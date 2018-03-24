The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Red Curry Tofu (A Vegan Recipe!)

Red Curry Tofu (A Vegan Recipe!)

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

This red curry tofu recipe was born of 1. conversations I have with people in my everyday life who tell me that when they look at our blog, they go directly to the “Quick and Easy” section and 2. the response to our recent roundup of Traditional Chinese Vegan Recipes, which told me that ya’ll definitely want more vegan recipes!

So I was perusing our local Asian market the other day, throwing things into the cart as I am wont to do, and I was restocking our supply of Thai curry pastes, when I realized that I’ve never done a vegetarian or vegan red curry dish!

Sure, we have red curry chicken, and red curry coconut noodle soup, but nothing that vegans and vegetarians alike could enjoy.

So I moseyed on over to the tofu section, and picked up a couple packs of these:

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Fried tofu triangles, which are great at soaking up whatever sauce you put them in! You could also use soy puffs, firm tofu, or really any other tofu you like in this dish. If you’re new to the bean curd arts, check out our tofu ingredients page for more info on the different types available.

I kept the triangles whole for this recipe, but you can cut them in half if you’d like smaller pieces. Cutting them will also help them soak up more sauce!

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

This dish also has all the hallmarks of our Quick and Easy recipes––not many ingredients, but tons of flavor. I used Maesri Thai red curry paste, which is flavored with chilies, garlic, shallots, lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, and other spices.

Just a few tablespoons of the stuff mixed with coconut milk make for a delicious sauce, soaked up by the tofu and vegetables. Vegans rejoice! Carnivores, give it a try. You won’t miss the meat. :)

You’ll need:

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium tomato, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
  • 1 1/4 cups coconut milk
  • 1 1/2 cups water or vegetable stock
  • 1 pound fried tofu triangles, tofu puffs, firm tofu, or any other tofu you like
  • 1 cup sugar snap peas, washed and trimmed
  • ½ of a red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • Salt, to taste

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or skillet over medium high heat. Add the onions and chopped tomatoes, and fry for 2-3 minutes.

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the red curry paste and fry for another minute.

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the coconut milk and water (or stock), and bring to a boil.

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the tofu, turn the heat down to medium low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the snap peas and bell peppers…

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

And simmer for another 3-4 minutes.

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Season with salt to taste, and serve.

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

I prefer to serve this red curry tofu on a bed of steamed jasmine rice!

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Red Curry Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com
5 from 5 votes

Vegan Red Curry Tofu

This vegan red curry tofu is a quick, easy, and super flavorful dish that won't have you missing meat! Puffs of fried tofu are the perfect vehicle for a sauce made with Thai red curry paste and coconut milk.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Asian
Keyword: red curry tofu
Servings: 6
Calories: 226kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1 tomato (chopped)
  • 3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
  • 1 1/4 cups coconut milk
  • 1 1/2 cups water or vegetable stock
  • 1 pound fried tofu triangles (tofu puffs, firm tofu, or any other tofu you like)
  • 1 cup snap peas (washed and trimmed)
  • ½ of a red bell pepper (thinly sliced)
  • Salt (to taste)

Instructions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or skillet over medium high heat. Add the onions and chopped tomatoes, and fry for 2-3 minutes. Add the red curry paste and fry for another minute.
  • Add the coconut milk and water (or stock), and bring to a boil. Add the tofu, turn the heat down to medium low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the snap peas and bell peppers and simmer for another 3-4 minutes. Season with salt to taste.

Nutrition

Calories: 226kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Sodium: 15mg | Potassium: 233mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 36.8% | Vitamin C: 33.6% | Calcium: 12.9% | Iron: 17.4%

 

36 Comments

  1. Angus says

    The pictures don’t show anywhere close to 2.5 cups of liquid (milk and water/broth). Is that’s just for display or is there an error in the quantity?

    Thanks

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      No errors here, Angus. The pictures might be deceiving a bit because our wok is HUGE. It has a diameter of 20 inches or so, so the quantity of liquid may look different than it would in your wok.

      Reply

  2. Natalie says


    I’m so in love with it. My grandmo is a vegantarian for 40 years and the tomato tofu is the dish she cooks for my family in vegan days. It reminds me of her a lot! However, we’ve never tried with curry paste. It would be amazing as I love curry too. Aww, I have to do it asap!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Shantha, I checked the can itself and shrimp paste is not on the ingredients list. The particular curry paste I used included all vegan ingredients. That said, brands can vary. I would check the ingredients before buying!

      Reply

  5. Daniela says

    Hello , :) i’m Daniela from Romania … huuuuuge fan of yours…being submitted for your posts and site …
    wonderful work by the way!!!!!!!!!!… ::)
    i usually pinned every post of you as soon as it comes to me but now i have a problem… since tree posts of you from then i can’ t pinned… pinterest tell me the can’t pin this because lead to spam… so i gues ” Huston” we have a problem… i tried to pin this post today… same answer from pinterest…
    i want to mentioned that i don’t have problems with other sites…
    always yours ,
    Daniela

    Reply

  6. Lori says

    Guess you’ll have to use a code word for that little square can of mystery meat next time you post! Hope you can solve your Pinterest problem!

    Reply

  8. Hao says

    Does look delicious and yummy. Am planning to try this with whatever vegetables I have in the refrigerator.

    Different note. Can you give a quick tutorial on the different types of Thai curries: red, yellow, green, etc.? Which one is mild, medium & spicy? Thank you for sharing your family’s adventures in food.

    Reply

  10. kyrosion says

    Hey just FYI it looks like someone’s reporting your site as spam/inappropriate content over on Pinterest – can’t pin anything from you guys right now, and the links are disabled on things from your site I’ve pinned previously ):

    Reply

