It may already be 2020, but the start of the lunar year of the Rat began yesterday! Are you ready for what the year has in store? Do you know your animal sign? What about your element? Which signs are you compatible with? Who should you steer clear of?

DO YOU EVEN KNOW YOU?

Yes, it’s the Year of the Rat, but what does it all mean???

In these uncertain times, we all could use a little nudge in the right direction—a sign you might say—and the Chinese zodiac is a great additional tool to add to your millennial arsenal of personality assessments and predictions as we try to bumble through to THE FUTURE.

You’ve got your enneagrams, your horoscopes (sun, moon, and rising!), your Myers-Briggs systems (spectra or types, pick your poison), color schemes, corporate working styles, DnD alignments, Hogwarts houses, and the infinite “what kind of potato are you” Buzzfeed quizzes you took when you were supposed to be doing your laundry.*

I’ll be the first person to tell you that I love horoscopes with a shameless abandon. I’ll analyze natal charts til the cows come home, and read wildly into people’s personalities with a knowing, “OF COURSE, you’re a LEO!” (Geminis, keep your distance…)

I’ve also been known to whip out a pack of tarot cards at parties and scare people with my opinions about their problems predictions!

Our family past time: Lunar New Year predictions

Like any kid would do, I’ll blame my parents for these flights of fancy, as we grew up reading the Chinese zodiac and our prospects for the new year every year! We’d get veteran Chinese zodiac predictor Neil Somerville’s tome for the year (as far as we’re concerned, there’s no better authority, though he does seem to have tired of his own truisms after publishing the definitive and decidedly final Your Chinese Horoscope for Each and Every Year), and read up on each of our signs: Bill the Dragon, Judy the Goat, Sarah the Horse, Me the Monkey.

To us it was a fun activity before a big Chinese New Year feast, but for many people it’s something to treat with real respect and caution.

People in China are often mindful of the years in which they get pregnant. People have certain hopes and wishes for their children and will actually plan the year in which they give birth. Anyone remember the rush on babymaking with the year of the golden pig a few years back?

People also pay attention to whether the sign of a prospective partner is compatible or not and will tsk tsk about wiley monkeys the same way any millennial worth her pocketful of quartz crystals knows that a gemini is most likely bad news.

A crash course in the Chinese zodiac

In this era of searching for sense in the senseless stars (Pluto really went and messed things up there), are any of us really any closer to knowing, “Who am I?” If you’re still on the quizzical side, I’m here with The Woks of Life edition Chinese zodiac to beef up your swim lanes!

And when I say The Woks of Life edition, I mean this is the insight of a few generations of old wives’ tales, some not-so-careful reading over the years, and perhaps a few casual observations about people we know! No names of course…but maybe a nice change of pace from the placemats at your local Chinese buffet!

But first, a little background: The Chinese zodiac cycles through 12 years across 12 animal signs. For all the folks tempted to think that the year you were born in is going to be your year for good fortune, it’s actually the opposite. The year of your birth is often said to be trickier to navigate with struggles that call for caution and prudence more than anything.

The myth has it that an emperor called for a race of 12 animals, and the order of the animals follows the place of each animal in the race. Over the course of the race, the animals’ traits and true colors were revealed: the resourceful won first place, with the diligent but slow pig coming in last. (Supposedly there was supposed to be a cat, but the rat betrayed the cat, hence, the ongoing battle between rat and cat for all eternity!)

Now to the fun stuff…

First, what year were you born?

Unlike complicated natal charts that require date, time, and location of birth, the Chinese Zodiac is a little more straightforward. The year you were born corresponds to an animal, and the years within the animal sign each correspond to one of five elements: water, earth, metal, wood, and fire.

The rat starts off the cycle so the animals that follow correspond to each year in a 12-year cycle. So if 2020 is the year of the rat, kids born in 2021 will be oxen babies.

Second, what’s your element?

Starting with the elements, generally poetic and sometimes more obvious traits are derived from the nature of the element itself. Wood and Metal folk are more rigid and disciplined. Metal has ambition and can stick to the path it’s on. Wood is more natural and creative you might say by comparison.

Fire brings lots of dynamic energy and excitement. By contrast, Earth is stable, secure, and supportive. Water is fluid and flexible, bringing mental agility and intelligence.

I can’t tell you how many times we’ve chuckled at the fact that my dad (Bill) is a wood dragon and my mom (Judy) is a fire goat. It’s a tricky combination to land given the obvious results when fire meets wood, but, hey, it can work! Similarly, Sarah is an earth horse, and I am a water monkey. Like any sisters, me and Sarah have our fair share of differences, she with her stubbornness and general get-it-done attitude, and me with my more freeform, personal, and flexible approach. Water rusts metal. Coincidence? I THINK NOT.

There are specific differences when you cross-reference elements with animal sign traits, so keep these in mind as you’re reading through the animal signs.

Third, what’s my Chinese animal sign?

In all fairness, like any person, every sign has it’s good and bad traits, so I can’t say this enough, take this with a giant grain of salt / spoonful of MSG.

So that said—now, I ask you THE question: “Hey, what’s your sign???”

*I know you’ve been dying to know ever since I mentioned it: I’m Mashed Potatoes. “You’re down-to-earth and very low-key. Everyone feels comfortable around you.” It me—nailed it.

The Chinese Zodiac Animal Signs

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

They’re quick on their feet and inventive, finding opportunities and welcome challenges in any situation—or ways out of tricky spots. As you can imagine, they have charm, humor, and good taste. They’re kind-spirited but can be judgmental, and their opportunistic natures can sometimes give way to scheming and conniving or greed! (Fun fact: our cousins are twins born the year of the rat and my aunt swears that the personality traits are split between the two of them! What’s more, she definitely agrees that they have done their fair share of devilish scheming…)

Look for: Monkey, Dog, or Pig; but Ox, Rabbit, and Dragon are best

Be careful around: Rooster, Horse

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

They’re hard-working, goal-oriented, and reliable with an unwavering attentiveness to friends and family. This trait can make them good leaders, especially when coupled with their strength of will and determination. As with anything though, this can be their downfall when they become overly convinced that it’s their way or the highway! Even worse, sometimes they can be overly conservative in their approach, leaving opportunities on the table! Such a steadfast and serious sign can sometimes suffer from loneliness or insecurity as well.

Look for: Rabbit or Snake, but Rat, Monkey, and Rooster are best

Be careful around: Tiger, Dragon, Horse, Goat

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

These are powerful individuals: authoritative, brave, and self assured with a strong moral compass and belief system. They enjoy competition, or even fighting for a cause, but can sometimes struggle with their emotional and sensitive natures that allow them to be so passionate—sometimes becoming moody or intense. When crossed, the combination of sensitivity and authority can make for a terrifying combination! They can sometimes find the more lighthearted or fickle animals of the zodiac silly or tiresome.

Look for: Rooster or Dog but Dragon, Horse, or Pig are best

Be careful around: Snake, Monkey

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

They’re friendly and inoffensive, with a polite sensibility that makes for a versatile disposition that can thrive in a variety of settings and general ability to get along with others. Their sense of responsibility and sincerity helps them create consensus—or avoid conflicts. As you can imagine, they like to keep things simple, enjoying the creature comforts of home. At worst, they can sometimes be seen as pushovers.

Look for: Rat, Goat, Monkey, Dog, Pig are best, or Ox

Be careful around: Snake, Rooster

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

This sign is an auspicious one, as dragons are seen as intelligent and bold self-starters with big ambitions. They’re passionate about their goals and have the self-reliance, smarts, and charm to win over people, succeed at business dealings, and in general enjoy life! Unsurprisingly, they can sometimes get hamstrung by their own egos, and will do what’s necessary to remain on top. Dragon leaders make for tough bosses, as they’re good at giving orders, and will hold people accountable to big results!

