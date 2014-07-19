The Woks of Life

Thai Style Red Curry Lime Wings

We made these Thai red curry lime wings on a smoggy Saturday afternoon, stuck inside watching way too many episodes of The Naked Chef on DVD (incidentally, we’d been cooking out of this cookbook long before we ever saw the show). I love having the ability to whip up a meal with whatever is in the fridge—to look at a bunch of choy-sum (while feeling like pasta) and come up with Roasted Choy Sum Pesto, for instance. Being able to take a recipe and make it to your own liking is a really useful skill to have.

Today’s curry lime wings recipe was adapted from Tyler Florence’s Wings with Chili-Lime Butter. I tried the original version, but using a whole stick of butter was a bit too much for me. This version is lighter, but still make a rich, spicy, tangy, and delicious chicken wing.

For a spicy sweet chicken wing, take a look at our Honey Sriracha chicken wing recipe.

You’ll need:

  • 1.5 lbs chicken wings
  • salt and pepper
  • 2-3 teaspoons Thai Red Curry paste (you can find this in a can or packet at the Asian grocery store and some large supermarkets)
  • ½ tablespoon soy sauce
  • ½ tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 teaspoons honey
  • Juice from ½ of a large lime
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • a handful of chopped cilantro

Season the wings with salt and pepper (we used the little drumettes only, because they’re actually cheaper here in China than the other part of the chicken wing, and we like them better). It’s best to marinate them overnight, but it’s not strictly necessary. Lay them on a baking sheet lined with parchment or non-stick foil.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and roast the wings for 30 minutes. We’re not allowed to barbecue here in the city center of Beijing, but feel free to grill the wings if you want. The smokiness will be fantastic.

While that’s going, combine the rest of the ingredients in a bowl to form the sauce. Transfer the wings to a mixing bowl…

And drizzle with the sauce.

Sprinkle in the cilantro.

And give everything a good toss.

These Thai red curry lime wings are so delicious. An amazing balance of spicy, salty, sweet, and sour/tangy. These are easy enough for dinner tonight!

39 Comments

  1. George L says

    4 stars
    Just made this evening. Simple recipe, decent flavor. I a family pack of full wings (5 lbs) so I tripled the sauce recipe. I cut the drummete from the flat and left the wingtip attached

    I baked at 425F for 35 minutes. Then drizzled some sauce on and broiled them for 5 minutes to dry and crisp the wings a little.

    Came out pretty good. Next time I think I might put them on a rack while cooking so they’re not sitting in the grease while cooking. Might be a little crisper.

    Other than that, they were pretty flavorful.

    Reply

