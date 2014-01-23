We’ve been making some version of this vegetable five spice tofu stir-fry dish for dinner once a week for as long as we can remember. It’s healthy, vegetarian, and very easy to make.

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry We've been making some version of this vegetable five-spice tofu stir-fry for dinner regularly for as long as we can remember. It's healthy, vegetarian, and very easy to make. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 144 kcal Author: Judy Ingredients 1 cup five spice tofu (julienned)

1 cup celery (julienned)

1 cup king oyster mushrooms (julienned)

1 cup dried shiitake mushrooms (reconstituted and julienned)

1 cup carrot (julienned)

1 cup red bell pepper (julienned)

4 teaspoons oil

Pinch sugar

1 tablespoon shaoxing wine

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pinch five spice powder

Pinch white pepper

2 teaspoons soy sauce Instructions Wash and julienne the tofu and vegetables.

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in the wok over high heat. Stir-fry the tofu for about 3 minutes until slightly crisp. Remove from pan and set aside.

Add 2 more teaspoons oil and cook the celery and king oyster mushrooms for 2 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables and a pinch of sugar. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add the tofu back to the pan along with the shaoxing wine, salt, five spice powder, white pepper, and soy sauce.

Cook another 3 to 5 minutes and serve. Nutrition Calories: 144 kcal | Carbohydrates: 15 g | Protein: 9 g | Fat: 6 g | Saturated Fat: 1 g | Sodium: 557 mg | Potassium: 762 mg | Fiber: 5 g | Sugar: 6 g | Vitamin A: 6655 IU | Vitamin C: 50.2 mg | Calcium: 42 mg | Iron: 2.1 mg



