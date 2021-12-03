The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Soups & Stocks Tomato Hot Pot with Beef

Tomato Hot Pot with Beef

by:
29 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Chinese Tomato Beef Soup with Enoki Mushrooms and Mung Bean Noodles

This Tomato Hot Pot with Beef is the perfect warming meal to take you through the winter. 

The tart and sweet tomatoes provide the perfect contrast to the marbled, thinly sliced beef. Enoki mushrooms and mung bean vermicelli both add additional textural contrast for a warming, satisfying meal. 

Is This Technically a “Hot Pot?”

Well, technically, it’s a soup, but it would be made even better if you put the pot on an induction or other electric burner and enjoyed it while it was piping hot and bubbling away! 

You could also put it in an electric hot pot, though it isn’t the type of hot pot where you dip raw ingredients into bubbling stock as you eat. (Though now is the perfect time of year for hot pot. Check out our post on how to make hot pot at home!)

All the ingredients are already in the pot, so there’s less to prepare and put on the table. Feel free to add other ingredients you like—like tofu, wood ear mushrooms, leafy greens, beef balls, etc.

That said, if you don’t have a portable electric burner, you can enjoy this as a soup as well. 

Beef, Tomato, Glass Noodle Hot Pot

What Kind of Beef Do I Need?

You will need the thinly sliced beef that’s normally served with a hot pot. Look for packages like this in your local Chinese grocery

Package of thinly sliced beef for hot pot

The thin beef cooks quickly and has a great texture after a quick poaching process. You’ll notice that I actually blanch the beef before adding the soup. This boils off any blood and impurities (that come to the surface of the boiling water as foam), and yields a cleaner soup. It also cooks off some of the excess fat. 

That said, you DO lose a bit of the beef flavor to that pot of blanching water, so if you want to preserve flavor and don’t mind your soup being a little cloudy, you can add the beef directly to the soup rather than pre-blanching it. 

How to Prepare Mung Bean Vermicelli

Make sure you have mung bean vermicelli, rather than rice vermicelli. Mung bean noodles are translucent when cooked (which is why they’re sometimes called “glass noodles”), while rice noodles are more opaque. 

The brand we usually look for is called Lungkow:

Package of mung bean vermicelli noodles

All you have to do is soak the noodles in water for about 15 minutes (though they can sit in the water for up to a few hours). To make eating easier, you may want to cut the noodles in half.  

Gluten-free Recipe alert!

Mung bean noodles are gluten-free. This entire recipe is also gluten-free—just make sure to use gluten-free soy sauce!

How to Prepare Enoki Mushrooms

Enoki mushrooms, also known as “golden needle mushrooms,” have a delicious, almost crunchy texture. Try our Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce for a simple, easy side dish or main! 

They’re also very easy to prepare. They usually come in tight bunches. Just trim off the bottom ¾- to 1-inch (the woody looking part), and then rip the mushrooms apart so they’re in smaller bunches that are about ½-inch thick. 

You can then rinse them in water to make sure they’re clean. 

Enoki m ushrooms in a bowl

Ok, that’s all the background you need. On to the recipe! 

Recipe Instructions

Place the bundle of mung bean vermicelli in a bowl of warm water to soak until softened, about 15 minutes.

Mung bean vermicelli noodles soaking in water in a white bowl

Trim the ends off the enoki mushrooms, and lightly rinse them of any dirt, separating them into smaller sections as you go (each bundle of mushrooms should be about 1/2 inch thick). Set the noodles and mushrooms aside. 

Preparing enoki mushrooms on cutting board

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Use a sharp paring knife to cut an X into the bottom of each tomato, which will make it easier to peel after blanching.

X's cut into the bottom of three tomatoes

Carefully lower the tomatoes into the boiling water, and blanch for 30 seconds. Use a slotted spoon to remove the tomatoes from the water, and set aside to cool. 

Blanching tomato with X cut into the bottom

Bring the water back up to a boil, and add the beef. Cook for 15 seconds, or until the beef just turns opaque, and any foam rises to the surface.

Blanching hot pot beef

Remove the beef from the pot, and set aside. 

Blanched hot pot beef

Separate the green and white parts of the scallions. Cut the white parts on a diagonal into 1 to 2 inch pieces. Finely chop the green parts.

