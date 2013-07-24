The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

The Woks of Life Home & Garden: Not pretty.

The Woks of Life Home & Garden: Not pretty.

by:
4 Comments

So a few weeks ago, we weeded all the walkways so that they looked pristine. Just like this: 

walkway

So of course, I was told to keep it that way. To make sure things don’t get out of hand, you know? And that means periodically taking evening strolls around the yard and plucking out new weeds before they have the chance to completely take over. 

Well. 

Ahem. 

If you’ve been anywhere in the NY/NJ area lately, you know that the past week and a half has been SCORCHINGLY hot. I mean, like…HOT. Like, the minute you go outside, you start sprouting water like a sprinkler HOT. From early morning to late at night, it’s been brutal out there. And really humid. Shirt-sticking-to-your-back, walking-through-campbell’s-soup-air humid. 

So basically, I have been completely avoiding any and all forays to “Outside.” Seriously. I basically just cracked open the front door for thirty seconds a couple times a day to let Jake out to pee. And he pretty much knocked on the door to come in the minute he was finished doing his business. I did go out, but I always left through the garage, so that I would stay as cool as possible for as LONG as possible. Plus, I think I’ve just tried to AVOID looking out there. Which means that yeah…I may have let things go a bit. 

It finally cooled down a little, so I decided to take Jake for a real walk. 

And this is what I saw. Play this sound effect before you scroll down to the photo. It gives it a little somethin’ extra. 

PLAY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

walkway weeds

Mind you, these grew in like, under a week. Not even kidding.

So yeah. I’ve got some weeding to do. But now, I’m looking at the weather, and it’s supposed to rain all week. In fact, it’s raining right now.

rainy-summer

Well played, weeds. Well played. 

Weeds: 2

Sarah: 0

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

4 Comments

  1. Daniel De Kok says

    Love the website, and LOVE LOVE LOVE that you poke fun at yourself for shortcomings in the garden (re: orchestra hit before photo). I was reading one of the other commenters and saw that you have a recipe for Braised Pork Belly. I’m putting that on my bucket list, if only to see how it differs from Fuchsia Dunlap’s recipe for Dong Po Pork in “Land of Fish and Rice”.

  2. Susan Culhane says

    Hi there –
    Ayako Y. gave me the link to your delightful blog! (I was a big admirer of Jake, the Buddhist Yellow Lab). Definitely want to make Shanghai-Style Braised Pork Belly! However, the reason I’m commenting is regarding the weeds growing through the patio — I recommend spraying with vinegar, repeatedly if necessary. Plain cheap white vinegar (not Chinese vinegar), preferably when it’s dry and sunny.

    • Sarah says

      Hahaha thanks Susan! You must be part of the Jake Thanksgiving crew! It’s funny you mention this, because after that incident, I did learn about the vinegar! It’s much more environmentally friendly than roundup. : ) Thanks for stopping by, and looking forward to seeing you in the comments!

