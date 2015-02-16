The Woks of Life

Turnip Cake (Chinese Lo Bak Go)

Turnip Cake (Chinese Lo Bak Go)

Published: Last Updated:
By 282 Comments

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

This savory turnip cake (sometimes called radish) lo bak go is a very traditional dish often served at dim sum houses, and when I was a kid, it always showed up on the table on Chinese New Year’s Day. As a result, it’s been etched in my mind as a wonderfully delicious tradition.

Having sampled versions of turnip cake (or lo bak go, as it’s known in Cantonese) at many dim sum restaurants over the years, I’ve come to the conclusion that they can’t be compared to our homemade recipe. The restaurants definitely skimp on the filling ingredients, including the star of the dish, the Chinese turnip. Most of what you get is rice flour and starch.

To be fair, I do have to say that adding fewer filling ingredients makes the restaurant versions much smoother–almost like pudding, if you like that consistency. Also, the Chinese turnip is a very pungent vegetable that definitely falls into the love it or hate it category. For better or worse, everyone in the house will know when you’re cooking Chinese turnip!

The Chinese turnip, or  lo bak, is a long, white vegetable with a green top. I’ve always been confused by this, but I believe they’re interchangeable with Japanese daikon radishes (they could very well be the same vegetable!). When choosing your turnip/radish, make sure they’re heavy. This means they have a high water content, which is an indication that they haven’t been sitting around too long. A good sized one is generally about 20 ounces, which is what this recipe calls for.

Read more about this Chinese radish or turnip and others on our  Asian Beans, Mushrooms and Root Vegetables ingredients page.

My sister Ginny is an expert at carrying on the family turnip cake tradition, and this recipe is adapted from the version she makes. She emphasizes that you should be able to clearly see and taste the turnip, and I wholeheartedly agree with her stance. You can certainly make adjustments to the recipe…including the amount of sausage, turnip, mushrooms and scallion you add. You can also easily make this a vegetarian/vegan dish by eliminating the shrimp and sausage, and substituting a different dipping sauce for the oyster sauce.

If you like this classic Chinese Radish Lo Bak Go, then you must try our Taro Cake – Wu Tou Go or our Carrot Rice Cake Luo Bo Gao recipes!

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

On with the recipe! You’ll need:

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Grate the turnip. We just used the largest holes on a box grater.

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Add grated turnip and 1 cup water to a wok or large pan and bring to a simmer. Simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally so the turnip does not brown. The turnip will produce liquid, some of which will evaporate. You will have liquid left in the pan with the radish but don’t worry about measuring it. Scoop the cooked turnip into a large mixing bowl to cool. Next, pour the remaining liquid into a measuring cup and fill the rest with water until you have 1 cup of liquid and pour it back in with the cooked turnip.

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your pan over medium heat and add a two tablespoons oil. Add the dried shrimp, mushrooms, and sausage and cook for about 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped scallion and remove from the heat to cool.

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Add rice flour, cornstarch, salt, sugar, and white pepper to the mixing bowl with the radish and cooking liquid.

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Mix well until the dry ingredients are well-incorporated.

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Add in the cooked shrimp, mushrooms and sausage, and be sure to scrape the oil from the pan into the batter. Mix well and let sit for about 15 minutes.

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Give the batter a final stir and pour it into a well-oiled loaf pan. Place the pan into a steamer with plenty of water and steam over medium-high heat for 50 minutes. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Remove the pan from the steamer and let your turnip cake set for about 30 minutes. Once cooled, loosen the sides with a spatula and turn it out onto a cutting board. It should come out quite easily.

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Use a sharp knife dipped in water to slice ½-inch thick pieces. I know people who’d enjoy it just like that, but most people pan-fry them first. Add a couple tablespoons oil to a non-stick or seasoned cast iron pan over medium-low heat. Fry the cakes on both sides until golden and crispy. Serve with oyster sauce!

