The old farmer’s almanac says this winter is going to be a cold one in the U.S., and if the recent “bomb cyclone” is any indication, I think they are right! It was blizzard conditions outside today. And my answer to that? Make a traditional Chinese soup for dinner to warm up, and heat it up for tomorrow’s lunch and dinner too (at least until it goes above 30 degrees).

We have 7 of these traditional Chinese soups in our collection that I want to highlight today for you, because it is just plain freezing outside and we all need some warmth. Those traditional Chinese soups do take some time to make, however, so I have also included the top 4 Chinese Takeout restaurant soups that are a bit quicker to make at home––and just as tasty! (Or…you could just look at the pictures for inspiration and call your favorite local Chinese takeout restaurant for delivery!)

Whatever you do, stay warm, because it’s going to be a long winter. And be sure to enjoy one, two or maybe all of these soups at home to get you through it.

Traditional Chinese Soups to Warm Your Soul!

1. Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup – Traditional Chinese Soup

With goji berries, Chinese dates, ginger, and Shiitake mushrooms, this soup is healthy, if not downright healing–but also decidedly delicious! Enjoy this hearty chicken mushroom soup as a meal.

2. Lotus Root & Pork Soup – Traditional Chinese Soup

Lotus root and pork soup is super nutritious and a new experience if you have never tried fresh lotus root. Enjoy the soup and dip the pork bone meat in a little soy sauce. Trust me that you’ll be in heaven! Yes, the pork bone meat from this soup looks simple, but it’s that good!

3. Taiwanese Sesame Oil Chicken Soup – Traditional Chinese Soup This Taiwanese sesame oil chicken soup will literally warm your bones. With loads of fresh ginger and rice wine, you’ll break a sweat by the time you’re at the bottom of your bowl. And by the way, have a side of rice with the chicken and make it into a full meal! 4. Simple Chinese Oxtail Soup – Traditional Chinese Soup Some people get turned off by the mere mention of oxtails but try this soup made with roasted oxtails and daikon radish, and we’re pretty sure you’ll change your mind!

5. Ching Po Leung Cantonese Herb Soup – Traditional Chinese Soup

If you have never tried any Chinese herbal soups, then now is the time to start with this Cantonese Ching Po Leung herb pork bone soup. If you grew up in a Chinese family with this soup but never knew how to make it…enough said!

6. Fish and Tofu Soup – Traditional Chinese Soup

This easy fish tofu soup recipe with bean sprouts and chilies is the perfect winter meal. It’s a healthy soup with plenty of lean protein that will warm you up in a jiffy!

7. Judy’s Homemade chicken stock – Traditional Chinese Soup

If grandma and mom aren’t around, then look to Judy to come to the rescue! You have to check out this homemade chicken stock. Chinese stocks are prized for being clear, light, and flavorful, and this is the cornerstone of a lot of our favorite dishes. That said, you can season it simply with salt and drink it as a healing broth, or use it as a base for some of these quick and easy soups or a big bowl of noodle soup. If you are in the mood for a good winter noodle soup, then check out our Pork and Pickled Green noodle soup or our Spicy Lanzhou Beef noodle soup.

8. Wonton Soup – An Easy Chinese Takeout Favorite

Wonton soup is the quintessential Chinese soup on all American Chinese restaurant menus, but this Shanghai wonton soup is so easy to make at home that you’ll be able to make these in the morning and still have plenty of time to hang out on the couch on a snow day!

9. Egg Drop Soup – An Easy Chinese Takeout Favorite

What more can one say about egg drop soup? It’s definitely the go-to soup when you’re feeling under the weather, just need a quick fix, or your favorite takeout restaurant is closed on account of snow!

10. Chicken Corn Egg Drop Soup – An Easy Chinese Takeout Favorite

Chicken corn egg drop soup is a Cantonese favorite, though one of those lesser-known Chinese takeout restaurant soups. The addition of chicken and corn makes for a great twist on the classic egg drop and makes for a heartier meal.

11. Hot and Sour Soup – An Easy Chinese Takeout Favorite

This old Chinese takeout soup has stood the test of time, and it never gets old in our family. Make a big batch because you’ll want to have this around when it’s chilly outside!