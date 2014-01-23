The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » tofu recipe » Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry

Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry

Published: Last Updated:
By 5 Comments

Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry,by thewoksoflife.com

We’ve been making some version of this vegetable five spice tofu stir-fry dish for dinner once a week for as long as we can remember. It’s healthy, vegetarian, and very easy to make.

Wash and julienne the tofu and vegetables.

Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry,by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in the wok over high heat. Stir-fry the tofu for about 3 minutes until slightly crisp. Remove from pan and set aside.

Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry,by thewoksoflife.com

Add 2 more teaspoons oil and cook the celery and king oyster mushrooms for 2 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables and a pinch of sugar. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry,by thewoksoflife.com

Add the tofu back to the pan along with the shaoxing wine, salt, five spice powder, white pepper, and soy sauce.

Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry,by thewoksoflife.com

Cook another 3 to 5 minutes and plate. Serve this vegetable five spice stir-fry with white rice.

Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry,by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 2 votes

Vegetable Five Spice Tofu Stir-Fry

We've been making some version of this vegetable five-spice tofu stir-fry for dinner regularly for as long as we can remember. It's healthy, vegetarian, and very easy to make.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: tofu stir-fry
Servings: 4
Calories: 144kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash and julienne the tofu and vegetables.
  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in the wok over high heat. Stir-fry the tofu for about 3 minutes until slightly crisp. Remove from pan and set aside.
  • Add 2 more teaspoons oil and cook the celery and king oyster mushrooms for 2 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables and a pinch of sugar. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
  • Add the tofu back to the pan along with the shaoxing wine, salt, five spice powder, white pepper, and soy sauce.
  • Cook another 3 to 5 minutes and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 144kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 557mg | Potassium: 762mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 6655IU | Vitamin C: 50.2mg | Calcium: 42mg | Iron: 2.1mg


YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to Make Sticky Rice (Foolproof Method!)
Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas
Spicy Garlic Tofu Stir Fry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 Comments

  1. Cat says

    5 stars
    I’m currently staying with my mother who is a vegetarian, and we found your site a couple weeks back. This was the first thing I made from it after we got back from stocking up on staples. I changed around a few veggies for availability and taste preference, but both my mom and myself thought this was literally the best stir fry I’ve ever made. I started making stir fry when I was 16 and I’m 32 now. Thanks so much for the recipe.

    Reply

  2. Tom says

    5 stars
    香干肉 has been a house favorite here since the beginning of time. As you might guess we add julienned pork to this dish. As someone that makes this dish often this recipe is spot on!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Yes, we’re sure they have five spice tofu in Vancouver! : ) Let us know how it turns out. Thanks for commenting, Nathan!

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables