The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese egg recipes » Tea Eggs

Tea Eggs

Published: Last Updated:
By 15 Comments

Tea eggs are basically hard-boiled eggs infused with the flavors of Chinese tea, spices like star anise and cloves, and soy sauce.

They’re sold all over China by street vendors, especially at breakfast time. In fact, there’s a vendor just down the street from our apartment, near where the local market is. They sell for about 1 RMB a piece, or 16 cents.

tea-eggs-street-market

They sometimes have a really cool marbled look when you peel them, as the color of the braising liquid seeps into the cracks in each egg.

Ingredients:

  • 1 dozen large eggs
  • 4 – 5 cups water, enough to submerge the eggs completely
  • 2 tablespoons dry Chinese tea leaves of your choice (try to use loose tea rather than tea bags)
  • 5 pieces of star anise
  • 6 cloves
  • 12 whole black pepper corns
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce

Put everything in a medium pot with the lid on and bring it to bring to a boil slowly, over medium heat. Once the water boils, turn off the fire and let the eggs sit for about 30 minutes, till the water cools off. Take the eggs out one at a time, and carefully crack the shells all over, but leave the shell on. This creates the marbling effect on the finished eggs.

Put the eggs back in the pot and put the whole shebang into the refrigerator overnight. This allows the eggs to really absorb the flavor of the spices, tea, and soy.

Tip: These are great if you cut them in half and lay them in a bowl of noodle soup.

tea-eggs

 

 

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Tea Eggs

Tea eggs are basically hard-boiled eggs infused with the flavors of Chinese tea, spices like star anise and cloves, and soy sauce.
Prep Time12 hrs
Cook Time45 mins
Total Time12 hrs 45 mins
Servings: 12
Calories: 66kcal
Author: Everyone

Ingredients

  • 12 eggs
  • 4-5 cups water (enough to submerge the eggs completely)
  • 2 tablespoons dry Chinese tea leaves of your choice (try to use loose tea rather than tea bags)
  • 5 star anise
  • 6 cloves
  • 12 whole black peppercorns
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce

Instructions

  • Put everything in a medium pot with the lid on and bring it to bring to a boil slowly, over medium heat. Once the water boils, turn off the fire and let the eggs sit for about 30 minutes, till the water cools off. Take the eggs out one at a time, and carefully crack the shells all over, but leave the shell on. This creates the marbling effect on the finished eggs.
  • Put the eggs back in the pot and put the whole shebang into the refrigerator overnight. This allows the eggs to really absorb the flavor of the spices, tea, and soy.
  • Tip: These are great if you cut them in half and lay them in a bowl of noodle soup.

Notes

Makes 1 dozen eggs.

Nutrition

Calories: 66kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 164mg | Sodium: 276mg | Potassium: 67mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 238IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 30mg | Iron: 1mg

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Chinese Boiled Peanuts
20-Minute Congee (皮蛋瘦肉粥)
Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

15 Comments

  1. Jo says

    5 stars
    Just made these last weekend and oh my god, the eggs were delicious ! The egg yolks were perfectly soft & runny and after marinating for 48 hours, the flavours really seeped in without being overpowering !

    A truly perfect recipe, these will definitely be made over and over again :)

    Reply

  2. Emily says

    This recipe is a bit different from the way we make tea eggs at home. I usually boil the eggs in just water but take them off early, as if you’re making Japanese runny eggs for ramen. Then I crack the shells carefully on a hard surface (when they are runny, the whites should still hold together), and then put it back on the stove with all the other ingredients (tea, star anise, etc.) and boil on med-low or low for an hour. After it cools, I put it in the fridge, and take some out whenever I want to eat them :)
    I’ve never seen tea bags being boiled in tea with an uncracked shell on – none of the aroma gets inside, what is the point of that? I’m just curious, where did you hear/see this?

    Reply

  3. Ben says

    Hi Guys!

    Love your recipes.

    Do you have any tips on how to crack the eggs? I tried to make this last night, and most of the marinade was on the outside of the shell, very little got through the cracks, and what did get through the cracks was stopped at the membrane…the result was eggs that looked brown and tea like on the outside but were ordinary hard boiled eggs on the inside

    Reply

    • alice says

      Love tea eggs! I tried this recipe too and the flavor didn’t seep through the eggs so it was rather bland. Other recipes call for boiling it again for about an hour after cracking the shell so I’m wondering if that might make it more flavorful. Gonna give it a try on the next batch.

      Reply

      • Judy says

        Hi Alice, overcooking will turn the eggs very rubbery and yolks dark green. It’s best to keep the eggs in sauce overnight (after cooking) so the eggs can take on the flavors.

        Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Ben, my tip to crack the egg is to put a boiled egg in a large spoon, then use another spoon to tap the egg lightly to crack the shell. Keep turning the egg until the whole shell is cracked. Just remember not to tap it too hard, or it will crack the egg.

      Reply

  4. Robert says

    I made these last night. I followed the recipe exactly, and they
    are sitting in the soy sauce brine for more than 24 hours, but
    they are utterly flavorless. What am I doing wrong?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Robert, tea eggs are eaten as snacks. They are meant to be boiled and aromatic eggs, no so much salted eggs. With that said, please feel free to add more salt.

      Reply

  5. Mei says

    I’m amazed that there is only one comment under tea eggs!!
    This is the chicken nugget of street food for me and my sister.
    Every time me or hubby take the N to Canal St (NYC).. we make a point of stopping by (Cheong Fun)Yi Yi’s stand to pick up a large ball of tea eggs . Which were 4 for a buck for the longest time, now sadly with inflation and the bird flu virus. The price of egg went to 3 for a buck!! And now 2 for a buck!!!!
    Her other foods are optional . The tea eggs a must!!
    This Yi Yi is good to us, sometimes she gives us 1 or 2 extra eggs . which we really appreciate.
    Tea eggs are so good with a little spicy crispy sauce from luo gan ma mixed. Or with wasabi and a oil sweet soy sauce. Or with garlic oil and some sweet sauce. I can my eggs with my jook , or chicken noodle soup. It’s all good !!
    Anyways , when the price of eggs skyrocketed to it’s current price. My sis and I joked that we should make our own. They sell pre packaged seasonings at most asian grocery stores . My sister braved it and has been making her own. I’ve tried hers, but it lacks the wonderful aroma of my beloved cheong fun Yi Yi’s, it has ore of a medicinal scent and taste.
    I’m so glad you have this recipe. Can’t wait to try and make my own .

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables