Home » Ingredients » Thai Curry Paste

Thai Curry Paste

Canned Thai Curry Paste, thewoksoflife.com

Thai Curry Paste is an incredibly useful ingredient. They come in multiple flavors, and can help you create delicious Thai dishes at home with minimal effort. In this article, we’ll talk about the different varieties available at your local Asian market and how to use them.

What Is Thai Curry Paste?

A Thai curry paste is a mixture of herbs, spices, and aromatics used to make what Westerners know as Thai-style curry dishes, or “kaeng.” 

Massaman Curry Paste on store shelf, thewoksoflife.com

Thai curries, such as red curry and green curry, are dishes that usually feature the flavors of shrimp paste, onions or shallots, chilies, and garlic. These curries may also include coconut milk. Other ingredients include lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, coriander, cumin, and cardamom. 

Thai curries can range from a soupy consistency to sauces that resemble gravies. They can also be drier dishes, where chefs use the curry paste as a base for a stir-fry.

Red Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

It’s important to note that Thai curries do not usually involve curry powder, which is what many people think of when they think “curry.” In Thailand, this type of curry is called “kari” and refers to Indian-style dishes featuring curry powder or other Indian spices. 

Note, however, that there IS a yellow curry paste “often labeled karee curry paste” that includes turmeric and curry powder and can be applied to a more Indian-style curry.

Maesri Karee paste, thewoksoflife.com

The main types of Thai curry paste that we buy are the green and red varieties. 

Green and Red Thai Curry Pastes, thewoksoflife.com

How Is It Used?

The best part about this ingredient is, all the necessary aromatics and spices are already there! Thai curry pastes make it easy and convenient to prepare Thai curry dishes without having to source hard-to-find ingredients.

After all, it’s not like galangal and kaffir lime are easily accessible, even in Asian markets here in the U.S. Even many Thai restaurants use canned curry pastes rather than making their own. 

We use them to make dishes like Red Curry Tofu, Red Curry Chicken, and Green Curry Chicken. We also use them to add kick to creative salads, soups, and noodle dishes (scroll down for a list of our favorite recipes using Thai curry paste). 

15 Minute Coconut Curry Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Buying & Storing

Maesri is our go-to brand for Thai curry pastes. We stock up on cans of red and green curry paste so we have it on hand to whip up tasty Thai dishes. 

As you can see in the photo below, they’re a bargain at $1.19-$1.39 each!

Different types of Thai curry paste on shelf, thewoksoflife.com

Here’s what the green curry paste looks like:

Thai green curry paste, thewoksoflife.com

And the red:

Thai red curry paste, thewoksoflife.com

You can find Thai curry paste in most Asian grocery stores, but you may also be able to find it these days in a well-stocked regular supermarket. You can also find it easily online

Store sealed jars or cans in a cool, dry place, such as your pantry. Always use a clean utensil when handling.

If you have leftover curry paste, refrigerate in an airtight container for 2-3 weeks (as long as it hasn’t been contaminated). For longer-term storage, freeze in an airtight container until you’re ready to use it again.

Our Favorite Recipes That Use This Ingredient

11 Comments

  1. Michaelle Rigaud says

    Good day Sarah and your family

    Thanks for the additional recipes, I will have to try them.
    You make me changed my diet I been eating more vegetables then ever because I stir fry them.

    P.S. would you kindly use my personal email since I am working instead my office email
    [email protected].

    Regards
    Michaelle

    Reply

  2. George Gale says

    Do you ever use the pouches/packets? They have flavours and textures somewhat different than the canned pastes. I like the Mae Ploy line.

    I use both the canned, as you recommend, and the pouches.

    Reply

  3. Lily says

    As a Thai i would recommend Mae Ploy over Maesri….but it comes in a bigger container and might not be as available as Maesri. Also since Mae Ploy already contains shrimp paste vegetarians and people with shrimp allergy would not be able to use it.

    Reply

    • Donald says

      Maesri is my favorite for pad prik khing, I use Mae Ploy for everything else. I think both are very good.

      Reply

  4. Lydia says

    This is my favourite go to paste. Love the green and red curry paste. So easy to use. Thanks for the additional recipes will have to try them.

    Reply

  5. sfmitch says

    Huge fan of Thai Curry paste.

    So delicious and cheap, too.

    Can of coconut milk and some curry paste and I’m just a few minutes to deliciousness.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Sara, I find that they’re pretty similar in terms of spice level––they can actually be surprisingly spicy. You can always add less paste in a recipe if you want it to be milder.

      Reply

    • Rowland Hill says

      I did a search to confirm my answer and the replies were varied but I have always known that a green curry in authentic Thai cuisine will always be hotter than a red curry and the heat will also differ between the regions, green curry from the South of Thailand (excepting the tourist areas) tends to be much more fiery due to the addition of Bird’s Eye chilies. Some responses said the reverse, that Red was hotter.

      Reply