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Tip: You can also make this turnip cake in advance, refrigerate it in the loaf pan, and slice/fry later. If you’ve refrigerated turnip cakes that you’ve already fried, the best way to reheat them is in a pan. When reheating, heat the pan over medium heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Place the cakes in the pan, immediately add a couple tablespoons of water, and cover. Remove the cover when the water has evaporated, flip, and brown the other side.

Serve with hot chili oil or oyster sauce on the side.

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

4.8 from 35 votes

Turnip Cake (Chinese Lo Bak Go)

Turnip cake is a traditional Chinese snack served at dim sum. Our family turnip cake lo bak go recipe uses Chinese sausage, dried shrimp, mushrooms and more.
Prep Time1 hr 30 mins
Cook Time1 hr
Total Time2 hrs 30 mins
Course: Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: turnip cake
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 206kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Add the grated turnip and 1 cup water to a wok or large pan, and bring to a simmer. Simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally so the turnip does not brown. The turnip will produce liquid, some of which will evaporate. You will have liquid left in the wok with the radish that you will also use. Scoop the cooked turnip into a large mixing bowl to cool. Pour any remaining liquid in the wok into a measuring cup, and add water until you have a total of 1 cup of liquid. Add it to the mixing bowl with the cooked turnip.
  • Clean your wok or pan and place it over medium heat. Add a couple tablespoons oil. Add the shrimp, mushrooms, and sausage, and cook for about 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped scallion and remove from the heat to cool.
  • Add rice flour, cornstarch, salt, sugar, and white pepper to the mixing bowl with the radish and cooking liquid. Mix well until the dry ingredients are well-incorporated. Add in the cooked shrimp, mushrooms and sausage, and be sure to scrape the oil from the pan into the batter. Mix well and let sit for 15 minutes.
  • Give the batter a final stir, and pour it into a well-oiled loaf pan. Place the pan into a steamer with plenty of water and steam over medium-high heat for 50 minutes.
  • Remove the pan from the steamer and let your turnip cake set for about 30 minutes. Once cooled, loosen the sides with a spatula and turn it out onto a cutting board. It should come out quite easily.
  • Use a sharp knife dipped in water to slice ½-inch thick pieces. I know people who’d enjoy it just like that, but most people pan-fry the turnip cake first. Add a couple tablespoons oil to a non-stick or seasoned cast iron pan over medium heat. Fry the cakes on both sides until golden and crispy. Serve with oyster sauce!
  • Note: You can also make this turnip cake in advance, refrigerate it in the loaf pan, and slice/fry later. If you’ve refrigerated turnip cakes that you’ve already fried, the best way to reheat them is to re-fry them in a pan.

Nutrition

Calories: 206kcal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 38mg | Sodium: 390mg | Potassium: 240mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 30IU | Vitamin C: 17mg | Calcium: 35mg | Iron: 0.8mg

 

282 Comments

  1. Athena says

    Hello! I tried this recipe a few days ago and it was not successful so I was hoping you could help me figure out what I did wrong? (Because the batter tasted delicious and I definitely want to try again). First off I did change a few ingredients. I didn’t use the dried shrimp or sausage because my daughter and I both prefer it without meat. And I used fresh shiitake mushrooms instead of dried. Also added a little bit of shredded carrot when I cooked the mushrooms (because yay for color!) Then when I went to steam it, after the listed time it hadn’t come together, so I continued to steam it eventually after many checks having steamed it 2 hours! It still wasn’t holding any shape at all, the batter would just slide off of the spoon! So I looked back at the recipe to see what I could of possibly done wrong… you wrote to set the radish aside to cool after cooking it in water, how cool did it have to be before the next step? I let it sit maybe a little less than 10 minutes. Also I had completely missed the part about resting the mixed batter for 15 minutes. If I had done that resting time would it have turned out better in the end? These were the only two areas I messed up a bit and was wondering if this is why the batter never firmed up? Or something else I might’ve missed? Sorry for such a long comment but I’m really hoping to try this recipe again in a few days, I’d love to be able to make my own 蘿蔔糕！and like I said the batter itself is really delicious! :)

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Athena,
      Letting the radish mixture cool for 10 minutes should be fine, and even if you did not let the batter rest, it should not have caused the problem. I suggest that you double-check that you had the right type and amount of rice flour. Also remember that after letting the cooked radish cool, you must pour out the liquid into a measuring cup and make sure you add back 1 cup to the batter.

