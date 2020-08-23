The Woks of Life

Vegetable Garden Tour!

Vegetable Garden Tour!

Published:
By

Judy in The Woks of Life family garden, thewoksoflife.com

Every year, when the spring weather starts to peek through, we plant our vegetables and hope for the best! 

Many readers have asked to see our garden, but I’ll admit we are a little self-conscious about sharing. Like any home gardener, we’re at the whim of the weather and the small creatures that pass through our yard—despite our best efforts to secure our fences! 

That said, this year the stakes were high!!! Being cooped up at home meant that we felt like we had no choice but to really make the garden bloom (pun intended!) and that we had more time than ever to tend to our humble crops. 

So we decided to take advantage of this year’s lucky windfall and show you all around. 

Barley the goldendoodle in the backyard, thewoksoflife.com

A Humble Garden of Raised Beds

To city dwellers, our garden may look big. But for readers who live out in more open spaces, it’s really just a handful of flower beds and a summertime hobby! 

The Woks of Life Garden Tour, thewoksoflife.com

However, having even a small amount of space for a vegetable garden can easily yield plenty of produce for a family during the growing season—and then some. I also try to incorporate not only produce, but also perennials in the flowerbeds and flower pots. 

Echinacea and black eyed susans, thewoksoflife.com

Hydrangea plants, thewoksoflife.com

Lily flower, thewoksoflife.com

Pink lilies, thewoksoflife.com

Flowering hostas, thewoksoflife.com

Pink hibiscus flower, thewoksoflife.com

Large or small, gardening is a summer pastime we’ve really come to enjoy and cherish over the years! 

Our Ongoing Battle with Our Resident Groundhog

Of course, planting a vegetable garden can also be costly and frustrating. We enjoy the process of preparing the garden, watching the seedlings grow, and the joyful moments of harvesting, but like anything else, the road to success can be trying. In fact, Bill’s attentiveness to the garden can sometimes become a little obsessive…

Mainly, I am talking about our many battles with garden predators. Bill has been chasing after a very smart groundhog for a few seasons now. 

The kidney-shaped flower bed we mainly used to plant herbs and zucchini? The low fenced, brick-paved garden that Bill and I built together? They are now like tightly guarded no-trespass zones. 

Green tomatoes, thewoksoflife.com

Tall metal posts and metal wire nettings have been set up to keep the deer, the rabbits, and our resident groundhog away.

This groundhog has been living under our tool shed for many years now. We’ve tried luring him into a trap with broccoli and peanut butter, in the hopes that we’d be able to drive him to a faraway park to set him free. We’ve even gotten Barley to chase him off a few times when we see him approaching our beds. 

Barley in The Woks of Life garden, thewoksoflife.com

But years later, he is just getting more daring on a steady flow of zucchini. He is even brave enough to wander the garden during the day now! 

Last year, he dug a tunnel under the garden and ate all our bean and zucchini plants. This year, Bill loaded the perimeter of the garden with boulder size stones to discourage this garden sabotage. Hopefully he gets the hint! 

Winter melon flower, thewoksoflife.com

A Tour of Our Produce

We’ve had some promising results this year. All of our work definitely paid off, and we’re harvesting a steady stream of produce almost daily! Let me show you what we’ve got so far. 

Our earliest harvest was kale, which showed up in countless meals at our house.

Kale harvest, thewoksoflife.com

We had so much that I made Chinese preserved greens. After the kale was done, we just rotated the same beds for peas and amaranth greens.

Harvesting Kale from backyard garden, thewoksoflife.com

We’re also waiting for the last push of zucchini and yellow squash before removing them to make way for spinach, just in time for the colder weather coming our way.

Garden Zucchini, thewoksoflife.com

Yellow Squash plant, thewoksoflife.com

We have quite the collection of herbs, including mint…(we’ve been making Vietnamese noodle salads).

Mint plant, thewoksoflife.com

Italian Basil…(try our basil berry cake!)

Italian Basil, thewoksoflife.com

Two kinds of Thai basil/holy basil…(we love making Thai basil chicken, Thai basil beef, and Thai basil pork belly).

