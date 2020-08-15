The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Tofu Avocado Salad

Tofu Avocado Salad

This tofu avocado salad is a no-cook, vegan, healthy recipe with a tangy Asian dressing that can be customized to your liking!

An Excuse Not to Cook!

This may surprise you to hear, but even us food bloggers get tired of cooking every now and then. 

I find that this is especially true when it’s hot out, and I’m looking to avoid heating up the kitchen with the stove or oven. 

Quick recipes like this tofu avocado salad are quick and easy, and require no cooking at all! Not to mention the fact that it’s healthy (with protein and healthy fats) and can easily be made totally vegan. I love it as a side dish, or as a light meal with steamed rice. 

Customizing the Dressing

You can follow the recipe as written here. Or you can feel free to customize it according to your own taste preferences and what you have on hand.

Here’s how: 

  • Choose your “tangy” element of choice: I used Chinese black vinegar, but you could also use rice vinegar, white wine vinegar, lemon, lime, or yuzu. 
  • Change the “umami” element: Instead of (or in addition to) soy sauce, you can branch out with fish sauce, miso paste, oyster sauce, or Sha Cha sauce. Just be sure to stay mindful of your salt levels! 
  • Use different toppings: I just used scallions here, but you could also add toasted sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, roasted seaweed (laver), pork sung, chili oil, etc. 

I hope you give this quick recipe a try! Enjoy! 

Tofu Avocado Salad Recipe Instructions

Start by thinly slicing your silken tofu into small squares. Also cut your avocado in half. Thinly slice it crosswise so you get pieces similarly sized to the tofu slices.

Arrange alternating slices of silken tofu and avocado on a serving platter. 

 

In a small bowl, combine the minced garlic and ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, vinegar, white pepper, water, and salt to taste. 

Mix well to combine.

Drizzle over the tofu and avocado slices.

Chop your scallions…

Sprinkle them on top of the dish, and serve!

This tofu avocado salad is a no-cook, vegan, healthy recipe with an Asian dressing that can be customized to your liking! Serve as a side or light meal!
Prep Time10 mins
Total Time10 mins
Course: Appetizer
Servings: 2
Calories: 256kcal
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Start by thinly slicing your silken tofu into small squares. Also cut your avocado in half. Thinly slice it crosswise so you get pieces similarly sized to the tofu slices. Arrange alternating slices of silken tofu and avocado on a serving platter.
  • In a small bowl, combine the minced garlic and ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, vinegar, white pepper, water, and salt to taste. Mix well to combine, and drizzle over the tofu and avocado.
  • Garnish with chopped scallions and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 256kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 1019mg | Potassium: 704mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 207IU | Vitamin C: 12mg | Calcium: 48mg | Iron: 2mg

 

4 Comments

  1. Toni Jean says

    So awesome!! I would share it to my fav vegan fb page but they would delete for having oyster and or fish sauce.
    Maybe have the vegan version first when you list something as a vegan recipe?
    I love you guys and i will make it (im vegetarian not vegan but would use maggi for fish sauce and mushroom oyster sauce for regular.)
    Still appreciate everything you do! Thank you.

    • Anita says

      the ingredients listed in the recipe ARE vegan. the other options are just suggestions, that doesn’t deter from the original recipe being vegan. i’m vegan and didn’t have an issue with the recipe.

  2. Anita says

    5 stars
    I made this for lunch today and it was so refreshing! This recipe is perfect for beating the 100+ heat wave here in SoCal right now – no ovens, no stove, no hard to find ingredients… thank you!!

