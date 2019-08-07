The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Recipes Salads Thai Green Papaya Salad

Thai Green Papaya Salad

Sarah
by:
20 Comments
Thai Green Papaya Salad, thewoksoflife.com

A good Thai green papaya salad is a must-order whenever I’m at a Thai restaurant, and increasingly, it’s becoming something that I make more often at home, because it’s easier than you think to make yourself! 

What is Papaya Salad?

Papaya Salad is a dish originating in Southeast Asia, consisting of a spicy, sweet, tart dressing, shredded unripe papaya, and other ingredients that can include mango, cucumber, tomato, garlic, peanuts, and dried shrimp. It’s eaten throughout the region, not just in Thailand, but also in Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia. 

This salad is one of my favorite things to eat in the summertime (or any season, actually. Let’s be real). It’s refreshing and delicious, with a perfect mix of different textures and flavors––savory, spicy, sweet, sour.

Papaya Salad, thewoksoflife.com

Where Can I Buy Green Papaya? Is There a Substitute?

You can buy green, unripe papaya specifically for making this salad at well-stocked Asian grocery stores or Southeast Asian grocery stores. 

If you can’t find green papaya at a market near you, you can substitute shredded cabbage and carrots (like any coleslaw mix), finely julienned broccoli stems, jicama, cucumber, or a mix of all of the above! 

One more quick note before we get to the recipe––this recipe doesn’t include dried shrimp, but if you’d like to add it, here’s how: Soak 1 tablespoon of dried shrimp in hot water for 5 minutes, finely chop it, and add it to the salad (or add it to the mortar & pestle if that’s what you’re using).

Thai Green Papaya Salad Recipe Instructions

Using a vegetable peeler, peel the outer skin of the papaya. If you have a julienne peeler, peel off julienned strips from all around the papaya. If not, cut the papaya in half and scrape out the seeds. Using a mandolin or sharp knife, julienne the papaya. Transfer to a bowl of ice water for 15 minutes to firm up the papaya strips and make them crunchier.

Julienned papaya in ice bath, thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, chop the garlic, bird chilies, and peanuts together on a board until finely minced.

Chopping chilies, garlic, and peanuts, thewoksoflife.com

Add to a mixing bowl along with the salt, sugar, lime juice, and fish sauce. If you have a mortar and pestle, you can also pound these ingredients together to make the dressing, which is more traditional.

Papaya salad dressing, thewoksoflife.com

Crush the long bean pieces with the flat side of your knife until bruised (or with the mortar and pestle, if you have that).

Crushing long beans with knife, thewoksoflife.com

Add to the bowl with the dressing, along with the tomatoes. 

Drain the papaya well and add it to the salad. Toss everything together well, and garnish with more chopped peanuts. Serve!

Thai Green Papaya Salad, thewoksoflife.com

Green Papaya Salad, thewoksoflife.com

This papaya salad goes great with these other recipes to make a full meal! 

5 from 2 votes

Thai Green Papaya Salad

This authentic Thai green papaya salad is refreshing and delicious, with a perfect mix of textures and flavors. And it's much easier than you think to make!
by: Sarah
Course:Salads
Cuisine:Southeast Asian
Thai Green Papaya Salad, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 25 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 green papaya (about 2 1/2 pounds/1kg whole)
  • 2-3 cloves garlic (peeled)
  • 2 Thai bird chilies
  • 1 tablespoon peanuts (dry roasted/salted, plus more for garnish)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce (or to taste)
  • 4 long beans (cut into 2-lengths; can substitute string beans, cut in half lengthwise and crosswise)
  • 1 medium tomato (cut into small chunks)

Instructions

  • Using a vegetable peeler, peel the outer skin of the papaya. If you have a julienne peeler, peel off julienned strips from all around the papaya. If not, cut the papaya in half and scrape out the seeds. Using a mandolin or sharp knife, julienne the papaya. Transfer to a bowl of ice water for 15 minutes to firm up the papaya strips and make them crunchier.
  • Meanwhile, chop the garlic, bird chilies, and peanuts together on a board until finely minced. Add to a mixing bowl along with the salt, sugar, lime juice, and fish sauce. If you have a mortar and pestle, you can also pound these ingredients together to make the dressing, which is more traditional.
  • Crush the long bean pieces with the flat side of your knife until bruised (or with the mortar and pestle, if you have that). Add to the bowl with the dressing, along with the tomatoes. 
  • Drain the papaya well and add it to the salad. Toss everything together well, and garnish with more chopped peanuts. Serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 77kcal (4%) Carbohydrates: 15g (5%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 2g (3%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 1008mg (42%) Potassium: 275mg (8%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 11g (12%) Vitamin A: 815IU (16%) Vitamin C: 62mg (75%) Calcium: 24mg (2%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

20 Comments

  1. AvatarNanette Brawer says

    Dear Sarah,
    This is one of my favorite salads in the world.!There is a little hole in the wall, Thai restaurant near us where we first tasted it. They make a delicious version of this salad and then sprinkle crunchy, crispy deep fried anchovies on the top…a game changer. Also, I’m lucky to live in an area where we have a wonderful mixed community with a variety of produce. A little Indian store always carries the green papaya! I like the way you chop your garlic, peanuts and chili together. Thank you for this great recipe!

    Reply

