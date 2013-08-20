The Woks of Life

Traditional Chinese Wok Roasted Peanuts

Traditional Chinese Wok Roasted Peanuts

Traditional Chinese Wok Roasted Peanuts, by thewoksoflife.com

Traditional wok roasted peanuts is an almost forgotten dish in the big cities of China today. With such a wide variety of cuisines available and the hundreds of choices across menus everywhere, this dish has been put on the back burner…but it’s still available at small food stalls (大排挡) across the country. Nowadays, though, unless they’re homemade, the peanuts are often just deep fried, because it requires a lot of TLC to hand-roast these babies to perfection.

Wok roasted peanuts are great paired with a cold beer. For the price of 3 US dollars, a couple of buddies can enjoy a plate of these hand-stirred, wok roasted peanuts and wash them down with a couple of Yanjing or Qingdao beers. Ahhh….very nice! You can also see these brought to your table before a meal at Cantonese restaurants.

Traditional Chinese Wok Roasted Peanuts, by thewoksoflife.com

When I was growing up in China, this dish was considered Chinese-New-Year-meal-worthy. Some form of peanut is usually in every family’s Chinese New Year feast. I guess “feast” is a relative term. Basically, the New Year meal was always better than our everyday meals, so to a little kid like myself at that time, what was really a modest meal definitely looked like a feast. These roasted peanuts were always there and never disappointed.

When I was little, living with my grandmother in Shanghai, I remembered there was an old man who lived next to us. During the summer months, he would eat his dinners outside at a small wooden table and bench set for one person. There were usually at least four small plates of yummy dishes (小菜) prepared by his wife, and these roasted peanuts were on the table everyday. This is how I knew that they had some money, because peanuts were expensive then and we couldn’t really afford them. He would be out there everyday at the same time, drinking his beer, enjoying his wife’s cooking, talking to neighbors, and slowly eating those peanuts one at a time. I would steal looks at them, trying hard not to reach out and grab one.

This dish is actually very easy to make, and like I said, it’s a great finger food to go with your cold beer. Sarah can eat them continuously until they’re all gone. They’re very addictive, so consider yourself warned!

You’ll only need three simple ingredients:

  • ½ lb shelled raw peanuts, rinsed and patted very dry (you want to get the peanuts that still have the pink “skins” on them.)
  • 1 tablespoon of oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, or more to taste

Heat up your wok over low heat, and make sure it’s completely dry. Add oil and the peanuts. Keep stirring continuously for about 15 – 20 minutes until the outsides start to get darker and the peanuts get really fragrant. Don’t stop stirring, or they may burn! It may seem like a long time to stand at the stove stirring, but it’s totally worth it.

Add the sea salt, mix well and turn off the heat. Let the peanuts cool completely (they get really hot during the cooking process, so handle with care). After they’re cooled, the peanuts will have that great crunch that you’re looking for.

Traditional Chinese Wok Roasted Peanuts, by thewoksoflife.com

Once they’re cool, enjoy! We like to store the leftovers in jars to snack on later.

Traditional Chinese Wok Roasted Peanuts, by thewoksoflife.com

 

Traditional Chinese Wok Roasted Peanuts
 
These wok roasted peanuts are an almost forgotten dish in the big cities of China today. With such a wide variety of choices across menus everywhere, wok roasted peanuts have been put on the back burner but they're still available at small food stalls (大排挡) across the country.
Ingredients
  • ½ lb shelled raw peanuts, rinsed and patted very dry (you want to get the peanuts that still have the pink "skins" on them.)
  • 1 tablespoon of oil
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt, or more to taste
Instructions
  1. Heat up your wok over low heat, and make sure it's completely dry. Add oil and the peanuts. Keep stirring continuously for about 15 - 20 minutes until the outsides start to get darker and the peanuts get really fragrant. Don't stop stirring, or they may burn! It may seem like a long time to stand at the stove stirring, but it's totally worth it.
  2. Add the sea salt, mix well and turn off the heat. Let the peanuts cool completely (they get really hot during the cooking process, so handle with care). After they're cooled, the peanuts will have that great crunch that you're looking for.

 

18 Comments

  1. Michelle says

    I’ve always wondered how to roast peanuts this way. Thank you so much for sharing. Would roasting cashews work the same way?

  3. Robert says

    Have you tried Chinese Boiled Peanuts (boiled with cinnamon sticks, star anise, some garlic, and salt)? I’m gonna combining them with your wok roasting method.

    • Judy says

      Hi Robert, my mother makes it all the time for her senior pot-luck parties. I don’t snack much, so I don’t think to make these, but I do like them :-)

    • Hoong says

      Boiled peanuts may be part of a coconut pumpkin soup that my mother usually makes on vegan days. But I’ve bought boiled unshelled peanuts in bags. They are slightly salted.

  4. janet peters says

    I want to make these fried peanuts. Are they also called Spanish peanuts? Where would one find peanuts with a “pink” skin on them. Many thanks, your fan, Jan

    • Judy says

      Hi Janet, sorry to have missed your comment :-( All the Asian supermarkets usually carry peanuts with the pink skin still on. If not, you can definitely use peanuts without the pink skin.

  5. JLG in NZ says

    What would you do to turn these into those Sichuan hot-and-numbing peanuts that I became addicted to in China? Or the kind that are served in a vinegar sauce? （陈醋花生米）

  6. joyoon says

    I tried making these, but the peanuts started becoming chewy after a while. Do you know why this might be? I cooked it on low heat. Mid-way, it had a great crunch but also an awesome “give” so the peanuts melted in my mouth easily into peanut butter. But after pan frying them for another 2-3 minutes on low heat, the “give” started to become very chewy and hard to chew down. It wouldn’t break up with my teeth as easily. Another way I can explain this is if the peanut was snow, no matter how much I mashed it down, the snow became harder and harder (into ice).

    • Judy says

      Hi, Joyoon, you should already have the answer to your question by now :-) The peanuts will become crunchy after they are completely cooled. If they are still slightly chewy after being cooled off, the peanuts might be undercooked a bit. No worries, keep on cooking, you will get it right soon enough. Cheers!

  8. LizLiz says

    I cannot wait to try this! I am travelling at the moment …but in my RV. If I can find some raw peanuts or even raw cashews, I am going to do this. I cannot believe I never thought of “roasting” my own.

