Dinnertime

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

115 Comments

  1. petra lee says

    Love your garden… I am in Victoria in Australia… It’s a struggle with four seasons in a day kind of weather! My husband is Chineses so we try to grow as much Asian vegetables… Welldone!

    Reply

  3. Deborah W. says

    Your gardens are beautiful! You are having such a bountiful, productive growing season. You really know what you’re doing and it shows in your gorgeous flowers and handsome vegetables and herbs. I kind of envy you but you deserve every bit of goodness your have planted! Keep up the great harvest!

    Reply

  4. Stephanie Dingman says

    My garden suffered from climate change this year. It was too hot during days in Spring (even in the shade) and nights were too cold. Then came the fires.

    I enjoyed your garden tour so much…seeing the beautiful greens and harvest brightened my spirits.

    We cook from your website (superior videos) almost every night. Keep sharing with us. THANKS SO VERY MUCH!

    Reply

  5. Dan Dougherty says

    Beautiful!!! Absolutely beautiful!

    I’ve been cooking away with your recipes. I look forward to the emails and dutifully cook a main and side dish or dishes every Saturday and Sunday. I’ve become a Woker!

    One question. I was able to buy a Thai Basil plant and it is doing well even in the New Mexico heat. I know with regular Basil, one should pull the flowers off the top to avoid letting the basil get woody (at least that’s what I was told). Should I be doing the same for the Thai Basil flowers?

    Your family is bringing me such pleasure with your postings. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!! The Woks of Life is my new hobby!!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Thank you so much for your generous words, Dan! To answer your question, you do the same with Thai basil plants. Pinch the tops and/or the flowers so the plant can become bushy, which means more basil :-)

      Reply

  6. Ben Foo says

    Thanks Judy–a great garden and wonderful vegetables–AND flowers! I’m a very keen allotment gardener in England. Slightly different climate from yours: I don’t think okra would do well here for example. I love the woks of life blog and the recipes and info. Keep them coming! Many thanks!

    Reply

  7. Judith says

    That looks absolutely wonderful. Where did I get the idea you and Bill had returned to China to live?
    Love your posts and your recipes,
    Judith.

    Reply

  8. Evelyn says

    What a lovely read! You’ve inspired me to do more vegetable gardening in my yard. I didn’t realize you can grow okra in a pot! I am a long time reader and appreciate all the wonderful writing, please keep them coming! Maybe a cookbook in the near future?

    Reply

  10. Cheryl says

    Beautiful, I got a lot of vicarious pleasure from seeing your garden. I currently live in an apartment where the only growing space is a windowsill (I did try some scallions at the beginning of the lockdown) but you made me miss the place where we had tomatoes, chives, basil, zucchini, strawberries and flowers.
    I realized that I have never seen an okra plant before, and was surprised to see that they grow “heads up”.
    Thanks for the tour!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables