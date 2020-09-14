The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Vegan/Vegetarian » Vegan Adobo

Vegan Adobo

Published: Last Updated:
By 6 Comments

Vegan Adobo, thewoksoflife.com

This vegan adobo is a plant-based version of a classic Filipino dish. Chicken Adobo has grown to become one of our favorite go-to dishes, sparking offshoots like Pork Adobo (which is excellent on little mini sliders for a party, in case you ever wondered). 

Naturally, I came to wonder how I could veganize it! And this vegan adobo with seitan “chick’n” is pretty brilliant if I do say so.

Meat Eaters Will Be Skeptical

The reason why Chicken Adobo is so delicious is because of the sticky unctuousness that comes from bone-in, skin-on chicken braising for a long time. It’s hard to recreate that symphony of fat, salt, and acid without, well…chicken fat. 

When I floated the idea of a Vegan Chicken Adobo to the family, I got wrinkled noses and that “you’re young and on a fool’s errand” look from Sarah that I’ve been getting from her ever since she tricked me into “racing” her up the stairs to see who could carry the laundry up from the basement fastest. Yes. I’m not proud. 

That said, I PROVED HER WRONG WITH THIS ONE! 

Filipino vegan adobo, thewoksofilfe.com

Achieving Richness with Vegan Ingredients

So how do you mimic the taste of long simmered chicken fat without any chicken? The key is slowly sweated onions and garlic, which take on a deep sweetness and umami that infuses the whole dish. Our original recipe has no onion, but this is key for the vegan version. 

The other crucial addition is the best thick coconut milk you can find. Now is not the time for low fat or, I hate to say it, non-Asian brands. There is a big difference from your mainstream grocery store generic and a good old can of Aroy-D coconut milk for some reason. 

Most traditional versions of adobo don’t use coconut milk. However, it is a regional Filipino variation that we love. The additional fat is also necessary for this vegan version. 

The other secret is browning the seitan before you add it to the sauce, and simmering the sauce without the seitan, so that it doesn’t get too salty from sitting in the sauce for too long.

Cane vinegar, seitan, onions, garlic, aromatics, sugar, thewoksoflife.com

Now there’s nothing holding you back from those good vegan fats! 

What Is Cane Vinegar?

You’ll notice that this recipe calls for “cane vinegar,” which is made from sugar cane.

The brand we buy from our local Asian market is “Datu Puti,” which is pictured above. They also make some flavored vinegars, so made sure you’re buying the plain version. If you can’t find cane vinegar, you can also substitute regular distilled white vinegar or rice vinegar (AKA rice wine vinegar).

Ok, now that that’s out of the way, let’s cook! 

Vegan Adobo: Recipe Instructions

Heat a pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil, along with the onion and garlic. Saute until softened. The onions can crisp ever so slightly at the edges, but they shouldn’t take on too much color. 

Cooking onions and garlic in skillet, thewoksoflife.com

Add the coconut milk…

Adding coconut milk to onions, thewoksoflife.com

Along with the cane vinegar, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, black pepper, bay leaf, and 2 dried red chili peppers.

Adding soy sauce and aromatics to Filipino adobo sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Turn the heat down to a low simmer, and cook for about 20 minutes. 

Simmering adobo sauce with coconut milk, thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, heat another tablespoon of oil in a skillet (nonstick works great). Break up the seitan or cut it into desired shapes, and add it to the pan. Brown it until it’s golden all over.

Browning pieces of seitan in nonstick pan, thewoksoflife.com

Add the browned seitan to the sauce.

Adding seitan to adobo sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Stir it in, and cook for another 5 minutes. 

Skillet of vegan chicken adobo, thewoksoflife.com

Serve this rich adobo with steamed rice and chopped cilantro on top!

Vegan Filipino Adobo with Seitan over white rice, thewoksoflife.com

Bowl of rice with vegan adobo, thewoksoflife.com

Vegan Adobo, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe

Vegan Adobo

This vegan adobo recipe is a plant-based version of a classic Filipino dish, made with seitan "chicken," onions, coconut milk, soy sauce, and cane vinegar.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Filipino
Keyword: vegan adobo
Servings: 3
Calories: 474kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons oil (can use vegetable oil or coconut oil; divided)
  • 1 large onion (halved and thinly sliced)
  • 4 cloves garlic (peeled and smashed)
  • 14 ounces coconut milk (make sure you're using a full-fat coconut milk, preferably a brand like Aroy-D)
  • 3 tablespoons cane vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce (you can also start with half this amount and adjust to taste)
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper (or 1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns; they're more traditional, but will have to be picked out)
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 dried red chili peppers
  • 8 ounces chicken-style seitan (or other vegan protein substitute of choice: tofu, oyster mushrooms, etc.)
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro (chopped, optional)
US Customary - Metric

Instructions

  • Heat a pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil, along with the onion and garlic. Saute until softened. The onions can crisp ever so slightly at the edges, but they shouldn’t take on too much color.
  • Add the coconut milk, cane vinegar, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, black pepper, bay leaf, and 2 dried red chili peppers. Turn the heat down to a low simmer, and cook for about 20 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, heat another tablespoon of oil in a skillet (nonstick works great). Break up the seitan or cut it into desired shapes, and add it to the pan. Brown it until it’s golden all over. Add it to the sauce, and cook for another 5 minutes.
  • Serve with steamed rice and chopped cilantro on top, if using. 

Notes

Nutrition information is for adobo only; does not include rice. 

Nutrition

Calories: 474kcal | Carbohydrates: 16g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 39g | Saturated Fat: 26g | Sodium: 1252mg | Potassium: 386mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 106IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 39mg | Iron: 6mg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

6 Comments

  1. Lena says

    Thank you for featuring a recipe from my country and introducing your readers to the cuisine. Maraming salamat (Thank you very much).

    Reply

  2. Louben John Baylon says

    Great Vegan recipe! You can actually make Adobo with virtually any ingredient, common vegetables here in the Philippines that you can make is Sitaw(yardlong beans) and Kangkong(water spinach), bamboo shoots, fried tofu, palm hearts and jackfruit.

    Reply

  3. Tania Dean says

    That’s a complicated kind of vegetables adobo..hopefully your family really like it.
    For my unsolicited advice, you can use string beans, banana heart,eggplant, siugarillas
    I was born in Bulacan, one hour away from Manila, and we been cooking this long time ago,even without coconut cream

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Tania, vegan cooking definitely takes some extra steps, but this has become one of my new favorite go-to dishes :)

      Thank you for the advice on what else could be added—I love the idea of putting in more veggies. I actually have some string beans so I will try that!

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables