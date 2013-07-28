The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

The Beijing Breakfast Dilemma

The Beijing Breakfast Dilemma

by:
8 Comments
beijing morning market

Hmm, what to eat for Beijing breakfast …

Well, you may be wondering what the choices are. Here’s a good selection:

  • Man tou 馒头 (a type of plain Chinese bread)
  • Jiao zi 饺子 (dumplings)
  • You tiao 油条 (fried dough)
  • Cong you bing 葱油饼 (scallion pancakes)
  • Shao bing 烧饼 (sort of like a cross between a biscuit and a croissant. A very lard-heavy hybrid of the two.)
  • Zhou or congee 粥 (porridge)

All delicious.

So as you can probably tell, my latest dilemma has been a little extra room in the old spare tire. The Chinese breakfast seems even more carb-heavy than pancakes or French toast and there is no shortage of Beijing breakfast street food to choose from. This, plus the fact that the Beijing Pollution index dictates my exercise and outdoor activities schedule, has put me on a low carb diet.

But is it possible?

Well, the short answer is that anywhere in the world, a low-carb diet is tough. Anyone who’s tried it knows what I mean. What I have found is that you really have to drastically reduce your carb intake from any of the foods I mentioned above, and even fruits and root vegetables like potatoes and carrots for the first week (along with a whole lot of water and exercise).

But some people think a low carb diet is a license to eat as much meat or fatty foods as you like. That’s as good as asking for high blood pressure, diverticulitis, and kidney or gall stones the size of meatballs. Instead, people should be eating more leafy green veggies and low carb veggies like celery and cucumbers. China is the best place for this and this low carb diet has made vegetables my daily staple. The effect has been pretty real and fast. I assume this works anywhere, but the low cost and nice variety of fresh vegetables in the local markets here in Beijing helps.

Maybe a little Stir Fried Amaranth? Who says you can’t eat leafy greens for breakfast?

amaranth

 

Water spinach is plentiful also and very inexpensive in China so Stir-fried water Spinach with fermented bean curd is always a good choice.

water spinach

With the modernization of China, there are still all kinds of processed and carb-rich delights in the supermarkets here. And being in Beijing, it’s hard not to do a double and triple-take every time I walk past a noodle or dumpling shack. The eternal struggle continues!

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

  1. Rebecca says

    Hi Bill,

    Just discovered your site today – beautiful dishes and photographs. I already found two recipes my family loves (that I didn’t know how to prepare properly!)

    My Chinese husband likes congee but I’m a white girl from California and have no idea how to make it. Is it just boiled rice? What are the traditional mix ins? I hope you post a recipe for vegetarian congee so I can surprise my husband. Thank you!

    • dchang says

      This is years late, but just wanted to say– my first time living away from any family, I was craving rice porridge myself and had no idea about anything. I had to call my older cousin for the proportions and she said 1 cup rice to 6-8 cups water. For any other lonely far away kids who want that taste of home! :-D

  2. Bill says

    I actually forgot to mention Shou Zhua Bing (手抓饼) which is similar to the scallion pancake but has these endless concentric circles and even more flakiness. Just had it this past saturday! Next time we eat out, I am going for the fried man tou – will take some pics!

