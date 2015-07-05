The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings

Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings

42 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

There are a few surefire signs of summer now that we’re back at home in the good old US of A. First, the parentals go into gardening, planting, lawn-mowing overdrive. (I personally don’t understand why the grass needs to be trimmed so often, and on top of that why weeds need to be pulled on the lawn when they just get mowed down every week…but, hey, that’s just one girl’s opinion.)

We clean up the deck, break out the deck chairs and table, complete with umbrella and bright and summery tablecloth. Also, our meals are simpler–we grill eggplant, zucchini (usually a humongo beast from our garden), bell peppers, and disks of sweet red onion, and some of the best chicken wings ever conceived.

Now a few words about these grilled chicken wings–first, we’ve been making them for a solid 20 years. They are a staple of our summer dinner table to the point that the first wing grill of the season is actually an observance in our family. But MOST notable is that they only require three ingredients–chicken wings, salt, and pepper.

Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Ah yes, I can see the next logical leap in your mind, dear wokker. “That can’t possibly be THAT good.” But we’ve served these salt and pepper chicken wings at many a BBQ, and friends and family gobble them up, surprised at how dead simple the recipe is.

In case it hasn’t really sunk in yet, I’ll say it again–these wings only require THREE ingredients. THREE!!! So enjoy the simplicity of summer while you can! We’ve got some other tasty chicken wing recipes on the blog in case you’re looking for something a little more complex (Fried Chicken Wings Takeout Style, Kung Pao Chicken Wings, Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings, Thai Red Curry Lime Wings, and “Three Cup Chicken” (San Bei Ji)), but sometimes there’s no point messing with a good thing. Salt, pepper, chicken, and some help from the grill is all you need to serve up summer on a platter!

Recipe Instructions:

You’ll need:

  • Chicken wings
  • Salt
  • Pepper

:D (SMILE AGAIN BECAUSE THERE ARE ONLY THREE INGREDIENTS!)

First, wash the chicken wings and pat dry. Place in a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle the salt and pepper over the wings and mix thoroughly with your hands. This helps the seasoning really adhere to the chicken.

Let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 5 hours. If you let them marinate overnight, all the better! When the wings are done marinating, fire up your grill. Let it get pretty hot–if your grill has one of those fancy thermometers, let it get all the way up to max heat.

Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings

Grilling is a rather inexact science, so let your resident grillmaster handle these. I’m happy to say that in recent years, I’ve very nearly usurped my dad–at least when it comes to wings! If you’re a grilling novice and need a few more tips, though, here’s how I cook them:

Place the wings on the grill, topside down.

Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

After about 3-5 minutes, you can turn them 90 degrees to brown them evenly. Close the grill to let them cook through as well. Though you should only close the grill for 45-60 seconds at a time, as grease flare-ups can occur pretty easily with wings. When the top of the wing is thoroughly grilled (you’ll know it by the golden, lightly crisped and charred skin), flip the wings.

Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Lower the heat to medium/medium high, and repeat these steps until the wings are cooked through, periodically closing the grill to let them cook through.

Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Some wings will cook faster than others, so you can place those on indirect heat while the rest finish up.

Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 9 votes

Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings

We’ve been making these wings for a solid 20 years. They are a staple of our summer dinner table to the point that the first wing grill of the season is actually an observance in our family. But MOST notable is that they only require three ingredients–chicken wings, salt, and pepper.
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:American
Tongs holding grilled chicken wing
serves: 6
Prep: 5 hours
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 5 hours 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 pounds chicken wings (about 1.5 kg)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground black pepper

Instructions

  • First, wash the chicken wings and pat dry. Place in a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle the salt and pepper over the wings and mix thoroughly with your hands. This helps the seasoning really adhere to the chicken.
  • Let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 5 hours. If you let them marinate overnight, all the better! When the wings are done marinating, fire up your grill. Let it get pretty hot--if your grill has one of those fancy thermometers, let it get all the way up to max heat.
  • Grilling is a rather inexact science, so let your resident grillmaster handle these. I'm happy to say that in recent years, I've very nearly usurped my dad--at least when it comes to wings! If you're a grilling novice and need a few more tips, though, here's how I cook them:
  • Place the wings on the grill, topside down. After about 3-5 minutes, you can turn them 90 degrees to brown them evenly. Close the grill to let them cook through as well. Though you should only close the grill for 45-60 seconds at a time, as grease flare-ups can occur pretty easily with wings. When the top of the wing is thoroughly grilled (you'll know it by the golden, lightly crisped and charred skin), flip the wings. Lower the heat to medium/medium high, and repeat these steps until the wings are cooked through, periodically closing the grill to let them cook through. Some wings will cook faster than others, so you can place those on indirect heat while the rest finish up.

nutrition facts

Calories: 319kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 1g Protein: 26g (52%) Fat: 23g (35%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 110mg (37%) Sodium: 880mg (37%) Potassium: 232mg (7%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 210IU (4%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 20mg (2%) Iron: 1.4mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

 

You may also like…

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

42 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook