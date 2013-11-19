The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Tricolor Pepper Steak with Leeks (A Pepper Steak Makeover)

Tricolor Pepper Steak with Leeks (A Pepper Steak Makeover)

A very traditional and perhaps forgotten Chinese takeout dish is Pepper Steak, which is simply beef, green bell peppers, and yellow onions cooked in a brown sauce. Honestly, this wasn’t one of my favorite dishes to cook in the restaurant, but I’ve since developed a lighter, tastier remake. Using a colorful mix of peppers makes for a great presentation and substituting the yellow onion with fresh leek adds better flavor to this dish. You can also substitute scallions for the leeks (we used a variety of giant scallion that they have here in China, since we can’t really find leeks around these parts).

DSC_0032

Here’s what you need:

 

Slice the beef into thin 3-inch strips. One good trick is to slice the meat when it is still slightly frozen, when it’s easier to handle.

DSC_0046

Mix  the beef in a bowl with soy sauce, oil, and a teaspoon of cornstarch. Set aside.

DSC_0219

Mix the last 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with a tablespoon of water and set aside.

Wash the peppers and leeks thoroughly (paying special attention to the leeks, which can be quite sandy). Chop the peppers and leeks into 1 ½ inch pieces. A lot of times, in Western cooking, people will discard the green part of the leek, which is a mystery to us. In this dish, we’re using the entire leek! Mince the garlic.

DSC_0085

DSC_0094

Heat the wok over high heat until smoking, and add 1 tablespoon of oil to coat the wok. Add the dried chili peppers (if using).

DSC_0229

Add the beef. The heated wok will give the beef a great sear and prevent sticking. Remove the beef and chilis from the wok and set aside in a small bowl.

DSC_0227

Heat the wok to high again and add another tablespoon of oil. Toss in the bell peppers, leeks, and garlic.

DSC_0233

Stir-fry for a minute and add the wine to deglaze the pan. Next, add the seared  beef and chilis, the 2 kinds of soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar.

DSC_0234

Mix well and stir-fry for another minute.

DSC_0240

You should have a good sizzle going with some liquid at the bottom of the wok.  If you like more sauce for your rice, add some chicken or beef stock. Finally, add the cornstarch slurry you made earlier to thicken the remaining liquid into a rich sauce. Serve immediately with steamed rice.

DSC_0263

5 from 1 vote

Tri-Color Pepper Steak with Leeks

A traditional and perhaps forgotten Chinese takeout dish is Pepper Steak, which is simply beef, green bell peppers, and yellow onions cooked in a brown sauce. This is a lighter, tastier remake using a colorful mix of peppers and fresh leeks.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pepper steak
Servings: 4
Calories: 150kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. flank steak
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce (for the beef marinade)
  • 1 teaspoon oil (plus more for cooking)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch (plus 1 teaspoon)
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 green bell pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 yellow bell pepper
  • 1 small leek
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 2 to 4 whole dried red chili peppers (optional)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon light or regular soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon sugar

Instructions

  • Slice the beef into thin 3-inch strips and mix well in a bowl with soy sauce, oil, and a teaspoon of cornstarch. Set aside. One good trick is to slice the meat when it is still slightly frozen, when it’s easier to handle. Mix the last 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with a tablespoon of water and set aside.
  • Wash the peppers and leeks thoroughly (paying special attention to the leeks, which can be quite sandy). Chop the peppers and leeks into 1 ½ inch pieces. A lot of times, in Western cooking, people will discard the green part of the leek, which is a mystery to us. In this dish, we’re using the entire leek! Mince the garlic.
  • Heat the wok over high heat until smoking, and add 1 tablespoon of oil to coat the wok. Add the beef and dried chili peppers (if using). The heated wok will give the beef a great sear and prevent sticking. Remove the beef and chilis from the wok and set aside in a small bowl.
  • Heat the wok to high again and add another tablespoon of oil. Toss in the bell peppers, leeks, and garlic. Stir-fry for a minute and add the wine to deglaze the pan. Next, add the seared beef and chilis, the 2 kinds of soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar. Mix well and stir-fry for another minute. You should have a good sizzle going with some liquid at the bottom of the wok. If you like more sauce for your rice, add some chicken or beef stock. Finally, add the cornstarch slurry you made earlier to thicken the remaining liquid into a rich sauce. Serve immediately with steamed rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 150kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 34mg | Sodium: 706mg | Potassium: 421mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 1538IU | Vitamin C: 119mg | Calcium: 31mg | Iron: 2mg

7 Comments

  1. Nicoal says

    5 stars
    This is the first time I’ve made a pepper steak dish that my family actually really liked. Thank you!

    Reply

  2. Seraphina says

    Hi! I’ve tried your scallion beef (omitting tofu because I live in a jurisdiction where tofu is not exactly cheap) and my husband loves it! I just made this today with extra chilli (fresh birds eye) and I think it’ll be a great hit too. Thanks for the recipes. My husband loves authentic mainland China food and your food has been really quick and easy to prepare (:

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Seraphina, great to hear and thanks for the kind comments! Next time you see leeks in the market, give those a try instead of the scallions and you’ll be pleasantly surprised ;-)

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Thanks Yvonne, Make sure when you heat the wok real hot in the cooking process and keep the veggies at room temp and you’ll get that coveted wok hay flavor. It’s ok to scorch the scallion and peppers which adds great flavor. Enjoy!

      Reply