Look for: Monkey or Rooster but Rat, Tiger, or Snake are best

Be careful around: Ox, Goat, Dog

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

These people may be one of the least predictable in the Chinese zodiac. They can be a bit inscrutable and introverted, but their perceptiveness and wisdom is undoubtable. While they have a strong gut, their analytical abilities can sometimes lose control, with feelings of jealousy and insecurity taking over. Though they may come off as cold to those who aren’t paying attention, these individuals are generous, with a proclivity for building loving relationships and providing emotional support.

Look for: Ox, but Dragon and Rooster are best

Be careful around: Tiger, Rabbit, Snake, Goat, Pig

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

They’re energetic, spirited, and athletic in mind and/or body. While that might sound like these individuals are sporty, it’s more about a restless spirit that leads the way, helping them prioritize what matters most to them above everything else, like traveling and tight-knit relationships. They’re natural born leaders and hate to have their freedom taken away. As you can imagine, this restlessness and independence can give way to impatience and challenges in compromising, and even a drifter mentality where they hop from thing to thing in search of the next best thing.

Look for: Pig, but Tiger or Goat are best

Be careful around: Rat, Ox, Horse, Rooster

Goat/Ram

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

They’re calm and collected, and like to have time alone with their thoughts. Sometimes their sense of composure can make them seem unassuming, but these individuals have strength and compassion in equal measure, with consideration and empathy for those around them. Their strong, quietly observant abilities come in handy when they need to make moves, but these creative thinkers can sometimes be unorganized, high-strung, or insecure. Support and reassurance in response to their empathy is key to getting along with them.

Look for: Rabbit, Horse, or Pig are best

Be careful around: Ox, Dragon, Snake, Dog

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

They’re clever, creative, humorous, playful, and fun-loving. Their wit serves them well, helping them move adeptly through life in how they interact with others and the paths they choose—and they do like to keep active with new projects and activities, thriving on personal challenges. But they can sometimes be more self-serving than other more generous signs of the zodiac. While they can be confident because of their resourcefulness, sometimes, when confronted with obstacles they can become discouraged or question their otherwise clear-eyed senses, lacking the self control to stay on track and become prone to boredom or moral crises.

Look for: Rat, Dragon, Goat, Dog, but Ox or Rabbit are best

Be careful around: Tiger, Pig

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

These are self-confident individuals, with clear ambitions for the future and the dedication and honesty to see them through. Along the way, they always welcome progressive ideas and ways of thinking, but they do take care with perfectionist and conservative tendencies that most often manifest as stubbornness and independence. They won’t hesitate to go it alone if they feel they’re on the right path.

Look for: Tiger, Dragon but Ox or Snake are best

Be careful around:

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Unsurprisingly, these individuals are honest, loyal, and friendly. They go above and beyond for the people they care about, bringing a prudent and diligent approach that helps them go to great lengths to support others. However, they can be temperamental and sensitive, sometimes suffering from mood swings.

Look for: Rat, Tiger, Monkey or Pig but Rat, Tiger, Monkey, Pig are best

Be careful around: Dragon, Goat, Rooster are weak

Look familiar?

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

They’re generous, trustworthy, and warm-hearted. These are kind and pleasant people who are looking to live a full life—but one that doesn’t involve stepping on others to get ahead. That said, they’re okay to put other people first—they’ll surely be able to see and appreciate the other finer things in life in spite of it and can be big spenders on luxuries. While you might think they could be perceived as snobbish or greedy, they actually can suffer from being taken advantage of.

Look for: Rat, Horse, and Dog; but Tiger, Rabbit, and Goat are best

Be careful around: Snake or Monkey

Like I said, there’s positives and negatives to any animal sign in the Chinese zodiac so proceed with humility in the year ahead!

Happy new year, everyone! We hope you get everything you wish for this year!