Thai basil plant, thewoksoflife.com

Holy basil plant, thewoksoflife.com

Plus parsley, sage, thyme, oregano…

Sage, thewoksoflife.com

Oregano and thyme, thewoksoflife.com

Our cucumbers are growing off the deck, which we’ve been using to make Chinese cucumber salad and traditional Moo Shu Pork

Cucumber plant, thewoksoflife.com

Recently, our Japanese eggplants have really been flourishing, perfect for Eggplant with Garlic Sauce, Chinese Stuffed Eggplant, or a summery dish of Steamed Eggplant, Hunan Style

Japanese eggplant plant, thewoksoflife.com

I also go out and pick our green beans every few days. I gave a bunch to Sarah and Justin a week ago, and Justin made my Green Beans with Olive Vegetable. Another favorite is my Green Beans with Pork

Green bean plants, thewoksoflife.com

Another top performer is our pepper plants! We have plenty of jalapenos, long hot green peppers, shishito peppers (Blistered Shishito Peppers with Sea Salt is one of Bill’s favorites), and mild yellow banana peppers for stir-fries! We’ve been making a lot of my tofu sheet stir-fry with pork and peppers. 

Long Hot Peppers, thewoksoflife.com

Jalapeno plants, thewoksoflife.com

Now that it’s late summer, the tomatoes are really beginning to shine. Our cherry and grape tomatoes are ripening, and beefsteak tomatoes are growing in. We can’t wait to cook more late summer tomato pastas like Slow-Roasted Tomato Pasta and Tuna Tomato Pasta.

Cherry tomato plant, thewoksoflife.com

Tomato harvest, thewoksoflife.com

These vine ripe summer tomatoes from the garden are just perfect for our beef with tomato stir fry over a nice plate of white rice!

Tomato harvest, thewoksoflife.com

By now you might have spotted our scallions. Like everyone stuck at home, we took advantage of our scallion trimmings to grow new plants, and I highly recommend this trick if you have a place outside to plant them. Scallions show up in countless recipes, so we love having them always around. 

Scallion plants, thewoksoflife.com

Growing scallions from seeds is next to impossible, I’ve found, as they never get past a delicate grassy state. Simply cut the store bought scallions 1 inch above the roots, then plant it in a pot or in your garden. It’s the easiest and quickest method for growing scallions. You can see our robust lineup of scallions here. No more growing scallions from seeds for me!

We also have Chinese garlic chives growing in our beds by our driveway. These are so easy to grow, and grow like grass! Just trim them down to the dirt, and they’ll grow right back. I’ve been making our Garlic Chives and Tofu Recipe practically every week.

Chinese garlic chives growing in garden bed, thewoksoflife.com

In addition to those, we are trying winter melons! As you can see, the winter melon plant had humble beginnings, climbing up the side of our garden.

Winter melon plant, thewoksoflife.com

Since then, it has made itself at home and is overflowing into both sides of the garden, happily climbing the metal fence. 

Winter melon plant, thewoksoflife.com

It’s getting tangled with the beans and is starting to block off sun to the rest of the garden, but so far, we have seven or eight winter melons on the vine! The biggest one is the size of a honeydew! This is a special variety of round winter melon, that looks a bit different from the variety you can buy in stores. Our favorite winter melon recipe? This tasty winter melon soup with meatballs

We’re also patiently waiting for our bitter melons to mature, so we can make one of our family favorites, Beef with Bitter Melon.

Bitter melon plant, thewoksoflife.com

Lastly, we are so happy with our two experimental okra plants. I remember seeing them in Austin along the sidewalks as ornamental flowers. The okra plant grows upright, with attractive leaves and extremely pretty flowers. The flowers last about a day or two, and then the okra follows. 

Okra plant in pots, thewoksoflife.com

Home garden okra harvest, thewoksoflife.com

An okra plant can produce many okra, but pretty much just a couple at a time. That said, our minds have been made up. We’re planting a whole bunch of okra next year for the ornamental flowers and to harvest enough for one stir-fry a week throughout the whole growing season. 

We weren’t without a few duds this year, of course. We picked up these red cabbage seedlings at a local farm who was giving them away for free! We planted them hoping for the best, but alas, they never really came to fruition.

Red cabbage plants, thewoksoflife.com

Another dud was our purple cauliflower. It never got past the size in the photo below.

Purple cauliflower plant, thewoksoflife.com

Ah well. There’s always next year!

