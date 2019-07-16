Bowls of tomato egg drop soup are commonly seen on tables in Chinese households, especially in the summertime when tomatoes are plentiful.

Tomatoes and eggs just go together, and many food cultures know it. Just think of Shakshuka in the Middle East, “Eggs in Purgatory” in Southern Italy, and another Chinese classic, stir-fried tomato and eggs.

If the thought of making soup in the middle of summer has you scratching your head, read on!

We originally published this Tomato Egg Drop Soup recipe in February 2014. We have re-tested it, improved it, and updated it with new photos as of July 2019!

Tomato Egg Drop Soup: A Summer Staple

Having soup in the summer is unthinkable to many. But if you let me take you back to the many hot summers I spent in Shanghai, you’ll find out why people in those days did exactly that.

Summers in Shanghai can be hot and humid. Before the age of A/C, the only relief from the heat might be an occasional splurge on a red bean ice pop, a palm fan, cold mung bean soup (there is that “soup” word again), a cup of cool water, or some melon.

In the narrow alleys of densely populated, low residential buildings, there was not a leaf or patch of grass to be found. We had to pour water on the building walls to cool them down towards the end of the day, because by then, it was a lot cooler outside than inside.

Most families ate outside, and some kids even slept outside on makeshift beds. We all had a soup on the dining table, rotating from tomato egg drop soup (most popular) to tomato potato soup, and potato with xian cai (Chinese preserved mustard greens). Soups were usually made in late morning and allowed to cool for lunch and dinner.

These soups replenished our bodies with water and salt (along with vitamins and protein), and since the heat meant lower appetites, it was easier to eat.

Serve Hot or At Room Temperature

When we ate this soup in the old days, it was served at room temperature, rather than piping hot.

That said, serve this soup at whatever your preferred temperature is. Now that I can sit in comfortable air conditioning, it’s I’ll serve it warm or hot.

It doesn’t get much simpler than this recipe, but the flavors are really delicious. The eggs in chicken stock create a rich flavor that contrasts with the tart tomatoes. Scallions and cilantro can be added for brightness, and you have a soup that’s the perfect accompaniment to any meal.

Tomato Egg Drop Soup Recipe Instructions

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a soup pot or wok over medium low heat. Add the tomato chunks and stir-fry for 5 minutes until the tomatoes are softened and start to fall apart.

Add in 1 cup chicken stock, 2 cups water, 2 teaspoons light soy sauce, 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper and salt to taste.

Bring to a boil, and then lower the heat so that the soup is simmering with the lid on.

Now quickly beat the egg in a small bowl and prepare the cornstarch slurry in a separate bowl.

Use a ladle to slowly swirl the soup in a whirlpool motion. Keep swirling as you pour in the cornstarch slurry until well incorporated.

Now pour a thin stream of egg into the middle of the whirlpool as you slowly swirl the soup. This is how you get that pretty egg drop effect.

Serve hot or at room temperature. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with chopped scallions and cilantro, if using.