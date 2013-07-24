The Woks of Life Home & Garden: Not pretty.

So a few weeks ago, we weeded all the walkways so that they looked pristine. Just like this:

So of course, I was told to keep it that way. To make sure things don’t get out of hand, you know? And that means periodically taking evening strolls around the yard and plucking out new weeds before they have the chance to completely take over.

Well.

Ahem.

If you’ve been anywhere in the NY/NJ area lately, you know that the past week and a half has been SCORCHINGLY hot. I mean, like…HOT. Like, the minute you go outside, you start sprouting water like a sprinkler HOT. From early morning to late at night, it’s been brutal out there. And really humid. Shirt-sticking-to-your-back, walking-through-campbell’s-soup-air humid.

So basically, I have been completely avoiding any and all forays to “Outside.” Seriously. I basically just cracked open the front door for thirty seconds a couple times a day to let Jake out to pee. And he pretty much knocked on the door to come in the minute he was finished doing his business. I did go out, but I always left through the garage, so that I would stay as cool as possible for as LONG as possible. Plus, I think I’ve just tried to AVOID looking out there. Which means that yeah…I may have let things go a bit.

It finally cooled down a little, so I decided to take Jake for a real walk.

And this is what I saw. Play this sound effect before you scroll down to the photo. It gives it a little somethin’ extra.

PLAY

Mind you, these grew in like, under a week. Not even kidding.

So yeah. I’ve got some weeding to do. But now, I’m looking at the weather, and it’s supposed to rain all week. In fact, it’s raining right now.

Well played, weeds. Well played.

Weeds: 2

Sarah: 0