I hope you enjoyed this tour of our garden. Tell us about your experience growing and harvesting vegetables at home in the comments! 

Black eyed susans, thewoksoflife.com

Cherry Tomatoes, thewoksoflife.com

Bean vines, thewoksoflife.com

29 Comments

  1. Thom Witting says

    Your garden is amazing. I have ground hogs too. It is very unusual to have only one. In Virginia they are very destructive. I use a Havahart trap. I have a small lot. I have caught and released 24 hogs and several opossums and raccoons, even skunks. A softball sized red cabbage works best on the hogs.
    Thank you for the e-mails. I look forward to them.

    Reply

  2. Thomas Ross says

    Love love love your small garden but even a back yard garden is a lot of work to keep it really nice like yours! Raised beds are truly the way to go in a garden like yours because you can control the soil and nutrients so much better. I grew up in south east Michigan and all my life up there we had an almost 2 acre garden that we always worked by hand. We had a small tractor to plow and disc but everything else, the planting, weeding, trimming and harvesting we did by hand. Trust me, I think I have a thousand miles on hoeing weeds alone and can’t even tell you how many loads of sh*t (lol manurer) I had to shovel on many, many weekends to take our terrible clay land and turn it into the blackest most nutrient soil I have ever seen. It was a labor of love though and some of my best memories of my Mom and Dad.

    Thank you for this wonderful website that your beautiful family does together. It’s always my go-to for true asian recipes. God luck and God Bless. :)

    Reply

  3. Hsin says

    Cauliflower I’ve heard is hard to grow! Can I ask you the exact name of long hot green peppers or where you got the seeds? What kind of spinach do you grow for the fall? I love garden posts and your garden is spectacular!

    Reply

  4. Patty says

    Used to live in PA. where ground hogs are aplenty. Even though they are vegetarians they get big and plump. Many farmers there shoot them and harvest there tender meat. They are smart critters though and don’t fall for traps easily. They are also prolific. I used blood meal powder to sprinkle directly on plants and their fruits for the vegetarian critters. It does need to be re applied after rain washes it away though. I admire your garden and the beautiful fencing too. Life began in a garden!! :)

    Reply

  5. Barbara says

    I think you have a great family and home. How great is it that you can enjoy a garden together and feed
    your family. I just grow a tomato plant or a small pepper plant in pots. I do not have room and I am on
    oxygen 24 7 and I get tired easy, but I have memories of digging in the dirt.

    Reply

  6. Marilee Reyes says

    Love your garden and wish I had more room to grow things. I live a manufactured home park and while we do have small yards, our back yard is surrounded by trees on three sides so sunshine is a problem. We can’t trim any branches because the wooded area is a protected area, so I just look for patches that get the most sun. I’ve given up on tomatoes, but I have a selection of herbs in pots (thyme, oregano, Italian basil, Thai basil, two kinds of sage and some HUGE chives). We also have a raised bed with, believe it or not, asparagus. Plus a four-year old fig tree that is just coming into its own this year, and a potted Meyer lemon “bush” that we have been babying for the past four winters. We have 17 lemons on it. I hope the warm weather holds. I grew up in Southern California and my dad had a fantastic garden. When we sold the house we had to say good-bye to fresh-picked tangerines, Meyer lemons, pomegranates and juicy white figs. I now live in Eugene, OR., so the growing season is not long but at least the herbs are nice to have and I don’t have to pay a small fortune for a little plastic envelope with three sprigs of whatever from the market. I really enjoy your blogs, and frequently share with Eugene Foodies on Facebook. Keep up the good work.

    Reply

  7. Allie says

    Thanks for a tour of your prolific gardens! What gorgeous flower and vegetable gardens you have!! Not only are you pros in the kitchen but are killing it in the garden, too!

    We joined a community garden in our town a few years ago and have enjoyed every minute of it, even though, as you point out, it is hard work (weeding, fighting predators and pests). We’ve grown kale, Bibb lettuce, spinach, Swiss chard, beets, strawberries, zucchini, beefsteak tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, snap peas, thyme, Thai basil & sage. Still waiting for red peppers to appear. Our cucumbers didn’t do well this year – only harvested one. Looking forward to planting bok choy & spinach.

    Did you plant zinnias? Ours attract many butterflies – so amazing to watch.

    Hope you catch that pesky groundhog!

    Reply