      Reply

      • Eileen says

        Hi Bill! When we scoop the turnip out to cool it, do we have to squeeze all out the excess liquid in the turnip?

        Reply

        • Bill says

          Hi Eileen, no need to squeeze out any liquid. Just scoop the radish out and use the remaining liquid, adding enough water as needed to make 1 cup of total liquid for the batter.

          Reply

  2. Vickie Ming says

    5 stars
    This was a fantastic recipe!! It was my first time making it & it came out perfect! I’ve grown up eating this and am so happy to have found this recipe that explains how much water content the cake should steam with. If I were to make a bigger batch using 2 turnips (roughly 2 lbs total), would you recommend also doubling the water to 2 cups (after simmering the grated turnips)? Thanks again!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Vickie, yes, you should double everything but the most important step is measuring the radish cooking liquid (after it has cooled) to add back into the batter.

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Mary, the measurement is 1 1/4 cup which should be 130g. Measurements and weights can vary, but according to my measurement, rice flour is 104 grams per US cup.

      Reply

      • Rex says

        Hi, 130g sounds very light and I think people are getting gooey cakes because they are weighting VS measuring with cups. My rice flour is never that light. Can you describe the texture of the batter?

        Reply

    • Mary Lee says

      Thanks Bill for your response. I have 2 fails with the turnip cake recently, one was too dry and the other so mushy I couldn’t even slice it! Back to the drawing board, yours look so perfect!

      Reply

  4. Irene says

    Hi Bill, thanks for the recipe. I have a question – is there a reason why you need to let the batter sit for 15 mins before steaming. Thanks

    Reply

  5. Carolyn Sloboda says

    Thank you for your detailed list of ingredients, especially what you do with the liquid that is in the cooked turnip. I was always puzzled about the liquid from the cooked turnip and the water you were to add to the mixture. It really helped me when it was the total of combined liquid. You are right about the restaurant turnip cake being all flour. Easy to make with a food processor.

    Reply

  6. Joc says

    This is amazing! I’ve only had this treat at dim sum, so I’m a bit apprehensive about how much of this I am going to devour given the power to make my own ?

    Reply

  7. Evans says

    What are the dimensions of the loaf pan you used? Did it fit in a standard size steamer, or did you have to steam it in the oven in a Bain Marie?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Evans, try steaming it in a wok with water and a steaming rack (or a pan) to elevate your loaf pan. You will need a good amount of water, so make sure whatever you use is high enough. You can also add boiling water during the steaming process, as the water boils off quickly during the steaming. Hope this helps!

      Reply

  8. Kary Farris says

    I’m allergic to shellfish, can you recommend a substitute for the dried shrimp? Would dried scallops be a good substitute?

    Reply

      • Kary Farris says

        I couldn’t find any dried scallops but used some sausages that had duck liver in it and it tasted just like the ones at dim sum! This is an excellent recipe!

        Reply

      • Pearl Lee-Rowan says

        Hi there Bill,
        This is my first time making this recipe and I doubled the ingredients for extra portions. I’m unsure about how much turnip water I should in (1 cup your recipe) because if doubling it should be 2 cups but I’m afraid of it being too watery & soft…..can you let me know if it’s ok. Is it better to err on the dry side or soft?

        Reply

  10. Jane says

    5 stars
    Just made this last night for my kiddos, and it turned out yummy! My lo bak rendered quite a bit of water, so I actually squeezed out quite a bit to avoid waterlogging my cake, then saved the water and the mushroom water for cooking. Boiled it on the lowest setting, and let it cool on the countertop overnight. This morning had it for breakfast, and the kids gave a thumbs up! I would recommend using smaller loaf tray, even mini loafs (great for gift giving) since mine is rather long so was long but lost its depth of height. Taller is better!

    Reply

