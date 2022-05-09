Vegan Detox Soup!

I’ve seen a lot of detox soup recipes out there, but I think this version, which uses Asian ingredients like wakame (dried seaweed), ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, and silken tofu, is particularly tasty. It also happens to be vegetarian, vegan, low-fat, and quick to make!

A Quick Shot of Umami

Some of you may be skeptical about the fact that this soup takes only about 15 minutes to cook, and that the base of the soup is actually just water. Aren’t most soups simmered for at least an hour, using chicken or vegetable broths as a base?

Well, if you’ve tried my Easy Button Mushroom Soup, you know that it IS possible to make a tasty soup in such a short time with just good ol’ water, as long as you have some good ingredients to go into it.

This soup has umami from the addition of tomato, mushrooms, and light soy sauce—all naturally occurring sources of glutamate, the umami-triggering amino acid.

We also add dried wakame, which, while not as high in glutamate as some other types of seaweed, adds a ton of flavor to the soup. If you don’t already have dried seaweed, it’s a great ingredient to have around. We add it to wonton soup, noodle soups, and everyday soups like this one for extra nutrients and flavor.

Miso paste is another great ingredient to add to this soup if you have it on hand—a tablespoon adds extra flavor and richness.

You’ll be surprised at how quick and delicious this soup really is.

A Healthy, Satisfying Soup

This soup is also packed with nutrients and health benefits from its various ingredients, including:

Ginger: antibacterial properties, antioxidants, aids digestion

Tomato: major source of the antioxidant lycopene, as well as Vitamin C, potassium, Vitamin A, and vitamin K

Mushrooms: Vitamin D, B Vitamins

Silken Tofu: protein

Dried Seaweed: antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, good source of iodine

Spinach: Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, iron, folate, and potassium

Plus, FIBER!

But enough about health stuff—this soup is also very tasty, satisfying, and filling. If you want to make it even more of a full meal, you can add cooked soba (buckwheat noodles) or leftover brown rice.

Ok, on to the recipe!

Detox Soup Recipe Instructions

Heat a soup pot over medium heat. Add the olive oil, and followed by the ginger.

Cook for 30 seconds, then add the tomato chunks. Cook for a few minutes until the tomatoes are softened around the edges.





Now stir in mushrooms, and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Then add the water, silken tofu, dried seaweed, light soy sauce and white pepper powder. Cover, bring to a boil, and simmer for 3 minutes over medium heat.

Finally, stir in the black vinegar, sesame oil, baby spinach, and salt to taste.

When the soup has come back up to a boil and the spinach has wilted down, top with the scallions and/or cilantro and serve.

Note: Great additions to this soup include: 1 tablespoon miso paste, 1 cup cooked brown rice, or 6 ounces cooked soba noodles!