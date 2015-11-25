The Woks of Life

Next-Day Thanksgiving Pastries (A Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe)

Published:
By

On the day before the BIG day, i.e. Thanksgiving, the most gluttonous holiday of the year, we’re sliding in at the last minute with another Thanksgiving leftovers recipe! While our other Thanksgiving leftover recipes (i.e. this Turkey Congee and this Turkey Ramen) focused on ways to make the most of a good turkey carcass, this latest recipe will help you use up the rest of your leftovers as well.

Sometimes, after a big Thanksgiving feast, you’ll find yourself with a little bit of this and a little of that. Maybe there’s a small bowl of mashed potatoes left, a bit of congealing gravy in your fridge, and a tupperware full of way too much cranberry sauce that makes you wonder why you decided to buy that 2 pound bag of cranberries in the first place.

This recipe can help you use up all of those odds and ends, and make them into something new. In fact, almost every ingredient in these Thanksgiving pastries is a leftover ingredient that you’ll almost certainly have––gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey.

The only additions here are the puff pastry sheets, cheese, and a quick egg wash. These pastries are a cinch to put together, and bake up in just 15 minutes. Perfect for a Black Friday breakfast, or even a lunch alongside a simple salad. And I have to tell you…these Thanksgiving pastries are no joke in terms of flavor! They got hearty applause from all involved.

Puff Pastry Thanksgiving leftovers Recipe

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Unfold each pastry sheet on a clean, lightly floured surface, and roll it out gently with a rolling pin to flatten the seams. Cut each sheet into 4 equal squares, so that you have 8 squares total.

In the center of each square, add about a tablespoon of gravy, a tablespoon of leftover mashed potatoes, a tablespoon of stuffing, a dollop of cranberry sauce, some diced turkey, and a sprinkle of cheese.

Fold the corners over the seal lightly, and brush lightly with egg wash. We actually had two methods of folding. One was to fold all four corners into the center, and the other was to fold two corners over. Go with whichever shape you like.

Bake for 15 minutes, until golden brown.

And enjoy this Thanksgiving leftovers recipe!

This Thanksgiving leftovers recipe will use up leftover stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, and turkey, and make them into a delicious pastry!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine: American
Keyword: thanksgiving pastries
Servings: 8 pastries
Calories: 461kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 2 sheets puff pastry (thawed)
  • 1/2 cup gravy
  • ½ cup mashed potatoes
  • 1/2 cup stuffing
  • 1/4 cup cranberry sauce
  • 1 cup diced turkey
  • 1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, gruyere, manchego, etc.)
  • 1 egg (beaten with 1 tablespoon water)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Unfold each puff pastry sheet on a clean, lightly floured surface, and roll it out gently with a rolling pin to flatten the seams. Cut each sheet into 4 equal squares, so that you have 8 squares total.
  • In the center of each square, add about a tablespoon of gravy, a tablespoon of leftover mashed potatoes, a tablespoon of stuffing, a dollop of cranberry sauce, some diced turkey, and a sprinkle of cheese. Fold the corners over the seal lightly, and brush lightly with egg wash. Bake for 15 minutes, until golden brown.

Nutrition

Calories: 461kcal | Carbohydrates: 38g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 44mg | Sodium: 402mg | Potassium: 147mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 165IU | Vitamin C: 3.2mg | Calcium: 86mg | Iron: 2.1mg

 

 

8 Comments

  1. okiegirl says

    Awesome!!! I’ve already started lobbying my extended family to substitute this for Friday morning breakfast casserole. We can customize for the little ones and go hog wild for the bigger kids. I love this!!!

    Reply

    • okiegirl says

      Of course, we’d still have to cook pounds and pounds of bacon to go with, no matter what we put in the pastries. It’s a family tradition.

      Do you think we could incorporate scrambled eggs into these?

      Reply

      • Sarah says

        hahaha I’m not sure if scrambled eggs would taste the same after a round of baking in the oven. Perhaps just serve the eggs on the side along with your pounds and pounds of bacon? Haha when my cousins and I were kids, we could take down a couple pounds of bacon no problem, so I’m familiar with this phenomenon.

        Reply

  2. Kathy says

    Made these up tonight and they came out really well! I ended up splitting the gravy with a little underneath and a little poured over to moisten the stuffing and gravy. We’ll definitely be putting this on regular post-holiday rotation, along with a use-up-all-the-leftovers turkey shepherd’s pie (with stuffing as a bottom layer!).

    Reply

  3. Little Cooking Tips says

    This is so frugal and useful! Even though we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving here, we may have some similar leftovers after a big feast/Holiday, and here’s where your fantastic idea comes in handy! Simple, and yet SO good! You totally transformed and “disguised” the leftovers, making a whole new delicious meal! KUDOS Sarah!
    We wish you a beautiful, loving, delicious, happy Thanksgiving!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

