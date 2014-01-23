We’ve been making some version of this vegetable five spice tofu stir-fry dish for dinner once a week for as long as we can remember. It’s healthy, vegetarian, and very easy to make.
- 1 cup julienned five spice tofu
- 1 cup julienned celery
- 1 cup julienned king oyster mushrooms
- 1 cup julienned reconstituted dried shiitake mushrooms
- 1 cup julienned carrot
- 1 cup julienned red bell pepper
- 4 teaspoons oil
- Pinch sugar
- 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Pinch five spice powder
- Pinch white pepper
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
Wash and julienne the tofu and vegetables.
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in the wok over high heat. Stir-fry the tofu for about 3 minutes until slightly crisp. Remove from pan and set aside.
Add 2 more teaspoons oil and cook the celery and king oyster mushrooms for 2 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables and a pinch of sugar. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Add the tofu back to the pan along with the shaoxing wine, salt, five spice powder, white pepper, and soy sauce.
Cook another 3 to 5 minutes and plate. Serve this vegetable five spice stir-fry with white rice.
Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry
Ingredients
- 1 cup five spice tofu (julienned)
- 1 cup celery (julienned)
- 1 cup king oyster mushrooms (julienned)
- 1 cup dried shiitake mushrooms (reconstituted and julienned)
- 1 cup carrot (julienned)
- 1 cup red bell pepper (julienned)
- 4 teaspoons oil
- Pinch sugar
- 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Pinch five spice powder
- Pinch white pepper
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
Instructions
- Wash and julienne the tofu and vegetables.
- Heat 2 teaspoons oil in the wok over high heat. Stir-fry the tofu for about 3 minutes until slightly crisp. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Add 2 more teaspoons oil and cook the celery and king oyster mushrooms for 2 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables and a pinch of sugar. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add the tofu back to the pan along with the shaoxing wine, salt, five spice powder, white pepper, and soy sauce.
- Cook another 3 to 5 minutes and serve.
Leave a Reply