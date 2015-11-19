The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Holiday Season Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Ramen

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Ramen

Sarah
by:
14 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

The day after Thanksgiving is a wonderful day. Not because of Black Friday sales, but because the day after Thanksgiving is the day to make something new and exciting with all the leftovers in the fridge, like a good Turkey Ramen!

I’m kind of ridiculously militant about preparing enough food on Thursday, just so we’ll have leftovers for Friday. Which is why in the past, we have served a 20 pound turkey for a table of just 8 people. I know. Crazy.

I can’t help it. There’s something about having leftovers that extends the Thanksgiving awesomeness for a few days more, and I love it. I love coming up with new recipes to reinvigorate those leftovers every year, and this is one of them: Leftover Thanksgiving turkey ramen.

While we love making Thanksgiving turkey congee every year, this turkey ramen is an awesome alternative. Just take your turkey carcass, strip it of whatever meat is left, and throw it in a pot with a few other ingredients to make a stock. Serve the rich stock with ramen noodles, shredded turkey, crisp bacon, scallions, and a hard-boiled egg. It’s the easiest bowl of homemade ramen you’ll make, and it’s perfect for fall.

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Turkey Ramen: Recipe Instructions

Remove most of the meat that’s left from your turkey carcass, shred, and set aside. Put the carcass and the leftover vegetables from your roasting pan in a large stockpot along with 3 scallions, ginger slices, dried shiitake mushrooms, and water.

Bring to a boil, and lower the heat to a simmer. Simmer for 3 hours. Our turkey was about 13 lbs and we used 16 cups water to make this stock. Depending on the size of your bird, adjust the water accordingly.

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, prepare your eggs and bacon. Put the eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water (the water should cover the eggs by about an inch). Bring to a boil. Once the water’s boiling, immediately remove the pot from the heat and let sit for 4 minutes.

Transfer the eggs to an ice bath to cool. Cook the bacon in a pan until crisp. Drain on paper towels, chop, and set aside. Also take the time to chop the 3 remaining scallions.

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the broth is done simmering, prepare the fresh ramen noodles according to the package directions. We prefer ramen noodles made by Sun Noodle Company.

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Divide the noodles among 4 bowls and cover with broth. To each bowl, add some shredded turkey, chopped scallions, chopped bacon, and an egg. Serve.

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Ramen

One of my all-time favorite Thanksgiving leftovers recipes, this turkey ramen with crispy bacon, scallions, and an egg will satisfy all your ramen cravings.
by: Sarah
Course:Noodle Soup
Cuisine:Asian
Keyword:turkey ramen
Turkey Ramen
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 3 hours
Total: 3 hours 5 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Remove most of the meat that's left from your turkey carcass, shred, and set aside. Put the carcass and the leftover vegetable from your roasting pan in a large stockpot along with 3 scallions, ginger slices, shiitake mushrooms, and water. Bring to a boil, and lower the heat to a simmer. Simmer for 3 hours. Our turkey was about 13 lbs and we used 14 cups to make this stock. Depend on the size of your bird, adjust the water accordingly.
  • Meanwhile, prepare your eggs and bacon. Put the eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water (the water should cover the eggs by about an inch). Bring to a boil. Once the water’s boiling, immediately remove the pot from the heat and let sit for 4 minutes. Transfer the eggs to an ice bath to cool. Cook the bacon in a pan until crisp. Drain on paper towels, chop, and set aside. Also take the time to chop the 3 remaining scallions.
  • Once the broth is done simmering, prepare the fresh noodles according to the package directions. Divide the noodles among 4 bowls and cover with broth. To each bowl, add some shredded turkey, chopped scallions, chopped bacon, and an egg. Serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 721kcal (36%) Carbohydrates: 65g (22%) Protein: 50g (100%) Fat: 38g (58%) Saturated Fat: 14g (70%) Cholesterol: 259mg (86%) Potassium: 1033mg (30%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 445IU (9%) Vitamin C: 3.6mg (4%) Calcium: 96mg (10%) Iron: 6.6mg (37%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

14 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  4. AvatarMy Linh says

    Oh my, that egg!! It’s calling my name hahaha.. Actually, this whole dish is calling my name. I just love anything ramen. We don’t celebrate Thanksgiving in The Netherlands, but I’m definitely roasting extra chicken to make this leftover ramen next time ;)

    Reply