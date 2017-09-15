The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Home » Recipes » Tofu with Black Bean Sauce – A Vegan’s Delight

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce – A Vegan’s Delight

Published: Last Updated:
By 27 Comments

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce or “see tzup dou fu” (豉汁豆腐) in Cantonese dialect,  is one of the go-to dishes I cook for my vegetarian and vegan guests––or for the occasional meatless Monday. I wholeheartedly believe that if all vegan dishes could taste as savory and delicious as this tofu with black bean sauce, I could probably go meatless. Shocking, yes, but it’s true!

The key to any delicious tofu dish is “good tofu.” But despite what Ina Garten says–“good dijon mustard,” “good sherry vinegar,” and “good chocolate”––what marks a really *good* tofu? I’ve probably consumed hundreds of pounds of tofu products in my time (if not more), but sadly, I can count on *one hand* the number of times I’ve had truly exceptional-tasting tofu. Those few unforgettable tofu experiences all had one thing in common: the tofu was freshly made and packed with the essence of soybean flavor! These days, while we’re all familiar with tofu and a wide assortment of tofu products are available in supermarkets, it can be hard to find truly delicious, fresh-tasting tofu in the USA.

My first memory was in Hubei when I was a child. I was with my mother in a tofu shop, and it was the first time I can remember watching the tofu-making process. The image of the vat of boiling soy milk, the curdling of the milk in pitchers, and the pressing of the tofu in the wooden moulds are as clear as day to me even now. The sight of the tofu master’s fluid movements and the robust cooked soybean smell still fills my senses when I think about it.

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

These kinds of businesses are still alive and well in China today, where hard-working people crank out a variety of tofu products (tofu puffs, silken tofu, tofu skin–the list goes on) for their local communities. I clearly remember one day my mother bought a chunk of hot tofu and some thick tofu sheets (also known as “thousand sheets,” 千张). She later stir-fried the tofu sheets with some fresh green chilies. Delicious.

Another one of my few great tofu memories was in Hong Kong. My friend took me to a hole-in-the-wall shack for a quick lunch, and we had a hot and sour soup. I couldn’t remember the taste of the soup, but I’ll never forget the taste of the tofu that was in it. Every time I return to Hong Kong to visit my friend, this topic inevitably comes up. Unfortunately for me, my friend simply can’t remember the location of that tiny restaurant! It’s a distant tofu dream…

So in case I didn’t make it clear already, I love fresh tofu, and quality tofu is very important to me. Fresh tofu just has that unmistakable, strong, and fresh soybean essence. It absolutely boggles my mind when I see tofu recipes that say to blanch the tofu to get rid of the “tofu smell” before cooking it. Trust me, I will never ask you to do something so crazy! Everyone should have the chance to taste fresh tofu. And if you’re curious as to just how fresh is fresh-tasting, you’ll know it when you bite into it!

For this tofu with black bean sauce, you’ll need:

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Cut the tofu into ¼-inch thick squares. Pat each piece of tofu dry with a paper towel, and set aside.

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Place a clean wok or cast iron skillet over high heat until it just starts to smoke. This is an important step to prevent the tofu from sticking. Turn the heat down to medium, and add 2 tablespoons of oil to coat your pan. Pan-fry the tofu on both sides until lightly golden brown. Turn off the heat, and transfer the tofu to a plate.

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Over medium heat, and add 1 tablespoon of oil to your wok, along with the garlic, dried black beans, the white parts of the scallions, and the chopped chilies. Depending on how hot your chilies are, as well as your own tolerance for spice, you may want to use more or fewer chilies––or none at all. I used 7 dried chilies, de-seeded.  

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir and cook everything for a minute, taking care not to burn the garlic. Add in the tofu, the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, sugar, and the green parts of the scallions.

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry gently so as to not break up the tofu. When the mixture is bubbling, stir your cornstarch mixture to ensure that the cornstarch is completely dissolved.

Then add it to the wok, stirring gently and quickly until the sauce has thickened and evenly coats the tofu.

Serve this tofu with black bean sauce immediately with rice on the side!

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

This tofu with black bean Sauce is an ideal vegetarian or vegan meal!

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 7 votes

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce - 豉汁豆腐

Tofu with Black Bean Sauce is one of my go-to dishes for vegetarian/vegan guests, or for the occasional meatless Monday. Trust me, you won't miss the meat.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: tofu with black bean sauce
Servings: 4
Calories: 237kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Cut the tofu into ¼-inch thick squares. Pat each piece of tofu dry with a paper towel, and set aside.
  • Place a clean wok or cast iron skillet over high heat until it just starts to smoke. This is an important step to prevent the tofu from sticking. Turn the heat down to medium, and add 2 tablespoons of oil to coat your pan. Pan-fry the tofu on both sides until lightly golden brown. Turn off the heat, and transfer the tofu to a plate.
  • Over medium heat, and add 1 tablespoon of oil to your wok, along with the garlic, black beans, the white parts of the scallions, and the chopped chilies. Depending on how hot your chilies are, as well as your own tolerance for spice, you may want to use more or fewer chilies––or none at all. I used 7 dried chilies, de-seeded.
  • Stir and cook everything for a minute, taking care not to burn the garlic. Add in the tofu, the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, sugar, and the green parts of the scallions.
  • Stir-fry gently so as to not break up the tofu. When the mixture is bubbling, stir your cornstarch mixture to ensure that the cornstarch is completely dissolved.
  • Then add it to the wok, stirring gently and quickly until the sauce has thickened and evenly coats the tofu. Serve immediately!

Nutrition

Calories: 237kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 436mg | Potassium: 125mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 380IU | Vitamin C: 50.1mg | Calcium: 154mg | Iron: 1.9mg

 

27 Comments

  1. Jody Ho says

    5 stars
    Thank you for the lovely recipe. I tried it yesterday and the family loved it. I did use those 2″x 2″ square semi hard tofu as that’s about the ones that we have in semi hard form and it worked out very nice too. Loved all the flavours this dish has.
    Looking forward to trying out more of your recipes, it’s so wonderful to have a whole family of cooks and chefs writing a blog together.

    Reply

  2. Anna says

    5 stars
    I read this recipe just over a week ago and have already made it three times it’s so delicious! Thank you so much for posting and for all the hard work you do on your blog, it’s wonderful to read. I’m so grateful to you all!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Anna, we are also very grateful that we have so many happy readers cooking our recipes and enjoying the fruits of our/their labor. :-)

      Reply

  3. NotBuyingIt! says

    5 stars
    I love the real flavour of tofu too. Nothing in the world like fresh tofu! As well as fresh soy milk. I mean, who doesn’t like beans – especially sweet, sexy soy beans?! Great recipe! I love douchi too :)

    Reply