Chopped scallion greens and slices of scallion whites

By now, your tomatoes should be cool enough to peel. Peel the skin off, and cut into 1-inch chunks. 

Peeling a blanched tomato

In a soup pot (preferably a Chinese ceramic soup pot if you have it!) over medium heat, add the oil, along with the white parts of the scallions and the ginger slices. Cook for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant. 

Cooking scallion whites and ginger slices in pot

Add the garlic and tomato paste, and cook for 30 seconds…

Cooking tomato paste, garlic, scallions, and ginger

Until the oil turns a reddish-orange color.

Oil turned red by cooked tomato paste

Add the tomatoes, along with the light soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil. Fry the tomatoes until they break down a bit, about 3 minutes. 

Tomato chunks added to pot

Add the chicken stock and water, and bring to a boil. Cover, turn the heat down, and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. 

Chicken stock and water added to pot

Add the enoki mushrooms and vermicelli, and cover.

Mung Bean Vermicelli and Enoki Mushrooms added to tomato soup base

Simmer for another 3 to 5 minutes. 

Simmering broth with tomato, enoki, and mung bean noodles

Stir in the beef, white pepper and salt to taste.

Adding hot beef to the tomato soup base

Garnish with cilantro and the chopped scallion greens.

Tomato Beef Hot Pot Soup

Serve!

Chinese Tomato Beef Hot Pot with Enoki Mushrooms and Glass Noodles
Pulling beef and mung bean noodles out of tomato beef soup
5 from 5 votes

Tomato Hot Pot with Beef

This Chinese-style Tomato Hot Pot with Beef is a warming, satisfying meal, with tart tomatoes, marbled beef, mushrooms and glass noodles.
by: Sarah
Course:Soups
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese Tomato Beef Soup with Enoki Mushrooms and Mung Bean Noodles
serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Place the bundle of mung bean vermicelli in a bowl of warm water to soak until softened, about 15 minutes. Trim the ends off the enoki mushrooms, and lightly rinse them of any dirt, separating them into smaller sections as you go (each bundle of mushrooms should be about 1/2 inch thick). Set the noodles and mushrooms aside.
  • Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Use a sharp paring knife to cut an X into the bottom of each tomato, which will make it easier to peel after blanching. Carefully lower the tomatoes into the boiling water, and blanch for 30 seconds. Use a slotted spoon to remove the tomatoes from the water, and set aside to cool.
  • Bring the water back up to a boil, and add the beef. Cook for 15 seconds, or until the beef just turns opaque, and any foam rises to the surface. Remove the beef from the pot, and set aside.
  • Separate the green and white parts of the scallions. Cut the white parts on a diagonal into 1 to 2 inch pieces. Finely chop the green parts. By now, your tomatoes should be cool enough to peel. Peel the skin off, and cut into 1-inch chunks.
  • In a soup pot (preferably a Chinese ceramic soup pot if you have it!) over medium heat, add the oil, along with the white parts of the scallions and the ginger slices. Cook for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant.
  • Add the garlic and tomato paste, and cook for 30 seconds, until the oil turns a reddish-orange color. Add the tomatoes, along with the light soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil. Fry the tomatoes until they break down a bit, about 3 minutes.
  • Add the chicken stock and water, and bring to a boil. Cover, turn the heat down, and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Add the enoki mushrooms and vermicelli, cover, and simmer for another 3 to 5 minutes.
  • Stir in the beef, white pepper and salt to taste. Garnish with cilantro the chopped scallion greens. Serve with steamed rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 242kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 24g (8%) Protein: 27g (54%) Fat: 5g (8%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 2g Cholesterol: 50mg (17%) Sodium: 592mg (25%) Potassium: 1006mg (29%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 1048IU (21%) Vitamin C: 17mg (21%) Calcium: 56mg (6%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

29 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. Lila says

    5 stars
    Everything i make from yalls website is always incredible! Thank you for publishing all your yummy recipes!!!

    I made this with a whole pound of chuck roast, Napa cabbage, double enoki, a couple of shiitake, tofu, and wayyyyy more bean threads (im pregnant and hungry and have a toddler that eats for two haha) and it was a big hit all around, even for the family members who say they don’t like mushrooms. I love that the bean threads hold up for leftovers instead of dissolving away like rice noodles. Looking forward to trying even more from yalls family!

    Reply