Thai Roasted Chicken Thighs Recipe

It’s finally fall again! My favorite season for so many reasons––fuzzy jackets, flannel shirts, falling leaves, and the fact that it’s finally okay to turn the oven on again!

While the oven often sits in exile throughout the summer (because let’s face it…it does heat up the house a fair bit, and who wants that when it’s 96 degrees and humid outside?), fall/winter is the time to really put it to work.

We’ve actually built up an arsenal of baking and roasting recipes that we’ve kept under wraps until they became seasonally appropriate again, and this is one of them: Thai Roasted Chicken Thighs.

Let’s talk about this recipe.

Another One Pan Chicken Recipe!

Woks of Life readers (you possibly included) have been obsessed with a similar recipe that we published a while back––Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes. It involves searing the chicken right in the roasting pan on the stove, throwing all the other ingredients into that same pan, and chucking it in the oven for a half hour. When it’s possible to get a really tasty dinner on the table with with one pan, people tend to get really happy about it––especially busy people.

This Thai roasted chicken recipe takes that same approach, but instead of lemon as the primary flavor, we’re mixing up a Thai-inspired sauce of lime, a little brown sugar, Sriracha, soy, fish sauce, ginger, and garlic. It may sound like a lot of ingredients, but I bet you have most of these sitting in your pantry already!

Instead of potatoes, we’re using carrots and onions, as well as some Thai basil leaves (or regular basil if you can’t find Thai basil) to bring everything together. If you’ve been looking for another one-pan meal, you’ve found it. I mentioned to all you lemon chicken lovers that you should serve that dish with a salad on the side to complete the meal. For this one, all you need is a plate of steamed rice!

Recipe Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium bowl, mix together the Sriracha, brown sugar, soy sauce, fish sauce, garlic, ginger, lime juice, and lime zest.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a roasting pan set over your stove burners at medium heat. Sear the chicken skin-side down for 5 minutes.

Flip the chicken and sear for another 3 minutes. Add the carrots and onions to the pan. Toss in the sauce mixture, deglazing the pan as you mix everything together.

Position all the chicken pieces skin side up amongst the vegetables, and drizzle with a little more oil. Place in the oven to roast for 35-40 minutes…

…stirring in the Thai basil leaves halfway through baking.

Serve your Thai roasted chicken with jasmine rice!

If you prefer using boneless chicken thighs, see our post on How to debone skin-on chicken thighs and adjust/reduce cooking times accordingly.