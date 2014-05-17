The Woks of Life

Triple Layer Berry Cake w/ Lemon Cream and Thyme

by:
17 Comments
Updates, everyone!

1. I’m back in the US for a couple weeks, which means my greatest concerns at the moment include: a) when is the plumber going to get here to fix the leak in the tub? b) When is that $19.99 oil change coupon going to come in the mail? and c) Jake. Shedding season. Vacuum. Blurg.

2. It’s Bill’s (i.e. my dad’s) birthday this week.

3. It was a day of baking-related triumph.

I had birthday cake on the brain today, since, as I mentioned earlier, my dad will be celebrating his this week. Before you lampoon me for being a bad daughter without a smidgeon of filial piety, let me tell you that he’s actually headed to the airport right now to fly to Seattle for a business trip, which really blows.

I mean, celebrating your big birthday 30,000 feet above Russia, nursing a lukewarm coffee and attempting to drown out the crying toddler in the seat behind you with the latest Thor installment does not a great birthday make.

But hopefully he’ll land and see this fantabulous Triple Layer Berry Cake we made, mind-eat it with extra imaginary whipped cream and pistachios, and then receive our appropriately-millennial digital birthday present, which we shall be sending via email in due course. These are the days of our lives.

But seriously, this cake is not only great for any birthday recipient with distinguished tastes and a love of antioxidants, but also for any upcoming Memorial Day festivities brewing in your neighborhood. You’ll KILL it at your next potluck with this thing. Everyone is going to look at you with either amazement, appreciation, or jealousy. Or even better: a combination of the three.

Recipe Instructions

Start by making the cake. This is a three-layer situation–one that I’ve never tackled before. But it’s mega easy. You’ll see.

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Thoroughly grease and flour three 9-inch round pans. Emphasis on the thoroughly. I know flouring your pans seems like a fussy-sissy move. Just do it. You can also do the thing where you cut out a circle of parchment paper and lay it in the bottom of your pan. But greasing and flouring seems a lot easier now, don’t it?

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. In another large bowl, whisk together the sugar, yogurt, and lemon juice. Slowly whisk in the oil, followed by the eggs one at a time, and then the vanilla. You can also use an electric mixer for this of course, if you’re not an occasional Luddite like me.

cake-batter

Sift and fold in the dry mixture just until combined.

sifting-flour

Distribute evenly in the pans (if you want to get a really even distribution, you can actually measure the batter into each pan. I actually did this, because I wanted to be really sure it was even) and bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool completely.

Assemble the cream: Combine the cream, sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice in a large bowl and whip. Refrigerate.

lemon-whipped-cream

Now, your berry compote: In a small saucepan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1 cup of berries. Simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until almost jam-like. Refrigerate.

Here, I just used the strawberries and blueberries, since that was what I had the most of. You can use any combination you like. The rather expensive and precious raspberries and blackberries were reserved for cake topping duty only.

berries

berry-compote

I also sliced the strawberries into quarters, so they would cook down faster.

cutting-strawberries

Once the berries are coated in sugar and start to heat up, they’ll take on a nice sheen relatively quickly.

berry-compote-2

After about 30 minutes at a low simmer, uncovered, you should get a thick compote, like this:

berry-compote-3

Once everything is cooled completely, put it all together. Get your fruit and other toppings ready. Make sure to wash and dry your berries with a kitchen towel or paper towels before putting them on your cake. The pistachios add an awesome contrast in color here, but you can also try slivered almonds or something similar if that’s what you have on hand.

raspberries-blackberries

berry-cake

berry-pistachio-cake

Put one layer of your cake onto a cake stand or plate.

berry-cream-cake

Top with a third of the whipped cream…

cream-cake

berry-layer-cake

A third of the berries…

berry-layer-cake-2

berry-layer-cake-

A third of the compote…

berry-layer-cake-3

And a sprinkle of pistachios and thyme leaves. I used lemon thyme, which was STILL alive in the backyard garden after all this time. It wasn’t just alive, it was thriving. 

berry-layer-cake-4

You could stop there, and it would still be a lovely dessert. I mean, whoa.

berry-layer-cake-5

But we’re not going to stop there. Because we’re CRAZY. Repeat for the next two layers.

This is literally the most beautiful cake I’ve ever laid eyes on.

berry-layer-cake-12

It will make all the other potluckers faint with pure envy. And it will make any birthday recipient–no matter how testosterone-laden–squeal like a six-year-old girl in an American Girl store.

berry-layer-cake-10

Yes, berries are a bit pricey, but if you’re looking to impress, you can make this cake for about 15 bucks and get 100 bucks’ worth of “HOLY #$%@!” out of the ordeal. It’s really surprisingly easy to make.

I think that by the end of the day, I’d taken about 300 photos of this cake. I couldn’t stop looking at it.

berry-layer-cake-8

Until we ate it. It was glorious.

berry-layer-cake-11

berry-layer-cake-9

Triple Layer Berry Cake with Lemon Cream & Thyme

This berry cake looks so impressive, elegant, and festive––perfect for summer gatherings and birthdays.
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:American
Three layer cake with whipped cream and fresh berries
serves: 16 servings
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 ¾ cups sugar
  • 1 ½ cups yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil (or vegetable oil)
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the cream:

  • 2 cups whipping cream (chilled)
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon zest (finely grated)
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

For the topping/berry compote:

  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 4 cups fresh mixed berries (divided)
  • 1 cup roasted pistachios (chopped)
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme

Instructions

  • Assemble the cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Thoroughly grease and flour three 9-inch round pans. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. In another large bowl, whisk together the sugar, yogurt, and lemon juice. Slowly whisk in the oil, followed by the eggs one at a time, and then the vanilla. Sift and fold in the dry mixture just until combined. Distribute evenly in the pans (if you want to get a really even distribution, you can actually measure the batter into each pan) and bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool completely.
  • Assemble the cream: Combine the cream, sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice in a large bowl and whip. Refrigerate.
  • Now, your fruit: In a small saucepan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1 cup of berries. Simmer over low heat until almost jam-like. Refrigerate.
  • Once everything is cooled completely, put it all together: Put one layer of your cake onto a cake stand or plate. Top with a third of the whipped cream, a third of the compote, a third of the berries, and a sprinkle of pistachios and thyme leaves. Repeat for the next two layers.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

17 Comments

  1. lianne says

    hi! so excited to try this! if I only have 1 cake pan and was just going to cut the cake in half to make a 2 layer cake, do you know how long i would bake it for?

    Reply

  3. Penny says

    Hi there! Beautiful cake and website. Definitely going to try some recipes on here. I was just wondering what kind of sugar you used at all the different stages? Going to try to make this cake for a friend’s birthday.
    Thanks!

    Reply

  4. Ky says

    I’m planning to make this cake for my brother’s birthday. I’ m just wondering if u guys can tell me what kind of yogurt u r using in this recipe.

    Thank u

    Reply

  5. Ella Louise says

    My sister and I tried this cake and it did not turn out very well at all! We baked the three layers and we think it is the olive oil in the recipe that made it taste quite bad. It is beautiful and does assemble very well, but the actual cake is overpowered by the olive oil taste. It was upsetting because we were doing it for a 3 year old birthday and had to start all over again :(

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Ella, sorry you didn’t like it! Olive oil cake is actually one of my favorites––I love the flavor of it! It’s definitely a mediterranean thing, and I guess an acquired taste. But thank you all the same for trying the recipe out and sharing your experience with us.

      Reply